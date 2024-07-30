sitox/E+ via Getty Images

We previously covered Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) in June 2024, discussing its well-diversified offerings across power management/ storage, thermal management through chilled-water/ liquid cooling solutions, integrated server rack systems, and operating stacks, one that is particularly critical during the ongoing cloud transition and generative AI boom.

Combined with its highly strategic partnership with Nvidia (NVDA) and Intel (INTC) for the next-gen AI data center platforms, we had initiated a Buy rating upon a moderate pullback.

Since then, VRT's pullback has materialized as expected, as the market rotates from high growth/ generative AI stocks, and we enter the Summer Doldrums period during the seasonally slow August month.

With the stock now trading within our previous recommended entry ranges of between $75s and $80s, we are reiterating our Buy rating here, significantly aided by the double beat FQ2'24 earnings call and the raised FY2024 guidance.

We shall discuss further.

The Gen AI Party Has Temporarily Sobered Up - VRT Remains Cheap Given The Accelerated Growth Prospects

VRT YTD Stock Price

Trading View

It is no secret that the wider market has had a dramatic pullback over the past two weeks, as the market rotates from high growth/ generative AI stocks.

In all honesty, we believe that the recent correction is well warranted, due to the overweight generative AI stocks and their outperformance compared to the tech-heavy QQQ and the SPY 500 on a YTD basis.

With VRT's prospects directly linked to NVDA (and to a smaller extent, INTC), it is unsurprising that the moderation in market sentiments have also impacted its stock performance, as observed in the lower lows and lower highs over the past few weeks.

This is despite the double beat FQ2'24 earnings call, with VRT reporting excellent net sales of $1.95B (+19.6% QoQ/ +12.7% YoY) and adj EPS of $0.67 (+55.8% QoQ/ +45.6% YoY).

The hyperscaler demand for its offerings remains robust in its key market as well, with Product sales of $892.1M in Americas (+24.5% QoQ/ +18.7% YoY) and Services sales of $229M (+9.6% QoQ/ +10.4% YoY), significantly aided by the region's increasingly rich operating margin of 25.4% (+5.1 points QoQ/ +0.5 YoY).

Combined with VRT's generally promising performance metrics in the APAC and EMEA regions, we believe that the stock has only been pulled down by the generally pessimistic market sentiments, instead of its fundamental performance.

This is especially since its balance sheet has shown notable improvements to a net debt situation of $2.35B (-11.6% QoQ/ -11.9% YoY) and a net-debt-to-adj EBITDA ratio of 1.48x in FQ2'24, compared to 2.37x in FQ1'24 and 2.26x in FQ2'23.

At the same time, readers must note that VRT has sought to differentiate itself from its competitors through a vertically integrated data center offering across hardware and service, with the latter allowing the management to monetize its existing/ future installed base.

With services already comprising 20.3% of its FQ2'24 sales and 22.5% of its gross profits, it is unsurprising that the management aims to expand its service management and predictive maintenance segment while growing its global service engineer team, especially due to the criticality of AI-dense computing and the immense data center opportunities over the next few years.

With VRT already partnering with Compass data centers for full-time site-based service management, with the latter being the 29th largest data center company globally, we believe that H2'24 may bring forth accelerating service growth opportunities once more operators adopt this service.

As a result, it is unsurprising that VRT has already raised their FY2024 net sales guidance to $7.66B (+11.6% YoY), adj EPS to $2.50 (+41.2% YoY), and adj Free Cash Flow to $875M at the midpoint (+12.4% YoY).

This is up from the original guidance of $7.58B (+10.4% YoY), $2.23 (+25.9% YoY), and $825M (+6% YoY) offered in the FQ4'23 earnings call, respectively, further underscoring the robust hyperscaler demand.

This is on top of the management's ongoing ramp up in modular and thermal management production capacity, with a 45x YoY increase in production capacity expected for its liquid cooling platform by the end of 2024.

The Consensus Forward Estimates

Seeking Alpha

As a result of these developments, the consensus' raised forward estimates do not appear to be overly aggressive indeed, with VRT expected to generate an accelerated top/ bottom-line growth at a CAGR of +12.5%/ +32% through FY2026.

This is compared to the previous estimates of +12%/ +30.3% and the historical top-line growth at +8.2% between FY2016 and FY2023.

Based on VRT's growing book-to-bill ratio of 1.4x and multi-year backlog of $7B in FQ2'24, compared to 1.5x/ $6.3B in FQ1'24 and 1x/ $4.8B in FQ2'23, it is apparent that the hyperscaler demand continues to grow despite the expanded capacity, with it further underscoring its long-term growth prospects.

VRT Valuations

Trading View

And it is for these reasons that we believe that VRT's FWD P/E of 26.74x appears to be extremely attractive, compared to its 1Y mean 29.50x and the sector median of 19.40x.

Even when we compare VRT to its other thermal management/ power technology peers, such as:

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) at FWD P/E valuations of 28.07x with the projected adj EPS growth at a CAGR of +19.2% through FY2026,

Lennox International Inc. (LII) at 28.18x/ +12.7%, and

AAON, Inc. (AAON) at 39.72x/ +16.2%, respectively,

it is apparent that the former remains cheaply valued given its accelerated profitable growth prospects.

So, Is VRT Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

VRT 4Y Stock Price

Trading View

For now, VRT has already retraced dramatically since the Mat 2024 peak, with it effectively losing -27.3% or the equivalent $10.81B of its market cap since then.

For context, we had offered a fair value estimate of $74.90 in our last article, based on the LTM adj EPS of $1.96 ending FQ1'24 and the FWD P/E valuations of 38.26x. This is on top of the long-term price target of $149.90, based on the consensus FY2026 adj EPS estimates of $3.92.

On the one hand, while the recent market volatility has impacted VRT's FWD P/E valuations to 26.74x, we believe that this correction is temporal, since the generative AI boom is real with long-term demand remaining robust, as reiterated by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) in their recent earnings calls.

On the other hand, given the massive volatility in VRT's FWD P/E valuations over the past three years and the moderation in market sentiments, we believe that it may be more prudent to revise our price target calculations using its 1Y P/E mean of 29.50x instead of the previous number of 38.26x, for an improved margin of safety.

Based on the LTM adj EPS of $2.18 ending FQ2'24 and the 1Y P/E mean, we are looking at an updated fair value estimate of $64.30, with the stock still trading at a notable premium of +19.9% at current levels.

Even so, thanks to the recent pullback, there remains an excellent upside potential of +55.6% to our updated long-term price target of $120, based on the consensus raised FY2026 adj EPS estimates of $4.07 and the moderated 1Y P/E mean.

As a result of the still attractive long-term risk/ reward ratio, we are reiterating our Buy rating for the VRT stock.

Interested readers may want to observe the stock's movement for a little longer, before adding once a floor materializes from the ongoing correction, preferably at its previous support levels of $64s - with those levels also nearer to our fair value estimates.

Even so, we maintain our belief that VRT is no longer expensive here, significantly aided by its ongoing capacity ramp up, strategic partnerships, NVDA's next-gen AI accelerator launches (Blackwell in 2025 and Rubin in 2026), and intensified multi-year capex guidance from the hyperscalers.

As a result, we believe that growth oriented investors may continue to buy the dip.