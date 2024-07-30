Images By Tang Ming Tung/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The Thesis

Moving into the second half of FY2024, Amcor's (NYSE:AMCR) topline continued to contract due to headwinds from soft demand in the company's key end markets like healthcare and beverage. I expect the company's revenue to be on the lower side for the full year 2024 as the volume remains under pressure due to an unfavorable demand environment, particularly across North America and Europe. Destocking also continues in some parts of business including healthcare, which should further give headwinds to the company's business in the quarter ahead. Longer-term outlook, however, looks better due to AMCR's leading position and its focus on enhancing capabilities and growing market share globally. The margin on the other sustained during the quarter as a result of cost-controlling actions, however, near-term margin prospects remain uncertain as the volume decline continues. The company's longer-term prospects look promising, but considering poor growth prospects in the near term suggests avoiding this stock at the current valuation.

Business Overview

Amcor is a global leader in packaging solutions, that develops, produces, and sells packaging products to industries like food, beverage, healthcare, and personal care across Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and Asia Pacific. The company mainly operates under two segments:

Flexibles: This segment provides flexible and film packaging products primarily in the food and beverage, medical, and personal care industries. This segment mainly focuses on developing innovative packaging that improves product protection, and sustainability and extends shelf life.

Rigid Packaging: This segment offers rigid containers for various beverage and food products, such as carbonated soft drinks, juices, water, spirits, spirits and beers, sauces, and spreads. These packaging solutions enhance product safety and convenience for consumers.

Last Quarter Performance

Entering into the second half of the year 2024, the topline decline continues into the third quarter as well as it reported a year-on-year decline of approximately 7% to $3.4 billion during the quarter. This decline was primarily due to volume decline across both the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments due to soft consumer demand and continued destocking for most of the company’s products. Regarding segment-wise performance, the Flexibles segment was down 6.8% due to a 2% volume decline and an unfavorable price mix impact of 4% during the quarter. The Rigid Packaging segment, on the other hand, was also down in the high single-digit primarily due to a significant volume decline in the segment beverage business across North America.

AMCR revenue (Research Wise)

While the topline contracted during the quarter, the company’s margin experienced year-on-year growth as the company’s adjusted EBIT margin expanded by approximately 120 bps reaching 11.6% in the third quarter of 2024. This was primarily a result of a notable improvement of 170 bps in the Flexibles segment margin, thanks to the benefits from strong cost performance and restructuring initiatives during the quarter. The Rigid Packaging segment margin, on the other hand, was up 90 bps as the benefits from cost-controlling initiatives more than offset the impact from 8% volume decline during the third quarter of FY24. Growth in Earnings during the quarter despite topline decline also supported the company’s bottom line as the adjusted EPS remained flat year-on-year, beating the estimates by $0.01.

Outlook

AMCR had a bad first half of FY2024, with its topline declining in high single-digits due to weak volumes across most of the company business, which continued in the third quarter as well. I expect this company’s topline to continue to be under pressure primarily due to the weak demand environment in the company’s healthcare business in the Flexibles segment, particularly across North America and Europe, which along with the negative impact from the continued destocking should result in further volume declines in the quarters ahead.

In addition to this, a softer consumer and customer demand environment in Amcor’s key end market and lingering destocking are also giving a headwind to the Beverage business of the Rigid packing segment, particularly in North America, which should also put pressure on the company’s overall volumes in 2024, resulting in topline decline in the coming quarters. Along with this, unfavorable impacts on lower year-on-year price mix should also impact the company’s revenue growth in the rest of 2024.

While the company is experiencing a volume decline in most parts of its business, the company experienced slight growth across many emerging markets like China, India, and Brazil in several end markets such as pet food, cheese, meat, and unconverted film foil. In my opinion, this should help the company partially offset the headwinds from weak demand in the healthcare and beverage side of the business. However, I expect the consolidated revenue to be down in high single digits in FY 2024.

Although the near term appears to be unfavorable for the company, longer-term prospects look good, as the company continues to invest in its organic growth drivers, which includes investment in emerging markets, innovation, and prioritizing certain categories that enhance the overall mix and drive margins. The priority category, which includes packaging related to healthcare, pet food, hot-fill beverages, and protein, accounted for over $4 billion in Amcor’s annual sales. In these categories, AMCR has extensive global leadership. The company also continues to invest further in these categories to capture market share and enhance its leading position in this multibillion-dollar global addressable market. The company also completed the acquisition of MDK, which further enhanced its capabilities in its healthcare business and strengthened its leading position in Asia Pacific medical device packaging.

AMCR's Organic growth drivers (Company presentation)

In my view, as the company continues to gain market share globally, particularly in emerging markets, and invests in its capabilities, the company’s differentiated value proposition that addresses requirements for specialized and sustainable solutions should drive longer-term growth for the company leading to bottom-line expansion in the coming years. Further, AMCR also remains focused on strategic M&As to support growth in the longer term, which should drive the company’s topline growth in the coming years.

Valuation

In the past year, the company's stock has been sideways and given negligible returns to its investors in low single digits as the growth across both the company's top line and the bottom line was poor in the latter half of FY2023 and throughout FY2024. Currently, the company's stock is trading at a forward Non-GAAP P/E ratio of 14.87, based on FY24 EPS estimates of $0.70. This valuation appears to be at a discount when compared to the five-year forward P/E of 17.46.

Throughout 2024, the company's topline declined significantly due to the weak demand environment in AMCR's key end markets. However, cost actions helped sustain the company's margin during the year leading to almost flat movement in its bottom line. I expect this top-line contraction to continue further in the near term primarily due to continued softer demand in the company's healthcare and beverage business, which should negatively impact volumes in the quarter ahead, which, in my view, should put pressure on the company's margin despite benefits from cost controlling and productivity initiatives resulting in the bottom line contraction in the near term. While the stock is trading below its historical average, expected negative growth in the near term makes the valuation unreasonable to me at the moment.

Conclusion

As we discussed above, the company's stock is trading at a discount to its historical averages. Moving ahead, I expect the company's revenue growth to remain under pressure, continuing its declining streak further as the demand environment remains unfavorable for the company in certain end markets. This volume decline should further put pressure on the company's margin and bottom line as well. However, the longer term looks good due to the company's leading position in certain end markets and its focus on growing its market share further. While the stock looks cheaper than its historical figures, due to negative growth prospects, I would like to give AMCR a "HOLD" rating for now.