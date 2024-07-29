NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 29, 2024 8:14 PM ETNeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.88K Followers

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Kendra Sweeney - VP of IR
Chris Smith - CEO
Jeff Sherman - CFO
Warren Stone - Chief Commercial Officer
Nate Montgomery - Director of Molecular Pathology
Melody Harris - Chief Operations Officer and President, Informatics
Karim Saad - Medical Laboratory Technologist
Alicia Olivo - EVP, General Counsel and Business Development

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Brackman - William Blair
Dan Brennan - TD Cowen
David Westenberg - Piper Sandler
Matt Sykes - Goldman Sachs
John Kim - Bank of America
Mark Massaro - BTIG
Matt Hewitt - Craig-Hallum Capital Group
Mike Matson - Needham and Company
Puneet Souda - Leerink Partners
Thomas DeBourcy - Nephron Research LLC

Operator

Welcome to the NeoGenomics Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Please note this call is being recorded and an audio replay will be available on the Company's website.

Kendra Sweeney, Vice President of Investor Relations, you may begin your conference.

Kendra Sweeney

Thank you, John. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the NeoGenomics second quarter 2024 financial results call. With me today to discuss the results are Chris Smith, Chief Executive Officer; and Jeff Sherman, Chief Financial Officer. Additional members of the management team are available for Q&A, including Warren Stone, Chief Commercial Officer; Melody Harris, Chief Operations Officer and President of Informatics; Dr. Nate Montgomery, Head of Medical, and Karim Saad, Head of Strategy and Transformation. This call is being simultaneously webcast. We'll be referring to a slide presentation that has been posted to the investors tab on our website at ir.neogenomics.com.

Starting on Slide two, during this call, we will make forward-looking statements regarding our anticipated future performance. We caution you that such statements

Recommended For You

About NEO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NEO

Trending Analysis

Trending News