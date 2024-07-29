WendellandCarolyn

On our last coverage of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) we gave it a buy rating. We also disappointed the Realty Income (O) fan club and gave this a preference over the monthly income machine.

With BNL, you might have to be content with the dividend until the market decides to revalue this. Of course Realty Income could swallow up BNL at a premium as well, though based on the property choices, that might not be the most likely outcome. We still like the stock as the large dividend with a defensive business model and rock-bottom valuations do remind us of another triple net we recently purchased. We rate this a Buy and maintain Realty Income at a Hold.

Source: Why We Prefer It Over Realty Income

That has been a solid call for BNL which had returns far in excess of the S&P 500 (SPY).

Seeking Alpha

It also outperformed Realty Income by more than a 2:1 ratio. We tell you why we are now getting a bit defensive and we just sold our position.

1) Sector Getting Revalued Too Quickly

The REIT bulls got a lot wrong over 2021-2023 on the interest rate front. First it was "rates will stay low forever" (2021). Then it was "rates won't rise that much" and also "REITs will do well during rising rates" (2022). 2023 was all about getting prematurely excited about a rate cut cycle. Twice. With the Federal Reserve finally set to deliver the first rate cut, the bulls have gone all-in. We track REITs and though we don't invest exclusively in the sector, we use two ETFs here as our benchmarks. You can see the move in the Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (VNQ) and the yield chasing counterpart Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET), since the December bottom.

Conservative Income Portfolio

Investors have argued that REITs are cheap relative to the S&P 500. That is something we have to agree with. Unfortunately relative valuations can be tricky to navigate when your comparative is extremely expensive. This is very similar to arguing that Safehold (SAFE) was a better alternative to AAA rated bonds. The yield on SAFE was similar in 2021 than what you got for Treasuries. But with SAFE you also had (you have to be sitting for this), potential for owning an office building for free in 90 years.

Data by YCharts

So comparing to an extremely overvalued asset class (treasuries in this case) is not the best way to do things. Getting back to REITs today, we see them as a mixed bag. There are pockets of undervaluation but also some extremely overvalued ones mixed in. There is potential for a sizeable retracement once investors price in either a mild rate cut cycle or a recession.

2) BNL fairly valued for low growth scenario

While the NAV is not the only thing you should use in making a decision, it is certainly one important guide post. Our buy rating incorporated that information in. At the time BNL was trading at a 22% discount to consensus NAV while Realty Income was at a 7% discount. Consensus NAV for BNL is at $18.40. The lowest estimate on the street is $16.81. So we are now within striking distance of fair value at the least.

TIKR

The recent dispositions in the portfolio also confirm that this is not radically undervalued.

BNL on Tuesday said as of July 2, a third-party purchaser has completed due diligence procedures to purchase an additional 15 clinically-oriented healthcare properties from the company pursuant to a previously executed purchase and sale agreement. The company anticipates the portfolio sale transaction will close in two separate tranches in July and October 2024 for gross proceeds of $80.3 million at a weighted average capitalization rate of 7.96%. Following the closing of the sale, its healthcare dispositions would total $342.5 million year-to-date at a weighted average capitalization rate of 7.87%.

Source: Seeking Alpha (emphasis ours)

The stock looks cheap on a price to funds from operations (FFO) level. That is of course if you disregard that the company will produce zero total growth over the 2023-2026 timeframe.

Seeking Alpha

3) BNL reaching extreme overbought levels

BNL has not had a very long public career, so we have to be cautious in interpreting the data. But with a relative strength index of 80.69, it is hard to argue that this a "buy" here.

Data by YCharts

You can make that argument, coming out of a recession and extremely depressed valuations. But that is not the case today. One other measure we use to gauge an exit point is how far above the 200 day moving average the stock is trading. BNL is currently 15% above it.

Data by YCharts

This is more in the yellow-orange zone than pure red. But we have found that this can be enough to push things down when the broader markets see a turn.

Verdict

A buy rating is fundamentally different for us than a hold. We use the former only for attractive setups and never for repeatedly extoling the virtues of a good company. BNL was a beautiful setup some time back. Certainly we are not making a case here that this is a "run for the hills" situation. But is today the day you want to buy? After it has had a massive move from the bottom? Probably not. There are a lot of risks here and generally a rapidly steepening yield curve presents its unique challenges to the markets.

Part Time Trader On X

Consensus remains that the steepening will happen from the front end as well. What if the reverse transpires and the back-end blows out to 5.5%? The last thing you would want to be levered up into that is REITs. We have some of the highest levels of cash in our portfolio and we just expanded it slightly by selling BNL at $18.00.

