After the market closed on July 29th, the management team at Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) announced financial results covering the second quarter of the company's 2024 fiscal year. For those not familiar with the company, it operates as a producer and aftermarket service provider of flow control systems. These are used to help control and protect the flow of things like fluids and gases that are imperative for the existence of multiple industries, including the oil and gas space, the chemical industry, the power generation space, the nuclear industry, water management space, and more.

The financial results reported by management show revenue that fell short of analysts’ expectations. Official earnings also missed forecasts. However, adjusted earnings did come in somewhat higher than what analysts were anticipating. One good development is that management increased guidance for adjusted earnings per share for the year, while keeping revenue and GAAP earnings forecasts unchanged. But even with this upward revision and the slight pullback that shares experienced, this is not enough for me to upgrade the stock from the ‘hold’ I currently have it at to a ‘buy’.

An interesting quarter

According to the management team at Flowserve, the company generated $1.16 billion worth of revenue during the second quarter of the 2024 fiscal year. That happens to be a healthy 7.1% higher than the $1.08 billion that analysts anticipated. While this is great to see, sales did fall short of analysts’ expectations to the tune of $30 million. The increase reported by management would have been larger had it not been for a $7 million hit involving foreign currency fluctuations. Based on the data provided, the rise was driven not only by a strong aftermarket, but also strong original equipment customer sales. Even though the firm saw some weakness in Africa, all other major operating regions, like North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific region, and the Middle East, all saw strength on a year-over-year basis.

On the bottom line, the firm also fell short of expectations. Management reported earnings per share of $0.55. While this was well above the $0.39 per share reported the same time last year, it happened to be $0.08 per share lower than what analysts thought it would be. This translated to a rise in net income from $51.2 million to $72.6 million. Fortunately, adjusted earnings per share came in strong at $0.73. That's comfortably above the $0.52 per share reported for the second quarter of 2023, and it happens to be $0.10 per share greater than what was forecasted. This resulted in a year-over-year increase in adjusted net income for the company from $68.2 million to $96.3 million.

Other profitability metrics improved as well. As an example, operating cash flow went from negative $23.8 million to negative $12.8 million. But once we adjust for changes in working capital, we get growth from $76.4 million to $130.3 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA for the company managed to rise from $115.6 million to $154.9 million. In the chart above, you can see financial results for the first half of 2024 compared to the first half of 2023. With the exception of operating cash flow, all of the firm’s profitability metrics grew on a year-over-year basis, with that growth triggered by a rise in revenue. This is definitely an encouraging trend to see.

The good news is that management expects this kind of trend to continue. They anticipate revenue growth this year compared to last year of between 4% and 6%. With earnings per share expected to come in at between $2.25 and $2.45, hitting the midpoint of that range would translate to net income of $311.2 million. And at the midpoint of the $2.60 to $2.75, adjusted earnings per share should translate to adjusted net income of around $354.1 million. If we assume that other profitability metrics will rise at the same rate that this should, then we would get adjusted operating cash flow of about $381.8 million and EBITDA of $616 million.

These all represent meaningful improvements over what the company achieved in 2023. And this is really surprising given the fact that management is spending a lot of money in order to restructure certain operations. In the first half of this year alone, the company has spent about $25.1 million on uncertain realignment activities. And that trend is likely to continue for the rest of this year. This is part of a plan aimed at cutting costs that was announced in 2023. And if everything goes according to plan, the long-term benefit for shareholders should be positive. The company's objective is to grow its adjusted operating margin to between 14% and 16% by 2027. That's up from the 11.5% that management is forecasting for this year. Management specifically sites operational and product opportunities that should help to push this figure up to where it wants it to be. But of course, some of this will also come from general economies of scale as the business pushes revenue up from about $4.5 billion this year to $5 billion by 2027.

If we assume that the company's share count remains unchanged and that management hits the $4.00 per share in adjusted earnings that it is forecasting for the year 2027, then adjusted net income for that year should be somewhere around $529.5 million. If we further assume that the other profitability metrics for the business rise at the same rate, this would translate to adjusted operating cash flow of $570.9 million and to EBITDA of $921.1 million. Using these figures, as well as the estimates for 2024 and historical results for 2023, you can see how the company is valued for each of these years in the chart above.

If we project this out accordingly and assume that there is no change in the company’s net debt picture along the way, it would translate to annualized upside from where we are at the moment of between 12.1% and 13.3%. This is based on the assumption that the forward trading multiples of the company for 2024 are appropriate trading multiples for the company once it achieves this target. This is above the historical average return of the S&P 500 of between 11% and 12%. But the difference is not much. In fact, in two of the three cases, where we get annualized upside of between 12.1% and 12.2%, the difference is negligible. Considering that the value investor in me requires a margin of safety, it's difficult for me to get terribly optimistic. This picture would change if this was a company in an industry that was known for consistency. But that is not the case. Furthermore, shares of the company seem to be priced around the middle of the range compared to similar enterprises. In the table below, you can see what I mean. On a price to earnings basis, two of the five companies I compared it to are cheaper than it. This number rises to three of the five using the other two profitability metrics.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Flowserve Corporation 18.8 17.5 12.1 Mueller Industries (MLI) 14.3 11.3 8.6 Gates Industrial Corporation (GTES) 19.5 11.8 9.9 Franklin Electric Co. (FELE) 26.1 15.9 16.4 John Bean Technologies (JBT) 5.2 42.8 12.3 Hillenbrand (HI) 35.5 21.4 12.0 Click to enlarge

Takeaway

As much as I want to be bullish on Flowserve, I just can't do that. Shares are not quite cheap enough, even though they don't look bad. Management has some pretty ambitious goals, but this will obviously take time to play out. And there is always execution risk to take into consideration. The upward revision in adjusted earnings per share was definitely encouraging. But the fact that management fell short of expectations from a revenue and earnings perspective was definitely discouraging. Add all of this together, and I do think that keeping the company rated a ‘hold’ makes the most sense right now.