Thomas Barwick

Investment Thesis

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) positively surprised investors with its fiscal Q4 guidance, which saw its share price increase by around 12% premarket.

Undoubtedly, there's a lot to like here. You have a debt-free business, with more than 8% of its market cap made up of cash.

On top of that, I estimate this stock to be priced at around 10x next year's operating profits.

And finally, and best of all, I believe that F5 will grow next year by mid-single digits, which is higher than analysts were expecting.

F5 Near-Term Prospects

F5 helps businesses manage and secure their applications across a multi-cloud environment, such as public clouds, private clouds, and on-premises data centers. Their products and services ensure that applications are delivered quickly and securely to users. F5 specializes in providing comprehensive solutions for application security, delivery, and optimization, making it easier for IT teams to manage complex, hybrid multi-cloud infrastructures.

The software segment of F5's business is showing strong growth prospects. In fiscal Q3 2024, software revenue increased by 13% sequentially, driven by strong renewals and new business. This growth is a positive indicator of some recently found momentum in the company. F5's focus on addressing customer challenges in hybrid multi-cloud environments with their software solutions has positioned them well for continued expansion, with expectations of mid-to-high single-digit software revenue growth for fiscal 2025. Although this growth is mostly expected to be second-halve weighted.

However, F5 faces significant headwinds in its legacy hardware business. Systems revenue has declined by 16% y/y, primarily due to customers extending the life of their existing hardware and a prolonged period of budget scrutiny. Although there are signs of improving demand and a strong pipeline of tech refresh activity, the overall decline in hardware revenue poses a challenge. The shift towards more software-centric solutions and the eventual stabilization of hardware demand is something to keep in mind.

Given this balanced background, let's now discuss its fundamentals.

F5's Revenue Growth Rates in Fiscal 2025, Could Return to Slight Growth

FFIV revenue growth rates

F5 came out and slightly increased its guidance for Q4's revenue growth rates. The company is now expecting to see up to 5% topline growth in the quarter ahead.

This leaves F5 in a markedly different position than it has been throughout its trailing 12 months. In a period when the tech-heavy Nasdaq index has been plowing ahead, F5 had to a large extent been left behind. Left for dead.

But F5 positively surprised investors with this new outlook, and while the F5 didn't provide any tangible fiscal 2025 guidance, starting October 2024, I believe the outlook we have now for fiscal Q4 2024 describes some momentum that could carry forward to fiscal 2025.

Accordingly, the combination of stronger-than-expected growth in its software business, together with the easy comparables for fiscal 2025, should lead F5 to grow in fiscal 2025 by at least 5% y/y, approximately 200 basis points higher than analysts were expecting.

Given this consideration, let's now discuss its valuation.

FFIV Stock Valuation - 10x Forward Operating Profits

F5 is a debt-free business, with just over 8% of its market cap made up of cash (including the premarket pop in its share price).

On top of that, you have a business that is expected to deliver 35% non-GAAP operating margins in fiscal 2025.

Consequently, without any heroics, this business could see around $1 billion of non-GAAP operating profits in fiscal 2025.

Altogether, investors are asked to pay around 10x next year's operating profits for a debt-free business, that will probably grow by 5% to 7% on the topline next fiscal year.

This, to me, is decidedly cheap.

The Bottom Line

Paying 10x next year's non-GAAP operating profits for F5 makes sense given its robust financial health, including a debt-free status and substantial cash reserves.

With strong growth in its software segment and anticipated mid-single-digit revenue growth, F5 is poised for continued expansion despite challenges in its legacy hardware business.

The company's capacity to deliver significant non-GAAP operating margins and the positive momentum from its latest fiscal guidance underscores its potential for solid returns. Hence, investing in F5 is like hitting "refresh" on a profitable and solid upside potential.