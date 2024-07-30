Jordan Siemens

When it comes to early (or regular) retirement, many financial planners recommend that their clients save around $1 million or more. The idea behind this recommendation is the 4% Rule, which argues that you should be able to withdraw 4% of your nest egg each year to start with $40,000 in retirement income while keeping up with inflation. Hopefully, this would be in addition to Social Security income and/or a pension because $40,000 is not a huge sum to live on for the long haul.

Given the same 4% rule, a person who wanted to have $100,000 to live on for the long haul would need a nest egg of $2.5 million. For most folks, this will take decades to amass, if they can amass it at all. Therefore, people think retirement is outside the realm of possibility.

High-Yield Investment In QYLD

Some folks have argued that it's possible to retire off of the Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD). I've seen a few YouTubers who have argued that it's possible to retire on as little as $300,000 or $400,000 invested entirely in QYLD. Even the Motley Fool has an article arguing that this is one of the three dividend-focused funds that are the retiree's best friend because of the high yield. Even though it's possible to get a decent income from investing in QYLD, that's probably not a good idea to retire only on an investment in the fund, especially if that's your only investment, as the points made below will show.

This fund uses a covered-call option strategy to create income from the NASDAQ 100 (QQQ). Effectively, this limits the upside returns because the fund can be forced to liquidate shares at a discounted price if the underlying investment increases in price above the strike price. The fund can limit the downside, as well, because it would not need to sell shares if the strike price is higher. In a down or sideways market, QYLD can provide a solid amount of income with share prices that may not fall as rapidly as those of the broader market.

The NASDAQ 100 has increased rapidly in recent years. QQQ has seen its share price grow by 137% in just the past five years. The 10-year return is 387%. However, it provides a very anemic dividend yield of 0.58%. Those who are looking to retire on dividend income would have to invest in the neighborhood of $8 million to throw off $40,000 in this scenario.

Where QYLD pursues a strategy for increasing dividend income via covered calls, its options create a yield of 11.85% (as of July 26, 2024). Effectively, a $400k investment in the fund would produce nearly $4,000 a month in income at present. This is where the Internet investors come up with the idea of needing only $300k or $400k in QYLD to retire.

If your expenses are relatively low because you've paid off all of your debt and don't owe any rent, it would be possible to survive in many areas of the country off of $3,000 or $4,000 a month. However, where QYLD's strategy provides some decent income in the short term, its long-term returns make this strategy problematic.

QYLD's History

If we look at the long-term price of QYLD, we see that it's lost about 25% in terms of share price over the past five years and 30% of its value (in terms of market price) over the last decade. That is quite poor when compared to the 137% increase in QQQ over the last five years. For comparison, the S&P 500 has grown by 80% over the past five years.

The last 10 years of QYLD's market price (Seeking Alpha)

That means that it's effectively lost more than 2% annually when looking at the share price.

The last year of distributions has provided investors with $2.05 in income for each share. Therefore, owning 20,000 shares (or a little more than $340k) worth of QYLD would provide about $40,000. As the share price has gone down over the past decade, however, the income has gone down as well. Over the past five years, the fund has seen a decline in annual dividend income of 3.29% on average. Back in 2018 to 2020, monthly dividends for QYLD were frequently in the $0.20 to $0.22 per share per month range. In recent months, that number has been around $0.17 to $0.18 per share per month.

Therefore, an investor who held shares in 2018, for example, would have received $2.65 per share for the year. That investor would have needed only around 15,100 shares to create $40,000 in dividends for the year. Today, the same share count would only provide a little more than $30,000 in dividends. With the higher inflation experienced globally over the past three or four years, this would create an even more dire situation.

Funding Retirement With QYLD

This does not mean that QYLD cannot play a role in creating a decent retirement income. However, those who want to ensure that they are able to maintain their income over the long run should make sure that they don't spend all of the income the fund throws off. Taking a 7% or 8% effective yield from the income would allow retirees to buy additional shares that could offset any possible drop in share price and dividend income from QYLD. More shares could mean similar or greater income over the long haul; keeping the same number of shares is likely to produce frustration and a tighter budget.

It's possible to create a solid amount of income with a fund like QYLD, but it's important to keep the potential drawbacks in mind. Those who expect the fund to pay a stable amount of income could be sorely disappointed should the share price and the dividend income decrease in the future as it has over the past decade.

Conclusion

QYLD provides a high yield by capturing options income. This can give the illusion that early retirement only requires an investment of $300k or $400k. However, those who want to retire early only on a high-yield investment like this should be aware that past returns have led to lower income over time. QYLD or a similar fund could allow people to cut back on work while having a fixed income of sorts. In that way, it could provide greater flexibility for those who want to reduce their dependence on running the rat race with a 9-5 job. However, those who expect to set up an investment in QYLD and forget it for the long run could see their income decrease over time. Therefore, retiring just on QYLD is probably not a good idea.