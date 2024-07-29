NetApp: Hold, The Margin Of Safety Has Been Exploited

Jul. 29, 2024 9:52 PM ETNetApp, Inc. (NTAP) Stock
Pinnacle Investment Analyst profile picture
Pinnacle Investment Analyst
770 Followers

Summary

  • NetApp, Inc. trading around fair value, hold recommendation justified.
  • Strong fundamentals, innovative attributes, but not undervalued anymore.
  • Technical analysis shows potential for more capital gains, but limited upside due to overbought conditions.
Medium wide shot of IT professionals in discussion while configuring server in data center

Thomas Barwick

Investment Thesis

I recommend holding NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) because it is trading around its fair value. In my previous bullish thesis, I recommended a buy decision guided by my estimated fair value of $129.67 alluding to a 20% margin of

This article was written by

Pinnacle Investment Analyst profile picture
Pinnacle Investment Analyst
770 Followers
I am an experienced financial analyst and a former writer for Fade The Market on Seeking Alpha, with a passion for numbers and a knack for unraveling complex financial data. Armed with a strong financial modeling and data analysis background, I thrive on providing accurate insights and recommendations to drive informed financial decisions. I possess a keen eye for detail and possess a solid understanding of market trends and economic indicators. My expertise lies in evaluating investment opportunities, assessing risk profiles, and developing strategic financial plans to maximize profitability. With a track record of successful financial analyses across diverse industries, I am adept at interpreting financial statements, conducting ratio analyses, and forecasting future performance. I leverage advanced Excel skills and industry-leading tools to generate comprehensive reports and presentations that offer clear, actionable recommendations.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NTAP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NTAP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NTAP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News