The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.
Terravest (TSX:TVK:CA, OTCPK:TRRVF) is a C$1.3bn market capitalization company based in Alberta, Canada, rolling up storage tank (propane, fuel, water) and boiler/furnace companies, run by a well-incentivized management team focused on good capital allocation. Terravest trades at a reasonable mid-teens free cash flow valuation, unlike many well-known serial acquirers.
The storage tank industry is surprisingly profitable, offering high returns on capital and proving to be a better business than one might have expected. Terravest operates four divisions:
- Compressed gas equipment (e.g., LPG and propane tanks), essential for rural home and commercial heating and agriculture (crop drying, etc.). 30% of sales and 24% of EBITDA at 16% margins.
- HVAC (industrial, commercial, and residential fuel tanks, wastewater tanks, furnaces, and boilers). 29% of sales, 30% of EBITDA at 20% margins.
- Processing equipment (wellhead procession equipment) near natural gas and biogas production facilities. 18% of sales and 13% of EBITDA at 14% margins.
Service (water management) servicing and close to LNG producers. 24% of sales, 33% of EBITDA at 27% margins.
The company has a strong history of growth through acquisitions. It currently operates 25 businesses and has made 20 acquisitions since 2013. Terravest typically uses debt to fund acquisitions, primarily of mom-and-pop companies, bought at an average 5.5x FCF multiple, then uses the cash flows of the acquired businesses to pay down debt.
Following the acquisition, Terravest focuses on increasing profits by driving revenues through price increases and reducing costs, resulting in an effective post-acquisition multiple decrease from 5.5x to 4.1x. Terravest has generated a 21% average annual ROIC since 2013 and an EBITDA growth of 28% annually over the same period. Terravest operates a scalable, decentralized business model with centralized capital allocation and empowered operating company managers.
An example of improved unit economics is as follows. On a 60k gallon tank, Terravest improves gross margins from 20% to 34%. Terravest has a significant advantage with steel costs; it can buy in enough volume to directly source steel from mills, saving up to 15% on the price of steel, which constitutes 55% of the cost of goods sold. Terravest also has the working capital to buy steel in bulk and stock it in inventory, a financial capability smaller companies lack. As a result, Terravest can build customer orders in 10-14 weeks compared to 20-26 weeks for smaller companies, allowing it to charge a 5-10% premium. Finally, it saves 5-10% on labor costs.
There is some risk to cyclicality, given exposure to energy markets. Additionally, there is a perception that the propane markets are in terminal decline, being the target of environmental regulators. However, much of the propane is used for residential and commercial heating in rural areas with no good gas pipeline infrastructure. Therefore, Terravest's delivery tanks are "critical infrastructure." According to the EIA, propane consumption in the US has been stable for 20 years. With boilers in the HVAC business, Terravest mainly operates older style standard efficiency cast iron boilers, which are at risk of being regulated out of existence by continually updated environmental regulations. While true, this again is a slow decline. Demand for boilers is driven by new construction, where the patchwork of differing state and city regulations will likely take time to seriously dent revenues and replacement cycles, where the incremental cost to a homeowner to upgrade existing piping to accommodate a newer style boiler increases switching costs.
In the meantime, the company can continue deploying its cash flow at high rates into attractive adjacent end markets such as biogas, LNG hydrogen markets, and chemical tanks, many of which have a significant overlap in equipment as its petroleum markets. Terravest has a long runway for growth from a large pool of potential acquisitions and a strong operator/capital allocator team with a CIO with a strong track record and a CEO who is only in his early 40s. Finally, management is highly aligned, owns approximately 25% of the company, takes reasonable compensation, and is set to make themselves generational wealth if they continue to compound the business (as they have for the last decade).
Terravest is a smaller, less well-known company with a minimal investor relations presence. The price recently ran up as several value investors published well-thought-out write-ups online. I initiated a starter position, intending to invest more in the future.
|
Disclaimer
Alphyn Capital Management, LLC is a state registered investment adviser.
The description herein of the approach of Alphyn Capital Management, LLC and the targeted characteristics of its strategies and investments is based on current expectations and should not be considered definitive or a guarantee that the approaches, strategies, and investment portfolio will, in fact, possess these characteristics. Past performance of specific investment advice should not be relied upon without knowledge of certain circumstances of market events, nature and timing of the investments and relevant constraints of the investment. Alphyn Capital Management, LLC has presented information in a fair and balanced manner. Alphyn Capital Management, LLC is not giving tax, legal or accounting advice, consult a professional tax or legal representative if needed.
Reference or comparison to an index does not imply that the portfolio will be constructed in the same way as the index or achieve returns, volatility, or other results similar to the index. Unlike indices, the model portfolio will be actively managed and may include substantially fewer and different securities than those comprising each index. Results for the model portfolio as compared to the performance of the Standard & Poor's 500 Index (the "S&P 500") for informational purposes only. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged market capitalization-weighted index of 500 common stocks chosen for market size, liquidity, and industry group representation to represent US equity performance. The investment program does not mirror this index and the volatility may be materially different from the volatility of the S&P 500.
Performance results of the master portfolio are presented for information purposes only and reflect the impact that material economic and market factors had on the manager's decision-making process. No representation is being made that any investor or portfolio will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown.
Results are net of all standard fees calculated at the highest rate charged, expenses and estimated incentive allocation. Model portfolio returns are inclusive of the reinvestment of dividends and other earnings, including income from new issues. The return is based on annual returns since inception and does not give effect to high water marks, if any. Returns may vary for investors who are restricted from participating in new issues.
Hypothetical performance results are unaudited and do not reflect actual results of any accounts managed by Alphyn Capital Management, LLC. Hypothetical performance results are for illustrative purposes only and are not necessarily indicative of performance that would have actually been achieved if an investment utilized the strategy during the relevant periods, nor are these simulations necessarily indicative of future performance of the strategy. Inherent limitations of hypothetical performance may include: 1) hypothetical results are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight; 2) hypothetical results do not represent the impact that material economic and market factors might have on an investment adviser's decision-making process if the adviser were actually managing client money; 3) there are numerous factors related to the markets in general, many of which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of hypothetical performance results and all of which may adversely affect actual investment results.
There is no assurance that any of the securities discussed herein will remain in an account's portfolio at the time you receive this report or that securities sold have not been repurchased. The securities discussed do not represent an account's entire portfolio and, in the aggregate, may represent only a small percentage of an account's portfolio holdings. It should not be assumed that any of the securities transactions or holdings discussed were or will prove to be profitable or that the investment recommendations or decisions we make in the future will be profitable or will equal the investment performance of the securities discussed herein.
The graphs, charts and other visual aids are provided for informational purposes only. None of these graphs, charts or visual aids can and of themselves be used to make investment decisions. No representation is made that these will assist any person in making investment decisions and no graph, chart or other visual aid can capture all factors and variables required in making such decisions.
This report is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. It is not a recommendation of, or an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy, any particular security, strategy or investment product. Our research for this report is based on current public information that we consider reliable, but we do not represent that the research or the report is accurate or complete, and it should not be relied on as such. Our views and opinions expressed in this report are current as of the date of this report and are subject to change. Any reproduction or other distribution of this material in whole or in part without the prior written consent of Alphyn Capital Management, LLC is prohibited.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.