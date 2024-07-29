Investment Approach
- Fidelity® Puritan® Fund seeks income and capital growth consistent with reasonable risk, and has a neutral allocation of 60% equities and 40% bonds.
- The fundamental outlook and relative valuation of asset classes will generally be the main drivers of any deviation from the 60/40 neutral allocation.
- For the equity sleeve, our investment approach targets companies with a rate and/or sustainability of growth that we believe has been mispriced by the market. We think investors have a tendency to overextrapolate recent trends, which can cause equity prices to disconnect from their underlying fair values, creating investment opportunities. We rely extensively on both fundamental and quantitative analysis in constructing the portfolio.
- The investment-grade bond strategy seeks strong risk-adjusted performance through sector and security selection and yield-curve positioning. The fund also has a dedicated high-yield bond portfolio, considered out of benchmark.
|
1 Life of Fund (LOF) if performance is less than 10 years. Fund inception date: 04/16/1947.
2 This expense ratio is from the most recent prospectus and generally is based on amounts incurred during the most recent fiscal year, or estimated amounts for the current fiscal year in the case of a newly launched fund. It does not include any fee waivers or reimbursements, which would be reflected in the fund's net expense ratio.
Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate; therefore, you may have a gain or loss when you sell your shares. Current performance may be higher or lower than the performance stated. Performance shown is that of the fund's Retail Class shares (if multiclass). You may own another share class of the fund with a different expense structure and, thus, have different returns. To learn more or to obtain the most recent month-end or other share-class performance, visit Fidelity Funds | Mutual Funds from Fidelity Investments, Financial Professionals | Fidelity Institutional, or Fidelity NetBenefits | Employee Benefits. Total returns are historical and include change in share value and reinvestment of dividends and capital gains, if any.
Cumulative total returns are reported as of the period indicated.
For definitions and other important information, please see the Definitions and Important Information section of this Fund Review.
Market Review
U.S. stocks gained 4.28% in the second quarter, according to the S&P 500® index, after shaking off a rough April and rising steadily due to resilient corporate profits, a frenzy over generative artificial intelligence and the Federal Reserve's likely pivot to cutting interest rates later this year. Amid this favorable backdrop for higher-risk assets, the index continued its late-2023 momentum and reached midyear just shy of its all-time closing high.
The backdrop for the global economy and earnings growth remained largely constructive, underpinning fairly low market volatility. The move toward global monetary easing inched forward, although persistent core inflation in the U.S. continued to keep the Fed on hold. Looking ahead, the pace and magnitude of global monetary easing remains uncertain, while near-term risk of a recession in the U.S. appears muted.
In April, the S&P 500® returned -4.08%, as inflation remained stickier than expected, spurring doubts of a soft landing for the economy. Reversing course, the S&P 500® rose 4.96% in May. Tech stocks, particularly AI-related names, came back into focus, while the bull market finally began to reflect broader participation.
At its June meeting, the Fed bumped up its inflation forecast and reduced its outlook from three cuts to one in 2024. Still, signs of inflation easing helped the index gain 3.59% for the month, boosting its year-to-date result to 15.29%.
By sector, a continued rally in the stock prices of the largest U.S. companies by market capitalization – concentrated in information technology (+14%) and communication services (+9%), fanned by AI fervor – once again stood out. Within tech, semiconductor-related firms gained about 23%, with AI-focused chipmakers Nvidia (NVDA) (+37%) and Broadcom (AVGO) (+22%) leading the way. In communication services, Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) advanced about 21%, while Amazon.com (AMZN), from the consumer discretionary sector, was up 7%.
Conversely, notable laggards included materials (-5%), industrials (-3%) and energy (-2%), the latter hampered by sluggish oil prices. Financials (-2%), real estate (-2%) and health care (-1%) also fell below the waterline, while consumer discretionary and consumer staples each gained about 1% for the three months.
Turning to fixed income, U.S. taxable investment-grade bonds rose 0.07% in Q2, as measured by the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index, amid mixed economic data and an ongoing holding pattern on benchmark interest rates by the Fed.
Downbeat sentiment persisted as the quarter began, with the index returning -2.53% in April. Hotter-than-expected inflation and the Fed's "higher for longer" message on rates sent bond yields rising and prices down.
May, however, brought encouraging news, when that month's CPI update (through April 30) indicated year-over-year headline inflation slowing from the previous month's mark for the first time in 2024.
Combined with separate monthly reports showing weaker U.S. retail sales and softer job growth, the cooler inflation reading reignited market hopes that the central bank would begin cutting rates at some point this year.
