The Magnificent Roaring '20's Roars On

Jul. 30, 2024 1:05 AM ETSP500, SPX, GOOG, GOOGL, META, TSM, TSMWF, NVDA, TSLA, GOOG:CA, META:CA, NVDA:CA, TSLA:CA
Wedgewood Partners profile picture
Wedgewood Partners
12 Followers

Summary

  • We had chronicled the incredible performance of a select number of AI-related technology companies and its outsized impact on market indices.
  • To improve the odds of outperforming any benchmark, an active equity manager must build a portfolio that looks different from its respective peers and associated benchmarks.
  • Today, every new dollar allocated to a S&P 500 Index fund; $.31 cents goes into just 6 stocks - regardless of valuation. Passive-aggressive, indeed.
  • At this stage of the AI boom (mania?), woe to the company that chickens-out and isn't aggressively competing in the trillion-dollar AI spending sprint.

Artificial Intelligence (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/AI' title='C3.ai, Inc.'>AI</a>) in industry concept. AI technology adoption. Digital and technology transformation in business and industry. 3D rendering AI robot in factory automation background.

Epstudio20/iStock via Getty Images

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

In our last letter, we chronicled the incredible performance of a select number of AI-related technology companies and its outsized impact on market indices. Well, these stocks didn't skip

This article was written by

Wedgewood Partners profile picture
Wedgewood Partners
12 Followers
We are privately held and employee-owned with staff tenure that dates to the firm’s founding. We enjoy a culture of compliance that’s demonstrated through dedicated customer service, a strict code of ethics, and operational efficiency with detailed policies and procedures. Our prudent approach to managing investments is based on a fiduciary relationship with each of our clients to act as a trusted investment advisor, generally considered the highest legal duty one party can have to another. As a SEC Registered Investment Advisor, our firm has a legal and moral obligation to always act in our clients’ best interests—a responsibility we take seriously.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500--
S&P 500 Index
SPX--
S&P 500 Futures
GOOG--
Alphabet Inc.
GOOGL--
Alphabet Inc.
META--
Meta Platforms, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News