Range Resources: A Buy Despite Mixed H1-2024 Earnings Report

SimOne Trading
817 Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • Range Resources reported mixed H1-2024 results, with lower revenues but higher earnings per share.
  • Stock performance shows stability, with a 3% YTD decrease and 11% YOY increase.
  • Range Resources has competitive advantages in low operating costs, efficient operations, and diversified market outlets, positioning it well for future growth.
  • The increase in US demand for natural gas will help the growth of Range Resources.
Vibrant Sunset Sky Behind an Offshore Oil Drilling Rig off the Coast of Orange County, California

Jeremy Poland

Less than a week ago, Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) released its H1 and Q2-2024 earnings reports with results that showed a mixed performance. Revenues were below analysts' expectations, while earnings per share beat expectations at $0.46/share.

In this article, I will provide

This article was written by

SimOne Trading
817 Followers
Analyzing investment opportunities in EU and US

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RRC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RRC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RRC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News