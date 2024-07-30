Nvidia: It's Possible For The AI/Quality Compounder Momentum To Get More Extreme

Summary

  • We’ve long thought an AI bubble was possible: I’d say we’re there, though it may still be early.
  • We recognized Nvidia’s potential and bought it early in the year.
  • While we can’t make the case that it’s undervalued, we also don’t believe it’s significantly overvalued, which is typically where euphoria ends.

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

In the current bifurcated investment environment, winners win, and losers lose. Big time. Trends get taken to extremes. We've long thought an AI bubble was possible. I'd say we're there, though it may still be early.

Patient Capital Management is a woman-owned and operated next-generation value investment advisor that aims to provide competitive returns with a lower fee structure.

