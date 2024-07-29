Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 29, 2024 4:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Ryan Simon - VP, IR
Stephen MacMillan - Chairman, President & CEO
Essex Mitchell - COO
Karleen Oberton - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Patrick Donnelly - Citi
Tejas Savant - Morgan Stanley
Jack Meehan - Nephron Research
Vijay Kumar - Evercore
Anthony Petrone - Mizuho Securities
Michael Matson - Needham & Company
Casey Woodring - JPMorgan
Michael Ryskin - Bank of America
Navann Ty - BNP Paribas
Ryan Zimmerman - BTIG
Mason Carrico - Stephens
Andrew Cooper - Raymond James
Puneet Souda - Leerink Partners

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Hologic's Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Cynthia, and I am your operator for today's call. Today's conference is being recorded. All lines have been placed on mute.

I would now like to introduce Ryan Simon, Vice President, Investor Relations to begin the call. Please go ahead.

Ryan Simon

Thank you, Cynthia. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining Hologic's third quarter fiscal 2024 earnings call. With me today are Steve MacMillan, the company's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; Karleen Oberton, our Chief Financial Officer; and Essex Mitchell, our Chief Operating Officer. Our third quarter press release is available now on the Investors section of our website. We will also post our prepared remarks to our website shortly after we deliver them as well as an updated corporate presentation. And a replay of this call will be available on our website for the next 30 days.

Before we begin, we would like to inform you that certain statements we make today will be forward-looking. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such factors include those

