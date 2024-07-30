MoMo Productions/DigitalVision via Getty Images

ETF Overview

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN) owns a portfolio of industrial stocks in the S&P 500 index. The fund implements an equal-weight strategy and hence has a higher exposure to mid-cap and small-cap space than the S&P 500 industrial sector. These stocks will benefit in the upcoming rate decline cycle. The fund’s earnings growth is accelerating in 2025 and has a good long-term earnings growth outlook, making it a good long-term investment choice. However, its valuation is elevated, conservative investors may want to wait for a pullback before initiating a position.

YCharts

Fund Analysis

Equal-weight strategy means higher expense ratio

RSPN basically includes all the industrial stocks in the S&P 500 index. Given its equal-weight strategy, each stock in RSPN’s portfolio receives the same weight. The fund basically rebalances its portfolio once every quarter. Unfortunately, the consequence of frequent rebalancing is its higher trading cost. In fact, RSPN has an expense ratio of 0.4%. This is high relative to other industrial ETFs. For example, Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLI) only has an expense ratio of 0.12%.

Higher concentration of mid-cap stocks

One major difference between equal-weight strategy and market-cap strategy is that equal-weight strategy typically results in lower exposure to large-cap stocks and higher exposure to mid-cap and small-cap stocks. This is because many smaller market capitalization stocks also receive the same weight as larger market capitalization stocks. As can be seen from the stock style chart below, large-cap stocks by market capitalization only consist about 31% of the total portfolio. In contrast, mid-cap and small-cap stocks represent about 70% of the total portfolio respectively.

Morningstar

Inflation is largely behind us, and a soft-landing scenario will be beneficial

The reason we mention RSPN’s higher exposure to mid-cap and small-cap stocks is because we are now in a macroeconomic environment that is more favorable to these stocks. As many of us know, we have been in an elevated rate environment for quite a while due to inflation. However, inflation has subsided substantially. As can be seen from the chart below, core CPI has now dropped down to 3.3% in June 2024 from the peak of over 9% in mid-2022.

Yardeni Research

This decline in inflation paves the way for the Federal Reserve to eventually start a new rate decline cycle. Therefore, we think Fed fund rates will likely trend lower at least in the next 12 months. We know that small-cap and mid-cap stocks typically have inferior balance sheets relative to large-cap stocks. Therefore, they are usually under much higher stress than large-cap stocks in elevated rate environment. Earnings growth is also constrained in this environment. However, as soon as we move towards a rate decline environment, stress will be reduced substantially. Hence, we expect small-cap and mid-cap stocks to outperform its large-cap peers. Since RSPN has a higher exposure to mid-cap and small-cap stocks, we expect earnings of these stocks to improve in this rate decline cycle.

Earnings growth expected to accelerate in 2025

Earnings growth forecast for industrial stocks in the S&P 500 index has gradually trended higher in 2025 and 2026 perhaps due to the anticipation of lower rate environment in the near future. As can be seen from the chart below, consensus earnings growth for industrial stocks in the S&P 500 index is expected to increase by 15.7% and 13.2% in 2025 and 2026, respectively. These growth rates are pretty impressive and much better than the anticipated earnings growth of only 5% in 2024.

Yardeni Research

Long-term growth remains solid

Besides RSPN’s strong growth outlook through 2026, industrial sector’s long-term earnings growth (LTEG) rate has typically been in the range of 10~12% annually except during economic turmoil. Therefore, we are optimistic that RSPN will continue to do well.

Yardeni Research

However, valuation is elevated

The only problem of owning RSPN is its valuation. As can be seen from the chart below, forward P/E ratio of the S&P 500 industrial sector is currently at 20.5x. This valuation is quite elevated and is comparable to the forward P/E ratio range during the dot-com bubble between 1999 and 2001. However, it is still slightly below the valuation range during the pandemic.

Yardeni Research

Investor Takeaway

We think RSPN will benefit from the upcoming rate decline cycle thanks to its higher exposure to mid-cap and small-cap stocks. The industrial sector’s long-term growth outlook is also very positive. Therefore, this is a good candidate to own for the long run. However, conservative investors may wish to wait for a pullback before initiating a position for a wider margin of safety.

Additional Disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.