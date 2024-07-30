The best photo for all

Investment Thesis

For those who may have missed, I wrote about James River (NASDAQ:JRVR) in March 2024, with a buy rating explaining why I think the valuation gap will close over time. Since then, the stock hasn't moved that much, up 9% or so since publication. As of today, I still remain bullish and recommend investors be patient with this name. Even though talks have paused between Global Indemnity, the value still lies there in plain sight and I think the market is still dramatically underestimating the potential rebound of James River, leading me to reaffirm my buy rating.

Background

My thesis was (and still is) that James River is likely worth around $14, and hard markets make E&S insurers more attractive as they step in to fill the gap that the regular insurers are starting to shy away from. Since then, the sale of JRG Re has officially closed to Fleming, ending that somewhat dramatic legal fiasco that may have worried some investors about that deal going through. My take is that this sale strengthens James River as they can focus on their core strengths in the E&S markets, as well as turnaround their company as they have stopped the bleeding caused by their former reinsurance business.

Talks with Global Indemnity (NYSE:GBLI) have paused, giving some investors alarm as they expected the deal to go through. Since then, the stock has floundered around $8 without any rally. I think the market may have expected the deal to pause, which is why the stock did not trade close to the expected buyout offer of $15 per share.

In any case, I still remain bullish but caution more patience will be necessary, due to this potential flop in negotiations with Global Indemnity. They said talks were paused, but the deal could still potentially go through if the interest is still there from Global Indemnity. I think the deal is less likely to go through than before, so I stress that this name may require more patience than expected. If anything, the Global Indemnity offer signaled that there was and still is a lot of value inside James River, but it will take time for this value to be unlocked in my view.

In conclusion, a lot of has happened to James River in the past few months, yet the value remains unchanged in my opinion. The turnaround is likely to accelerate in the coming quarters as the P&L slowly cleans up. With hard markets and JRG Re out of the picture, this business seems easier to manage profitably, giving investors potential long-term upside.

A New, Reformed Insurer

James River announced first quarter earnings on May 8, 2024 with the following results:

Net income from continuing operations available to common shareholders was $20.9 million ($0.53 per diluted share). Adjusted net operating income of $14.8 million ($0.39 per diluted share) for the first quarter of 2024 reflected strong investment income and profitable underwriting results from continuing operations, particularly from our Excess and Surplus Lines segment.

After a rocky past with quarterly losses brought by JRG Re, I think earnings are finally beginning to stabilize. In my view, JRG Re was a significant burden and liability to shareholders as it kept dragging the company's fundamentals down. In Q4 2023, James River lost $152.7 million mostly due to "the held-for-sale classification of JRG Re generated an $80.4mn loss for James River, this also included a $89.8mn loss from discontinued operations".

Now that JRG Re has been sold, future earnings should be cleaner and brighter as the burdensome weight has been lifted. Now, the underwriting results and overall profitability have improved, with a "group combined ratio of 95.3% and adjusted net operating return on tangible common equity of 17.4%". This combined ratio could easily be improved in my opinion as new underwriting from more attractively priced policies and a cleanup of costs from JRG Re could potentially strengthen profitability.

Management signals they are seeing "record submission count" during this hard market, with the E&S taking a lot of leftovers and unwanted risks from the standard P&C insurance markets. With lots of opportunity comes lots of risks, so it's clear that James River is becoming more disciplined than before to avoid the ugly losses they've experienced in the past with JRG Re. I believe management has a new attitude towards risk and has learned tough lessons the hard way, so now they're ready to turn the ship around through better cost control, more focused E&S underwriting, and better disciplined risk management.

E&S Continues To Be Attractive

In my last article I mentioned how E&S markets are becoming increasingly attractive as they take up more of the leftover, unwanted risks from the standard insurance market. Since then, the growth rate has slowed down a bit, but is still growing at double-digits according to SP Global,

S&P Global Market Intelligence's 2024 US Excess & Surplus Insurance Market Report finds that the growth rate of US excess and surplus (E&S) direct premiums rose 14.5% in 2023, down from the peak year-over-year increase of 32.3% in 2021 and 20.1% in 2022. The US E&S market now constitutes 9.2% of the country's total direct premiums written in 2023, up from the 5.2% market share for 2018.

The E&S market continues to be strong, although not as strong as it used to be. In any case, being in this line of underwriting has become increasingly important as the standard insurance market continues to be strained and has become more risk-averse in my opinion. Many underwriters have become cautious, due to higher reinsurance costs and more climate catastrophes in recent years.

My prediction is that E&S will continue to grow steadily in the mid-teens, as they take up more of the country's total direct premiums. From 5.2% to 9.2%, the E&S market is getting more important as they set to fill the gap from the increasingly conservative standard insurance markets. The risk profile of America has only increased, with coastal regions, natural disasters, and inflation making underwriting profitably more challenging in my opinion. E&S insurers like James River seem more flexible and can offer customizable policies to account for these dynamic changes, making them a preferred choice among prospective policyholders.

The bottom line is that James River's future should look a lot better than its past. James River has reached a bottom in my view, and is slowly beginning a turnaround through relentless focus on "disciplined underwriting and risk management". I doubt shares could trade much lower, and expect the combined loss ratio to improve. With "record submission count amid a continued strong rate environment", James River has all the cards necessary to play the underwriting game profitably, leading me to reaffirm my bullish stance.

Valuation Remains Unchanged - $14 Fair Value

I leave my price target unchanged, around $14 per share. The book value of around $14 per share still remains a good indicator of James River's fair value in my opinion. If anything, the book value may be understated as it includes the ugly past that no longer remains, due to the sale of JRG Re. I think investors should remain bullish but patient as they wait for the turnaround to play out.

Even though the deal with Global Indemnity has paused, their $15 per share offer signaled value in James River. A knowledgeable buyer was willing to pay $15, yet the market is only willing to pay $8. Something is wrong here in my opinion, as both the book value and a market offer from a serious buyer signals James River continues to be significantly undervalued.

What To Expect, Q2 Earnings

James River will hold its Q2 2024 earnings call on August 6, 2024. Here's what to look for:

Improving combined loss ratio, which would signal a turnaround in the earnings power of James River

Adjusted net operating income improvements, and commentary about driving factors

Book value stabilization or growth, with attractive returns on capital remaining in the double-digits

I would remind investors that the quarter-to-quarter reports can sometimes be just noise, so I recommend investors take the long-term view. Nonetheless, investors should be on the lookout for continuing improvement in profitability, underwriting, and book value growth. These factors should uphold confidence in the name and allow more investors to recognize the value James River has.

Buy James River

For newcomers and existing followers of James River, there is still value for investors who believe in this turnaround story. I'm rather surprised there isn't a lot of chatter here about this name, leading me to believe James River is still under the radar. I'm trying to bring more attention to under covered names in general, and think James River continues to be totally missed. I remain bullish here with a price target of $14, unchanged.