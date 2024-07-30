Perseus Mining Limited (PMNXF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.88K Followers

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCPK:PMNXF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 29, 2024 7:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Nathan Ryan - Media Relations
Jeff Quartermaine - Executive Chairman and CEO
Lee-Anne de Bruin - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Richard Knights - Barrenjoey

Operator

[Good morning and welcome to the Perseus Mining] Investor webinar and Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

I'll now hand over to Perseus Mining Executive Chairman and CEO, Jeff Quartermaine. Thank you, Jeff.

Jeff Quartermaine

Thank you, Nathan, and welcome to Perseus Mining webinar to discuss our June '24 quarter report. I'm joined on the call today once again by Lee-Anne de Bruin, our CFO. Both Lee-Anne and I will be available later in the call to take any questions that you may have. Now as usual, the agenda for today's webinar is that, firstly, I'll provide an overview of what Perseus has achieved operationally during the quarter and indeed the full fiscal '24 year. Then we'll have a Q&A session to dive into any specific matters that have not been addressed during the presentation.

For those of you who are listening to this call on your computer, you should be able to track the presentation visually on your screens. Alternatively, though, the presentation was released to the market this morning, and you can follow that manually, if you wish. I'll try to keep the presentation as brief as possible. All the details that you need to understand our achievements this quarter are fully documented in the release. But let me first highlight a few key points.

As the title of our quarterly reports says, our team here at Perseus have delivered another impressive operating performance this quarter and indeed the full financial year, not only in terms of gold production, all-in site costs and cash flow, but also the area of business growth

Recommended For You

About PMNXF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PMNXF

Trending Analysis

Trending News