Dallas Fed Manufacturing: Manufacturing Activity Remains Flat In July

By Jennifer Nash

The Dallas Fed released its Texas Manufacturing Outlook Survey (TMOS) for July. The latest general business activity index came in at -17.5, down from -15.1 last month. This marks the 27th consecutive month the index has been in contraction territory.

Here is an excerpt from the latest report:

Texas factory activity was flat again in July, according to business executives responding to the Texas Manufacturing Outlook Survey. The production index, a key measure of state manufacturing conditions, held fairly steady at -1.3, with the near-zero reading signaling little change in output from June. Other measures of manufacturing activity weakened this month. The new orders index dropped 12 points to -12.8 in July, signaling a pullback in demand. The capacity utilization and shipments indexes also slipped, falling to -10.0 and -16.3, respectively. Perceptions of broader business conditions continued to worsen in July. The general business activity index inched down to -17.5 and the company outlook index stumbled 12 points to -18.4. The outlook uncertainty index shot up to 30.7, its highest reading since fall 2022. Labor market measures suggested employment increases but shorter workweeks this month. The employment index posted a 10-point gain, rising to 7.1 and its highest level in 10 months. Nineteen percent of firms noted net hiring, while 12 percent noted net layoffs. The hours worked index remained negative and fell to -13.8 from -5.0. Upward pressure on prices and wages continued in July. The wages and benefits index edged down to 21.2, a reading in line with the historical average. The raw materials prices index was mostly unchanged at 23.1, while the finished goods prices index slid down 11 points to 3.4.

Background on the Texas Manufacturing Outlook Survey (TMOS)

Monthly data for this indicator only dates back to 2004, so it is difficult to see the full potential of this indicator without several business cycles of data. Nevertheless, it is an interesting and important regional manufacturing indicator.

The TMOS is a monthly survey of 100 Texas manufacturers that provides an assessment on the state's factory activity. The survey asks firms to whether output, employment, orders, prices, and other indicators have increased, decreased, or remained unchanged over the previous month. Results are aggregated into balance indexes, where negative readings indicator contractions while positive ones indicate expansion.

The Dallas Fed on the TMOS importance:

Texas is important to the nation’s manufacturing output. The state produced $159 billion in manufactured goods in 2008, roughly 9.5 percent of the country’s manufacturing output. Texas ranks second behind California in factory production and first as an exporter of manufactured goods. Texas turns out a large share of the country’s production of petroleum and coal products, reflecting the significance of the region’s refining industry. Texas also produces over 10 percent of the nation’s computer and electronics products and nonmetallic mineral products, such as brick, glass and cement.

Here is a snapshot of the complete TMOS.

Texas Manufacturing Survey Future Outlook

Expectations regarding future manufacturing activity mostly pushed up this month. The future production index rose five points to 32.0, and the future general business activity index rose nine points to 21.6, its highest reading since fall 2021. Most other indexes of future manufacturing activity also rose in July.

The next chart is an overlay of the general business activity index and the future outlook index — the outlook six months ahead. Future general business activity rose to 21.6 in July, the highest level since November 2021.

For comparison, here is the latest ISM Manufacturing survey.

Let's compare all five regional manufacturing indicators. Here is a three-month moving average overlay of each since 2004 (for those with data).

Here is the same chart including the average of the five for the latest month with complete data.

