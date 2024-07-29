Dallas Fed Manufacturing: Manufacturing Activity Remains Flat In July

Summary

  • The latest general business activity index came in at -17.5, down from -15.1 last month. This marks the 27th consecutive month the index has been in contraction territory.
  • Texas factory activity was flat again in July, according to business executives responding to the Texas Manufacturing Outlook Survey.
  • Future general business activity rose to 21.6 in July, the highest level since November 2021.

By Jennifer Nash

The Dallas Fed released its Texas Manufacturing Outlook Survey (TMOS) for July. The latest general business activity index came in at -17.5, down from -15.1 last month. This marks the 27th consecutive month the index has been in contraction territory.