For the full three months, returns were muted across major segments of the bond market. By quality rating, top-tier, AAA-rated investment-grade securities (+0.53%) fared best by a notable margin. Meanwhile, short-term maturities (1-3 Years) gained 0.95% and outpaced all longer-term issues. Results were mixed among yield-advantaged, credit-sensitive sectors.
Outside the Aggregate index, U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities advanced 0.79%, per Bloomberg, while below-investment-grade segments, including U.S. high-yield corporates (+1.09%) and emerging-markets high-income securities (+1.17%), showed relative strength.
Performance Review
For the quarter, the fund's Retail Class shares gained 2.70%, versus 2.60% for the Fidelity Puritan Composite Index SM – a 60/40 blend of the S&P 500® index and the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. Long-term performance strongly favors the fund.
For the past three months, an underweight in and issue selection among investment-grade bonds – 29% of assets, on average – gained 0.34% and modestly contributed to the fund's performance versus the Composite index. In contrast, security selection among the fund's equities – which represented roughly 67% of assets, on average – rose 3.92% and detracted. An overweight in stocks helped. A roughly 3.5% non-Composite stake in high-yield bonds gained 1.09% and did not materially influence relative performance.
Looking at the equities subportfolio, industry positioning modestly detracted versus the Composite, especially an underweight in the technology hardware & equipment industry. Conversely, relative performance benefited from security selection, led by our picks in the health care and industrials sectors.
A non-Composite stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) (+28%) was the top individual relative contributor, as the stock was driven by the contract chipmaker's strong position in the AI supply chain and its relationships with several of the world's leading AI developers. With that said, the company's Q1 earnings report, released in mid-April, showed mixed results – while AI-related business drove an increase in profitability, other segments, such as smartphones and automotive, were down. We increased the fund's position the past three months.
The fund's sizable investment in Nvidia gained 37%, rising steadily as the chips it makes continued to power demand for generative AI. Nvidia dominates the market for advanced graphics chips that are the lifeblood of new generative AI systems. In mid-May, the firm reported financial results for the three months ending April 28 that far exceeded analysts' expectations – sales roughly tripled, and earnings surged about sevenfold, each setting a quarterly record. In addition, management raised its financial forecast.
We modestly reduced the fund's investment in Nvidia. Despite Nvidia's recent share-price gain, we think it remains attractively priced, given its earnings-growth potential; thus it was the fund's No. 2 holding as of midyear.
In health care, an overweight in Boston Scientific (BSX) gained about 12% the past three months, rising in late April when the maker of medical devices reported quarterly financial results that topped Wall Street's expectations. The firm noted particularly strong demand for its heart devices, including pacemakers and stents, which comprise most of its revenue. In Q2, we modestly reduced Boston Scientific, a top holding as of June 30.
Conversely, a sizable underweight in personal-electronics giant Apple (+23%) was the largest individual relative detractor the past three months. Until June, we thought the stock's valuation seemed high relative to its earnings outlook – the exact opposite of what we prefer. Plus, we saw red flags in the company's recent dearth of product innovation, lack of earnings growth in recent years and exposure to geopolitical challenges in China. In June, however, the shares rose when the company unveiled Apple Intelligence, marking its closely watched entry into the race to enhance its devices by capitalizing on generative artificial intelligence. We notably increased exposure to Apple, making it the No. 3 holding, but it nonetheless was among the biggest underweights as of midyear.
Also in tech, it hurt to largely avoid semiconductor maker Broadcom (+22%) until establishing an underweight position in May. The company's high-capacity chips used in AI applications benefited from the AI boom. In June, the company reported better-than-expected financial results for the three months ending May 5, driven by its AI-related business and VMWare, a cloud-computing business Broadcom acquired in 2022. As of midyear, Broadcom was the No. 3 equity underweight because we preferred a competitor that we view as more mispriced relative to its earnings outlook.
On the fixed-income side of the fund, security selection contributed for the three months, led by state-owned energy firm Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) and Charter Communications, a telecommunications company. A modest overweight in bonds in the corporate sector helped, driven by financial institutions. In contrast, yield-curve positioning detracted from relative performance.
Outlook and Positioning
As of midyear, markets enjoy favorable momentum and easier financial conditions, even though the pace and magnitude of global monetary easing is uncertain. The European Central Bank and the Bank of Canada both cut their policy interest rate by 25 basis points in early June, becoming the first major central banks to ease after the rapid tightening cycle that began in 2022.
Market projections signal an expectation of more rate cuts in 2024, including from the Federal Reserve and Bank of England, but the timing and pace is significantly diminished compared with expectations entering this year.
