ISCG: Soft Quality, Elevated Volatility, Sluggish Performance

With the market now at the crossroads again, a question worth asking is whether a rotation from tech bellwethers towards less crowded corners of the equity universe makes sense. A hypothesis might be constructed here that, as bellwethers have been climbing higher too fast, their smaller, underfollowed counterparts have not been given deserved attention, and thus countless mispriced opportunities have emerged. And one of the most obvious ways to play that is to foray into small-cap growth stocks, with ETFs being perhaps the most convenient option for that. The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) is one of the ultra-low-cost vehicles investors might have on their radar. Alas, this is not a fund worth chasing. Today's note is supposed to carefully review numerous flaws that ISCG has, from its lackluster performance since the index change to surprisingly weak growth exposure and issues on the quality front to boot.

Major points of the ISCG strategy

Investors should not miss the fact that ISCG changed its strategy in March 2021, so I will ignore most of its trading history dating back to 2004 in the performance analysis section. ISCG is now based on the Morningstar US Small Cap Broad Growth Extended Index, which replaced the Morningstar US Small Growth Index. It is also worth noting that before the strategy change, it was known as the iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF and traded with the JKK ticker.

What is special about the current index? As we know from page S-2 of the prospectus available on the ISCG website, the index:

measures the performance of U.S. stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average "growth" characteristics as determined by Morningstar, Inc.

Regarding metrics considered when deciding whether a stock has growth characteristics appealing enough or not, it is said that:

The stocks in the Underlying Index are designated as "growth" because they are issued by companies that typically have higher than average historical and forecasted earnings, sales, book value and cash flow growth.

ISCG performance: lackluster results since the index change

I would like to focus on the April 2021-June 2024 period. The funds that I selected for comparison are the iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT) and the iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR). The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV), which I usually use as a proxy for the market, was added as a benchmark. As the table below shows, ISCG's total returns over the period concerned were far from brilliant.

Metric IVV ISCG IJT IJR Start Balance $10,000 $10,000 $10,000 $10,000 End Balance $14,432 $9,322 $10,338 $10,318 CAGR 11.95% -2.14% 1.03% 0.97% Standard Deviation 17.40% 21.38% 20.07% 20.41% Best Year 26.32% 23.13% 17.12% 16.07% Worst Year -18.16% -26.75% -21.32% -16.19% Maximum Drawdown -23.93% -32.51% -26.22% -23.11% Sharpe Ratio 0.57 -0.13 0 0 Sortino Ratio 0.87 -0.19 0.01 0.01 Benchmark Correlation 1 0.88 0.88 0.84 Upside Capture 100% 73.57% 74.24% 70.16% Downside Capture 100% 125.22% 112.76% 107.88% Click to enlarge

Data from Portfolio Visualizer

First, this is the only ETF that delivered a negative annualized total return in the group.

Second, its downside capture ratio was the weakest, which means it fell much deeper than the market and the peers during the bear market, and its maximum drawdown supports that point.

And third, as illustrated by the standard deviation, it is the most volatile name in the cohort.

ISCG factor exposure: multiple disappointments

As of July 26, there were 1,000 equities in the ISCG portfolio, with the major ten accounting for only about 4.86%, so the ETF clearly does not have a diversification issue. However, it did not save it from quality problems, which I will address shortly. Here, it is worth noting that the 1,000 figure includes three positions that have a 'NO MARKET (E.G. UNLISTED)' code in the Exchange column, for instance, contingent value rights in Inhibrx Inc. For more details on these positions, please refer to the holdings dataset available on the ISCG website.

Regarding sectors, compared to IJR, ISCG is significantly underweight in financials and overweight in health care (primarily stocks from the biotechnology industry, which is the top detractor from its quality), IT, and industrials.

Data in % (Created by the author using data from the ETFs)

Growth is hardly convincing

An investor seeking outsized revenue and EPS growth rates in the small-cap echelon will likely be disappointed with ISCG's portfolio. In fact, even though there are spectacular sales growth stories in this basket (about 8.5% of the net assets are allocated to companies with a 30% forward revenue growth rate or higher), with weights factored in, the figures look fairly unappealing. Below are the weighted-average growth rates that I have calculated using data from Seeking Alpha and the fund:

EPS Fwd Revenue Fwd 13.01% 13% Click to enlarge

For context, my calculations show IVV's forward EPS growth rate at 16.7% and revenue growth rate at 11.3%.

Value exposure is unsurprisingly small

First, I should clarify that ISCG is not a pure-play small-cap fund. Only about 9.4% of its holdings have a market cap below $2 billion. There are even a few large-caps in this mix (7.1% weight). The rest are mid-caps, so the WA market cap of $6.3 billion does not come as a surprise.

Second, this mid-cap mix is valued rather generously. For example, its WA earnings yield stands at just 2.89%. I had to adjust it to account for the fact that 26.6% of the holdings are loss-making. IVV, which is rich in growthy bellwethers, has an EY of 3.8%.

At the same time, only around 14.6% of ISCG's holdings have a B- Quant Valuation grade or better.

Quality: multiple issues

About 13.7% of the companies in this basket have not been particularly successful in balancing revenues and expenses and managing working capital, as they failed to deliver a positive net operating cash flow in the last twelve months. This is a fairly large figure, and clearly not to my liking. Next, as I said above, there is a sizable presence of loss-making names, and most of them operate in the health care sector (10.8%).

Next, in terms of capital efficiency, ISCG's portfolio is also clearly weak.

ROA Adjusted ROE 1.15% 12.28% Click to enlarge

Calculated by the author using data from Seeking Alpha and the ETF. Return on Equity was adjusted for negative and over-100% figures

The most concerning figure here is ROA. Even adjusted for negative figures (26.6% weight), it is at 5.6%, which is well below the 10% level I consider healthy.

Investor takeaway

ISCG's primary advantage is its ultra-low fees. But can an expense ratio of 6 bps justify buying into a vehicle with questionable growth exposure and hardly convincing performance? I am of the opinion that it certainly cannot. And as the market is deciding whether the AI narrative is playing out or too much hope has been placed on the earnings boost from AI that is not materializing, it is logical to consider rotating out of the portfolios heavy in trillion-dollar companies. However, it is unreasonable to play that rotation with ISCG, as this is a highly volatile vehicle with soft quality and inadequate value exposure. There is even something to dislike on the growth front. However, to create a bearish thesis, I need a strong downside catalyst, which is missing at this juncture. All of this to say, I would opt for a Hold rating for now.