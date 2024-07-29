CALF: In The Year Of Small-Caps, Cash Flow Is King

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
4.59K Followers

Summary

  • 2024 may see the Fed cutting interest rates for the first time, benefiting small capitalization equities via lower cost of funds and higher earnings per share.
  • Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF tracks top 100 small-cap companies based on free cash flow yield, offering a robust choice for small capitalization equities.
  • The ETF's holdings have compelling valuations with a 11x P/E ratio and potential for significant upside in earnings growth and P/E ratio re-rating in a soft landing scenario.
  • The fund has outperformed the much better known iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the past five years via its methodology build.
  • A risk factor for the name to keep in mind is the fund's overweight positioning in Consumer Cyclicals as a sector.

New year Growth in 2024 with goal target business Concept.

champpixs

Thesis

2024 is shaping up to be the first year the Fed will cut interest rates, after a violent cycle of rate hikes. On the equity side, large capitalization stocks have benefited from strong balance sheets and funding profiles, and have thus

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
4.59K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CALF ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on CALF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CALF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News