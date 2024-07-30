baranozdemir/E+ via Getty Images

I am updating my previous analysis on Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) in advance of Q2 2024 earnings, which will be released pre-market on Friday, August 2nd.

In my last analysis, I rated TDS a hold as the share price and market cap were likely at or below the value shareholders would receive from a potential sale of US Cellular assets. The coverage and potential upside offset the downside risk from TDS's unclear path to profitability as a standalone entity.

Since then, TDS has returned 32% while the S&P 500 yielded 7%.

TDS Price Target (Seeking Alpha)

I am not expecting any major surprises during Q2 earnings as management works to move the US Cellular sale forward and keep the rest of the business even-keeled. The big question for me is what the business looks like whether the deal goes through or not. Evaluating both scenarios generates quite a range from the low end of $17.30 to the high end of $37+.

Considering the likelihood of the deal going through in some form (with concessions) versus being completely blocked, I lean towards the higher end of this range. T-Mobile has been here before with Sprint, a more challenging merger from a competitive standpoint, and knows how to play the game. With both upside potential and downside risk in mind, I raise my rating from hold to buy with a price target of $25 - $35 assuming the deal goes through with concessions.

Q2 Earnings Preview

TDS is expected to announce EPS of -$0.13 and revenue of $1.24 billion, both of which would be down sequentially and year over year.

Q2 Earnings Preview (Seeking Alpha)

If consensus is correct, this would continue to have TDS pacing towards the low-end of management guidance even considering the outperformance in Q1.

2024 Guidance (TDS Investor Relations)

Management misses EPS more often than they beat, although Q1 was an exception. I don't expect any major surprises, especially as the business tries to navigate the sale of US Cellular and keep things on track.

TDS Earnings Surprise (Seeking Alpha)

As earnings come out I will first and foremost be looking for any management comments on the progress of the US Cellular deal. I will also be looking for any signs of improvement or underperformance in the core business that is key to the downside scenario I will discuss below.

T-Mobile And US Cellular Deal Not Guaranteed

On May 28th, T-Mobile announced that it would purchase US Cellular's wireless business and 30% of spectrum for $4.4 billion. The deal is expected to close in mid-2025, pending regulatory approval.

While regulatory approval was never a guarantee, on July 23rd, it became more open-ended as a group of 6 senators led by Elizabeth Warren (D - MA) asked regulators to carefully scrutinize the deal. Their specific concerns are:

Additional consolidation in the market would have far-reaching effects, reducing choices for consumers, further concentrating wireless spectrum holdings, and potentially leading to higher prices and other harms for consumers across the country.

M&A deals have struggled lately with examples such as Spirit and Jet Blue as well as Simon and Schuster and Penguin Random House top of mind. In fact, more M&A challenges were filed in 2022 and 2023 than ever before.

Merger Challenges By Year (Bloomberg)

While we consider the potential for challenges to the merger, it is also important to consider a few things. First T-Mobile is no stranger to the process. And a challenge to the merger doesn't mean it will be flat out blocked. It could mean concessions from the telco's similar to the concessions T-Mobile made when buying Sprint.

US Cellular will also benefit from having a largely rural network with less overlap with the big three. Rural telecom access has been a priority for the federal government and will be balanced against the competitive concerns.

US Cellular Operating Area (TDS Investor Relations)

Upside On US Cellular Sale

If the deal goes through, even with concessions, the upside potential for TDS shareholders is significant.

US Cellular's current market cap is $4.49 billion. Using Raymond James estimates, US Cellular will still hold the following value after the sales:

Valuation Vs Sale Price (Raymond James)

This amount less approximately $1.5 billion in debt represents $3.1 billion in value on top of the approximately $2.4 billion in cash (40-50% upside potential).

TDS owns 83% of US Cellular leaving a value of roughly $4.5 billion, More than 80% upside from today's market cap of $2.4 billion. On a sale, this would reflect a price target upwards of $37.

Wall Street is in this range with a price target of $34.

TDS Wall Street (Seeking Alpha)

The quant rating also reflects an upside scenario based on valuation multiples and momentum.

TDS Quant Rating (Seeking Alpha)

The price target could be lowered if concessions impact the overall sale price or the underlying value of remaining assets.

Downside If Deal Is Blocked

In a scenario where the sale was blocked in full, I modeled out the value using DCF analysis. I made the following assumptions:

The low end of management guidance for 2024 based on historical performance.

Costs grow with inflation, and revenue grows with the industry.

A discount rate of 8.3% based on TDS's WACC.

This analysis yields a price target of $17.30, an 18% downside from today's pricing.

TDS DCF (Data: Seeking Alpha; Analysis: Mike Dion)

The price target could be raised by outperformance in the core fiber business or more aggressive cost management especially on corporate overhead.

Verdict

All things considered, the most likely scenario for this deal is that the merger goes through with concessions. T-Mobile has experience navigating an M&A challenge, and the Sprint deal was far more anticompetitive than US Cellular which has a large rural presence. A deal with acceptable concessions places this in the $25 - $35 dollar range per share, if not more. The downside risk would be a complete blocking of the deal, dropping the price target to $17.30. Again, I feel that risk is mitigated by the scope of the deal and T-Mobile's experience. And in the best-case scenario we are looking at growth of 80-90% in share price.

With the above in mind, I raise my rating from hold to buy.

