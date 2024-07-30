Vertiv Is Finally Cheap Again - Buy The Meltdown

Summary

  • VRT is an even better buy after the recent meltdown, attributed to the double-beat FQ2'24 earnings call and raised FY2024 guidance.
  • Despite market concerns about the uncertain AI monetization, the management continues to report a growing multi-year backlog and expanding profit margins.
  • VRT has also taken steps to increasingly monetize its existing/future installed data center base, attributed to the expansion of its service management and predictive maintenance segment.
  • These efforts have also flowed into the healthier balance sheet, further underscoring its ability to fund future growth opportunities through the next cloud super cycle.
  • VRT is no longer expensive here, significantly aided by NVDA's next-gen AI accelerator launches in 2025/ 2026 and the intensified multi-year capex guidance from the hyperscalers.
Nuclear disaster concept

sitox/E+ via Getty Images

We previously covered Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) in June 2024, discussing its well-diversified offerings across power management/ storage, thermal management through chilled-water/ liquid cooling solutions, integrated server rack systems, and operating stacks, one that is particularly critical during the ongoing cloud transition and generative AI boom.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA, ASML either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

