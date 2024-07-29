Organon: Upcoming Q2 Earnings Can Sustain Upward Momentum

Jul. 29, 2024 9:41 PM ETOrganon & Co. (OGN) Stock1 Comment
Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Organon stock experienced significant downside pressure in 2023, however positive Q423 and Q124 earnings have led to a bull run.
  • Organon's business includes women's health, biosimilars, and established brands divisions. The company was spun out of Merck & Co in 2020, and saddled with >$8bn debt.
  • I anticipate Organon's upcoming Q2 2024 earnings will underline growth potential, with a focus on global sales, new product performance, and solid debt management.
  • Spin-outs often trade at compellingly low P/S and P/E ratios, which can be misleading, but after a difficult couple of years, Organon's P/S <1x, and P/E <5x makes for a genuinely compelling buy signal.

Woman jumping high

Lucy Lambriex/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Overview

I last covered Organon (NYSE:OGN), a company whose stock I own, back in mid-February, reviewing a positive set of full-year 2023 earnings that sent shares rising in value from ~$16, to ~$19, adding fresh

Gain access to all of the market research and financial analytics used in the preparation of this article plus exclusive content and pharma, healthcare and biotech investment recommendations and research / analytics by subscribing to my channel, Haggerston BioHealth.

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
11.91K Followers

Edmund Ingham is a biotech consultant. He has been covering biotech, healthcare, and pharma for over 5 years, and has put together detailed reports of over 1,000 companies. He leads the investing group Haggerston BioHealth.

The group is for both novice and experienced biotech investors. It provides catalysts to look out for and buy and sell ratings. It also provides product sales and forecasts for all the Big Pharmas, forecasting, integrated financial statements, discounted cash flow analysis and market by market analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OGN, VTRS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About OGN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OGN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
OGN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News