The global business cycle remains in expansion, with reasonably healthy stabilization. Economic expansion in the U.S. demonstrates evidence of mid- and late-cycle dynamics.
Disinflation trends progressed, but persistent core inflation has made the "last mile" of disinflation toward the Fed's target more difficult. After declining significantly from 2022, both headline and core inflation remain higher than 3%. The Fed's preferred measure of inflation, the Personal Consumption Expenditures Index, registered a lower price gain compared with other metrics.
Job creation, worker sentiment and wage increases moderated in Q2, indicating a slowing in demand for labor. However, employment markets are historically tight, and some key indicators are still near peak pre-pandemic levels.
The fund's allocation of assets did not meaningfully shift in Q2. As of midyear, equities represented 68% of assets, fixed income stood at about 28% and high yield was roughly 3%. Within the equities portfolio, sector allocation stayed fairly steady the past three months, reflecting our focus on what we call "mispriced growth," or stocks that we thought looked attractively valued relative to our estimate of future earnings growth.
Exposure to the tech sector moved a bit higher, mostly due to appreciation, especially within the semiconductors & semiconductor equipment industry. Tech represented 32% of equity assets as of June 30, a slight underweight. Top semiconductor-related holdings were Nvidia, Marvell Technology (MRVL), Taiwan Semi (TSM) and ASML Holding (ASML). Elsewhere, within the sector, as of June 30, Microsoft (MSFT) was the fund's largest position and Apple was No. 3.
Within financials, 14% of equity assets and an overweight, we're biased toward financial services, capitalizing on what we view as a long-term trend of alternative and private-market investments becoming more broadly available. The biggest positions from the sector at quarter end are private-equity firm and alternative investment manager Apollo Global Management (APO), credit-card processor Mastercard (MA), and banking firm Wells Fargo (WFC).
The fund's allocation to consumer discretionary (10% of stock assets) is anchored by e-commerce leader Amazon.com, a top holding. In health care (12% of equity assets), we prefer pharmaceuticals, biotechnology & life sciences stocks, where Eli Lilly (LLY) was a sizable investment as of June 30.
Exposure to industrials stocks was 12% of equity assets. We expect the sector to benefit from U.S. underinvestment in manufacturing capacity and more onshoring, with added tailwinds from increased semiconductor production and electric battery production. Electric components manufacturer and distributor Eaton was a sizable holding and top equity overweight as of the end of the first quarter.
The fixed-income side of the portfolio includes a large underweight in U.S. Treasuries, with a corresponding focus on intermediate-term and long-term maturities. We hold an outsized stake in corporates, reflecting our preference for financials, particularly large money center banks. An underweight in mortgage-backed securities reflects our view that we can find higher alpha elsewhere. The subportfolio's duration is slightly shorter than the index.■
|
The 10 largest holdings are as of the end of the reporting period, and may not be representative of the fund's current or future investments. Holdings do not include money market investments.
|
Net Other Assets can include fund receivables, fund payables, and offsets to other derivative positions, as well as certain assets that do not fall into any of the portfolio composition categories. Depending on the extent to which the fund invests in derivatives and the number of positions that are held for future settlement, Net Other Assets can be a negative number.
"Tax-Advantaged Domiciles" represent countries whose tax policies may be favorable for company incorporation.
|
Net Other Assets can include fund receivables, fund payables, and offsets to other derivative positions, as well as certain assets that do not fall into any of the portfolio composition categories. Depending on the extent to which the fund invests in derivatives and the number of positions that are held for future settlement, Net Other Assets can be a negative number.
Credit ratings for a rated issuer or security are categorized using the highest credit rating among the following three Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations ("NRSRO"): Moody's Investors Service (Moody's); Standard & Poor's Rating Services (S&P); or Fitch, Inc. Securities that are not rated by any of these three NRSRO's are categorized as Not Rated. All U.S. government securities are included in the U.S. Government category. The table information is based on the combined debt investments of the fund and its pro-rata share of any debt investments in other Fidelity funds.
|
Fund Information
Manager(s): Daniel Kelley
Trading Symbol: FPURX
Start Date: April 16, 1947
Size (in millions): $30,932.14
Morningstar Category: Fund Moderate Allocation
Stock markets, especially foreign markets, are volatile and can decline significantly in response to adverse issuer, political, regulatory, market, or economic developments. Fixed income investments entail interest rate risk (as interest rates rise bond prices usually fall), the risk of issuer default, issuer credit risk and inflation risk. Foreign securities are subject to interest rate, currency exchange rate, economic, and political risks. Lower-quality bonds can be more volatile and have greater risk of default than higher-quality bonds.
Leverage can increase market exposure and magnify investment risk.
