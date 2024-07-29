Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 29, 2024 5:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Suzanne Rosenberg - Vice President-Investor Relations
Tom Monahan - Chief Executive Officer
Mark Harris - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Tobey Sommer - Truist Securities
Kevin Steinke - Barrington Research
Marc Riddick - Sidoti & Company

Thank you for standing by. My name is Christa, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Heidrick & Struggles Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

I will now turn the conference over to Suzanne Rosenberg, Vice President of Investor Relations. Suzanne, you may begin.

Suzanne Rosenberg

Thank you, and welcome to our 2024 second quarter conference call. Joining me today is our CEO, Tom Monahan; and CFO, Mark Harris.

We posted our accompanying slides on the IR homepage of our website at heidrick.com and we encourage you to view these slides for additional context. Please note that in the materials presented today, we may refer to non-GAAP financial measures that we believe provide additional insight into underlying results. Reconciliations between these non-GAAP financial measures and the most comparable GAAP measures may be found in the earnings press release. Also, in our remarks, we may make certain forward-looking statements. We ask that you please refer to the Safe Harbor language also included in today's press release.

Tom, I'll now turn the call over to you.

Tom Monahan

Thank you, Suzanne, and greetings to everyone joining our second quarter call. Today, I'm eager to update you on our robust performance and the work we are doing to drive clients and investor value.

In the quarter, we generated solid top line growth, which exceeded the high end of the outlook range we

