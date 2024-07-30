Ralf Geithe/iStock via Getty Images

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK), together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. We have started covering this company in May 2024, primarily due to the extraordinary popularity of its UGG and HOKA brands in the recent past. At that time, we have rated the company's stock as "Hold", due to the perceived limited upside potential, based on its fundamentals.

Rating history (Author)

Since then, DECK has lost more than 13% of its market value, underperforming the broader market.

The aim of our article today is to revisit DECK and answer the question: in light of the latest earnings results - published on 25th July 2024 - and the recent price decline, is it worth buying DECK now or not?

Let us start our analysis by discussing the latest quarterly results.

Earnings results

In the most recent quarter, DECK has beaten analyst estimates, both top- and bottom line. Revenue came in at $825 million, or $18.8 million above the expectations, while GAAP EPS was $4.52 or $1.01 above initial estimates. Not only did they exceeded forecasts, but they have also revised their guidance upwards.

We believe these results are very impressive, especially considering the challenging macroeconomic backdrop - including poor consumer sentiment -, and the fierce competition in the space, which has caused many large brands to struggle in the recent past, including Nike (NKE).

U.S. Consumer confidence (tradingeconomics.com)

Data by YCharts

It is important however to understand what factors are driving this extraordinary growth story in DECK's case. So let us jump right in.

Sales

As mentioned before, revenue has reached $825 million in the previous quarter, which represents a 22% increase compared to the same period in the prior year.

If we break down this increase by channel, we can see that both wholesale and direct-to-consumer have contributed strongly. DTC sales have increased by as much as 24%, while wholesale sales increased by 21%. Despite the faster growth in DTC, wholesale still represents more than 60% of the total sales.

If we break down the revenue by geography, we can see that growth has been strong both in the United States and internationally. In the U.S. sales have increased by 23%, while internationally they have grown by 20.8%. As of the previous quarter, U.S. sales have accounted for more than 60% of the total sales.

On top of these breakdowns, it is even more important to see, which brands have been driving the demand for DECK's products. As discussed in our previous article, UGG and HOKA remain the driving forces. HOKA sales have increased by about 30%, contributing to more than 65% of the total sales. At the same time, UGG sales have also increased by 14%, contributing roughly 27% to the total sales. The other two brands that the firm sells are: Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra. Teva and Sanuk sales have declined significantly, while Koolaburra has gained traction. They, however, contribute only marginally to the recent successes. Here, it is also important to note that DECK has agreed to divest Sanuk, which is likely going to be finalised in August 2024.

Income statement (DECK)

With regards to sales, there are two other items that we normally like to check. One of them is inventory and the other is accounts receivable.

1. Increasing sales normally warrant increasing inventory so that the firm can meet the demand. However, excessive inventory build up is also not optimal as it can negatively impact the efficiency of the company - e.g. the inventory turnover. It can also lead to obsolete inventory and the need to discounting in extreme cases.

2. Accounts receivable can indicate if the firm is pulling demand forward from the future or not. If accounts receivable grow at a faster pace than sales, it can mean that the firm may try to inflate revenue by potentially recognizing revenue earlier or selling more on credit.

Based on the most recent balance sheet, these are not concerns for DECK.

Assets (DECK)

All in all we believe that DECK is doing an outstanding job with growing its UGG and HOKA brands. While larger brands are struggling e.g. Nike, they have managed to increase sales significantly, gain popularity and gain a loyal customer base. Looking forward, DECK is well-positioned to capitalize on the potentially improving consumer sentiment, which may be triggered by Fed rate cuts, likely later this year.

Earnings and outlook

The firm has also managed to translate its sales growth into earnings growth. The gross margin has expanded from 51.3% to 56.9%, the operating income has grown from $70.7 million to $132.8 million YoY. And EPS has come in $4.52 in contrast to $2.41 last year.

Looking forward the firm expects the growth to continue both top- and bottomline. Demand is expected to remain strong and sales growth is now expected to be around 10%. The gross margin is expected to somewhat shrink and come in around 54% for the full year. Diluted earnings per share for the total year is anticipated to be in the range of $29.75 to $30.65.

In our view, these expectations are reasonable and achievable.

Valuation and conclusions

In our previous article, we have highlighted that DECK's shares have been selling at a significant premium compared to the consumer discretionary sector median and also compared to the firm's own historic valuation. Let us look at the same set of traditional price multiples to assess, whether this is still the case or not.

Valuation (SA)

While the multiples have shrunk as a result of the share price decline, the firm still appears to be trading at a premium. The question is, is it justified now?

And our answer is still no. Let us expand on this a bit:

On one hand, we believe that the growth is impressive and could justify the current valuation, especially if we take into account the positive impacts of the share repurchases, which the firm seems committed to, and the upcoming stock split, which could also make DECK's stock more accessible for many investors.

On the other hand, we believe that competition will intensify. While Nike has been struggling lately, they have huge amounts of cash on hand, which could potentially be used to boost their R&D spending to innovate and launch new, more appealing products. This could create more competition, especially for HOKA. Eventually, growth may slow, and the multiples will likely contract.

For these reasons, we maintain our "Hold" rating, as we would like to see the stock price come down even further, at least to its historic valuation level, before we could upgrade to a more bullish rating.