Definitions and Important Information
Information provided in, and presentation of, this document are for informational and educational purposes only and are not a recommendation to take any particular action, or any action at all, nor an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities or services presented. It is not investment advice. Fidelity does not provide legal or tax advice.
Before making any investment decisions, you should consult with your own professional advisers and take into account all of the particular facts and circumstances of your individual situation. Fidelity and its representatives may have a conflict of interest in the products or services mentioned in these materials because they have a financial interest in them, and receive compensation, directly or indirectly, in connection with the management, distribution, and/or servicing of these products or services, including Fidelity funds, certain third-party funds and products, and certain investment services.
Equity Characteristics
Earnings-Per-Share Growth Trailing measures the growth in reported earnings per share over trailing one- and five-year periods.
Earnings-Per-Share Growth (IBES 1-Year Forecast) measures the growth in reported earnings per share as estimated by Wall Street analysts.
Median Market Cap identifies the median market capitalization of the portfolio or benchmark as determined by the underlying security market caps.
Price-to-Book (P/B) Ratio is the ratio of a company's current share price to reported accumulated profits and capital.
Price/Cash Flow is the ratio of a company's current share price to its trailing 12-months cash flow per share.
Price-to-Earnings (P/E) Ratio (IBES 1-Year Forecast) is the ratio of a company's current share price to Wall Street analysts' estimates of earnings.
Price-to-Earnings (P/E) Ratio Trailing is the ratio of a company's current share price to its trailing 12-months earnings per share.
Return on Equity (ROE) 5-Year Trailing is the ratio of a company's last five years historical profitability to its shareholders' equity.
Preferred stock is included as part of each company's net worth.
Sales-Per-Share Growth measures the growth in reported sales over the specified past time period.
Weighted Average Market Cap identifies the market capitalization of the average equity holding as determined by the dollars invested in the portfolio or benchmark.
Weighted Median Market Cap identifies the market capitalization of the median equity holding as determined by the dollars invested in the portfolio or benchmark.
Fixed Income Characteristics
Duration is a measure of a security's price sensitivity to changes in interest rates. Duration differs from maturity in that it considers a security's interest payments in addition to the amount of time until the security reaches maturity, and also takes into account certain maturity shortening features (e.g., demand features, interest rate resets, and call options) when applicable. Securities with longer
durations generally tend to be more sensitive to interest rate changes than securities with shorter durations. A fund with a longer average duration generally can be expected to be more sensitive to interest rate changes than a fund with a shorter average duration.
30-day SEC Yield is a standard yield calculation developed by the Securities and Exchange Commission for bond funds. The yield is calculated by dividing the net investment income per share earned during the 30-day period by the maximum offering price per share on the last day of the period. The yield figure reflects the dividends and interest earned during the 30-day period, after the deduction of the fund's expenses. It is sometimes referred to as "SEC 30-Day Yield" or "standardized yield".
30-Day SEC Restated Yield is the fund's 30-day yield without applicable waivers or reimbursements, stated as of month-end.
Net Asset Value is the dollar value of one share of a fund; determined by taking the total assets of a fund, subtracting the total liabilities, and dividing by the total number of shares outstanding.
Important Fund Information
Relative positioning data presented in this commentary is based on the fund's primary benchmark (index) unless a secondary benchmark is provided to assess performance.
Indices
It is not possible to invest directly in an index. All indices represented are unmanaged. All indices include reinvestment of dividends and interest income unless otherwise noted.
Fidelity Puritan Composite Index is a customized blend of unmanaged indexes, weighted as follows: S&P 500 Index - 60%; and Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index - 40%. The composition differed in periods prior to July 1, 2008.
S&P 500 Index is a market capitalization-weighted index of 500 common stocks chosen for market size, liquidity, and industry group representation to represent U.S. equity performance.
Puritan Equity Blend - External represents the performance of the S&P 500 Index since July 1, 2008, and the Russell 3000 Value Index prior to that date.
Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index is a broad-based, market-value-weighted benchmark that measures the performance of the investment grade, U.S. dollar-denominated, fixed-rate taxable bond market. Sectors in the index include Treasuries, government-related and corporate securities, MBS (agency fixed-rate and hybrid ARM pass-throughs), ABS, and CMBS.
ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained Index is a modified market capitalization–weighted index of US dollar denominated below investment grade corporate debt publicly issued in the US domestic market. Qualifying securities must have a below investment grade rating (based on an average of Moody's, S&P and Fitch). The country of risk of qualifying issuers must be an FX-G10 member, a Western European nation, or a territory of the US or a Western European nation. The FX-G10 includes all Euro members, the US, Japan, the UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Switzerland, Norway and Sweden. In addition, qualifying securities must have at least one year remaining to final maturity, a fixed coupon schedule and at least $100 million in outstanding face value. Defaulted securities are excluded. The index contains all securities of The ICE BofA US High Yield Index but caps issuer exposure at 2%.
