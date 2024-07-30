Why O-I Glass Will Thrive As The Market Improves

Summary

  • O-I is facing an excruciating period of destocking and soft consumer demand, with disappointing revenues.
  • Decreasing shipments and volatile energy costs are increasing operating costs.
  • However, management is focusing on portfolio optimization programs and margin expansion initiatives while waiting for markets to turn around.
  • O-I’s continued investment in innovation and environmentalism, namely their MAGMA initiative, positions them to thrive once demand recovers.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Maze Insights as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access.

Factory worker examining bottles

Monty Rakusen/DigitalVision via Getty Images

I am a passionate investor who seeks to find undervalued stocks that have strong potential for solid future growth. With a deep fascination for the stock market, I focus is on mid and large-cap companies with strong fundamentals to deliver high capital returns over the long-term. I am closely associated with the existing author, Value Growth Master.

