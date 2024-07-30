DCOR: Low-Cost Total Market ETF Substitutes Quality For Value

Jul. 30, 2024 12:23 AM ETDimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR)AVUS, JQUA, IWV
The Sunday Investor profile picture
The Sunday Investor
6.07K Followers

Summary

  • DCOR is an actively managed total market fund with a low 0.14% expense ratio. Its objective is long-term capital appreciation and is benchmarked against the Russell 3000 Index.
  • The portfolio currently has a slight value tilt, though this comes at the expense of quality. Still, the weight adjustments are only minor, and Magnificent Seven exposure totals 22%.
  • Adjusted for current weights, ten stocks have contributed 60% of the portfolio's three-year price gains, indicating DCOR still has room to decline substantially if the market broadening continues.
  • As an alternative, I will suggest a higher-quality ETF that's less volatile and better prepared for such a correction, given its relatively low 38% overlap with SPY.
  • Dimensional has an admirable long-term track record, so it can replace total market ETFs like ITOT and VTI. However, with overlap approaching 80%, it's not a good substitute.

Professional Analyzing Financial Graphs on Desk with Pen

FreshSplash

Investment Thesis

This article initiates my coverage of the Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR), an actively managed total market fund with a low 0.14% expense ratio. While investors might be attracted to its affordability and broad diversification

This article was written by

The Sunday Investor profile picture
The Sunday Investor
6.07K Followers
The Sunday Investor has completed all the educational requirements for the Chartered Investment Manager designation and is on track to become a licensed options and derivatives trading advisor. Focusing on U.S. Equity ETFs, The Sunday Investor maintains a comprehensive ETF Database that tracks the performance and fundamentals for nearly 1,000 funds. He is active in the comments section and ready to answer questions about any ETF you might considering. Hoya Capital Income BuilderThe Sunday Investor is a contributor to the Hoya Capital Income Builder Investing group, helping investors achieve dependable monthly income, portfolio diversification, and inflation hedging. It provides investment research on REITs, ETFs, closed-end funds, preferreds, and dividend champions across asset classes. Hoya offers income-focused portfolios targeting dividend yields up to 10%. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY, JQUA, MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DCOR ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on DCOR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DCOR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News