Market-Segment Weights
Market-segment weights illustrate examples of sectors or industries in which the fund may invest, and may not be representative of the fund's current or future investments. They should not be construed or used as a recommendation for any sector or industry.
Ranking Information
© 2024 Morningstar, Inc. All rights reserved. The Morningstar information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers; (2) may not be copied or redistributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Fidelity does not review the Morningstar data and, for mutual fund performance, you should check the fund's current prospectus for the most up-to-date information concerning applicable loads, fees and expenses.
% Rank in Morningstar Category is the fund's total-return percentile rank relative to all funds that have the same Morningstar Category. The highest (or most favorable) percentile rank is 1 and the lowest (or least favorable) percentile rank is 100. The top-performing fund in a category will always receive a rank of 1%. % Rank in Morningstar Category is based on total returns which include reinvested dividends and capital gains, if any, and exclude sales charges. Multiple share classes of a fund have a common portfolio but impose different expense structures.
Relative Weights
Relative weights represents the % of fund assets in a particular market segment, asset class or credit quality relative to the benchmark. A positive number represents an overweight, and a negative number is an underweight. The fund's benchmark is listed immediately under the fund name in the Performance Summary.
3-Year Risk/Return Statistics
Beta is a measure of the volatility of a fund relative to its benchmark index. A beta greater (less) than 1 is more (less) volatile than the index.
Information Ratio measures a fund's active return (fund's average monthly return minus the benchmark's average monthly return) in relation to the volatility of its active returns.
R-Squared measures how a fund's performance correlates with a benchmark index's performance and shows what portion of it can be explained by the performance of the overall market/index. R-Squared ranges from 0, meaning no correlation, to 1, meaning perfect correlation. An R-Squared value of less than 0.5 indicates that annualized alpha and beta are not reliable performance statistics.
Sharpe Ratio is a measure of historical risk-adjusted performance. It is calculated by dividing the fund's excess returns (the fund's average annual return for the period minus the 3-month "risk free" return rate) and dividing it by the standard deviation of the fund's returns. The higher the ratio, the better the fund's return per unit of risk. The three month "risk free" rate used is the 90-day Treasury Bill rate.
Standard Deviation is a statistical measurement of the dispersion of a fund's return over a specified time period. Fidelity calculates standard deviations by comparing a fund's monthly returns to its average monthly return over a 36-month period, and then annualizes the number. Investors may examine historical standard deviation in conjunction with historical returns to decide whether a fund's volatility would have been acceptable given the returns it would have produced. A higher standard deviation indicates a wider dispersion of past returns and thus greater historical volatility. Standard deviation does not indicate how the fund actually performed, but merely indicates the volatility of its returns over time.
Tracking Error is the divergence between the price behavior of a position or a portfolio and the price behavior of a benchmark, creating an unexpected profit or loss.
Yield Curve
The relationship at a given point in time between yields on a group of fixed-income securities with varying maturities - commonly, Treasury bills, notes, and bonds. The curve typically slopes upward since longer maturities normally have higher yields, although it can be flat or even inverted.
Before investing in any mutual fund, please carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. For this and other information, call or write Fidelity for a free prospectus or, if available, a summary prospectus. Read it carefully before you invest.
Past performance is no guarantee of future results.
Views expressed are through the end of the period stated and do not necessarily represent the views of Fidelity. Views are subject to change at any time based upon market or other conditions and Fidelity disclaims any responsibility to update such views. These views may not be relied on as investment advice and, because investment decisions for a Fidelity fund are based on numerous factors, may not be relied on as an indication of trading intent on behalf of any Fidelity fund. The securities mentioned are not necessarily holdings invested in by the portfolio manager(s) or FMR LLC. References to specific company securities should not be construed as recommendations or investment advice.
Diversification does not ensure a profit or guarantee against a loss.
S&P 500 is a registered service mark of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC.
Other third-party marks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.
All other marks appearing herein are registered or unregistered trademarks or service marks of FMR LLC or an affiliated company.
Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC, Member NYSE, SIPC, 900 Salem Street, Smithfield, RI 02917.
Fidelity Distributors Company LLC, 500 Salem Street, Smithfield, RI 02917.
© 2024 FMR LLC. All rights reserved.
Not NCUA or NCUSIF insured. May lose value. No credit union guarantee.
656463.46.0
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.