Investment Approach
- Fidelity® Small Cap Index Fund is a diversified domestic small-cap equity strategy that seeks to closely track the returns and characteristics of the Russell 2000® Index.
- The Russell 2000® Index is a market-capitalization-weighted index designed to measure the performance of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000® Index.
- The fund aims to hold each constituent security at approximately the same weight as the index, but may also employ an optimization approach that relies on historical data and correlations to build a portfolio of securities that closely matches the composition and characteristics of the benchmark. As part of this approach, a proxy security may be used in instances where it may be suboptimal or impractical to hold the same security as the index, such as foreign ownership restrictions, round-lot size constraints, compliance limitations, and liquidity and tax issues.
Performance Review
The fund returned -3.25% for the second quarter versus the -3.28% result of the Russell 2000® Index. Securities lending income aided results this period, whereas security misweights had a slightly negative impact. Efficient trading and implementation strategies also helped limit fund transaction costs while replicating the exposures and characteristics of the index.
U.S. stocks in the Russell 2000 Index dipped into negative territory this quarter, as large-cap equities rallied, leaving mid- and small-cap stocks behind. Resilient corporate profits, a frenzy over generative artificial intelligence and the Federal Reserve's likely pivot to cutting interest rates later this year propelled stock prices for a narrow group of the largest U.S. companies by market capitalization. Amid this favorable backdrop for larger-cap assets, the index's components failed to keep pace with the broader market, as measured by the large-cap focused S&P 500® index, which rose 4.28% for the quarter. Only two of the 11 sectors in the Russell index delivered positive results this quarter – consumer staples and utilities.
U.S. large-cap growth stocks once again topped the performance leaderboard in Q2, adding to a strong year-to-date gain in what was a relatively quiet three months for asset markets. In April, the Russell index returned -7.04%, as inflation remained stickier than expected, spurring doubts of a soft landing for the economy. Reversing course, the index rose 5.02% in May. Tech stocks, particularly AI-related names, came back into focus, while the bull market finally began to reflect broader participation. At its June meeting, the Fed bumped up its inflation forecast and reduced its outlook from three cuts to one in 2024. The market followed suit, reducing its rate-cut expectations for the second straight quarter. The Russell index returned approximately -1% for the month, leaving its year-to-date result at 1.73%.
For the quarter, growth shares within the index topped value, while small-caps fell in line with mid-caps and lagged large-caps more broadly. By sector within the Russell index, consumer staples (+2%) delivered the strongest result, bolstered by strong results among consumer staples distribution & retail firms, including used car-reseller Carvana (CVNA) (+46%). Utilities posted a flat result (0%), staying afloat due to strong fundamentals, powerful, multiyear secular trends, and the potential for a growth super-cycle driven by utilities' key role in the AI revolution. In other categories, communication services (-1%) and financials (-2%) struggled. Information technology (-3%) also posted a weak result, hindered by its technology hardware & equipment and software & services (-6% each) segments. Energy, hampered by sluggish oil prices, and real estate each returned -3%. In contrast, industrials, materials and health care (-4% each) also all lagged the broader benchmark. Consumer discretionary (-6%) delivered the weakest result in the Russell index the quarter.
Regardless of the market environment, we continue to apply a disciplined investment process across all our strategies, relying on highly skilled professionals and robust investment infrastructure. Investment performance is the foundation of our value proposition for shareholders. This is true of our comprehensive suite of low-cost index funds. We expect our index funds to deliver low tracking difference, which is the difference in a fund's performance to that of its stated benchmark. We also seek to minimize tracking error, which measures the volatility of these return differences over a period of time. Whether it's through solid trading techniques for funds that replicate an index or our optimization techniques, when necessary, we are focused on delivering returns in line with benchmark performance.
The 10 largest holdings are as of the end of the reporting period, and may not be representative of the fund's current or future investments. Holdings do not include money market investments.
Net Other Assets can include fund receivables, fund payables, and offsets to other derivative positions, as well as certain assets that do not fall into any of the portfolio composition categories. Depending on the extent to which the fund invests in derivatives and the number of positions that are held for future settlement, Net Other Assets can be a negative number.
"Tax-Advantaged Domiciles" represent countries whose tax policies may be favorable for company incorporation.
Fund Information
Manager(s): Geode Capital Management
Trading Symbol: FSSNX
Start Date: September 08, 2011
Size (in millions): $26,863.18
Morningstar Category: Fund Small Blend
Stock markets, especially foreign markets, are volatile and can decline significantly in response to adverse issuer, political, regulatory, market, or economic developments. Investments in smaller companies may involve greater risks than those in larger, more well-known companies.
