Sunrun: Expected Rate Cuts Will Not Significantly Lower Interest Expense In The Near Term

Jul. 30, 2024 3:18 AM ETSunrun Inc. (RUN) Stock
Johnny Zhang, CFA profile picture
Johnny Zhang, CFA
1.15K Followers

Summary

  • Sunrun's recent bull run in July was likely driven by expectations of potential rate cuts due to cooling CPI data, which is a positive sentiment for highly leveraged stocks.
  • The company used interest rate swaps to hedge the risk, but the results were relatively insignificant, as net debt to total revenue TTM increased to 5x in the last quarter.
  • Although elevated debt structure is common in solar companies due to recurring revenue streams from long-term contracts, persistent revenue declines and margin contractions suggest a potential insolvency risk.
  • While management is optimistic about potential growth in 2H FY2024, Trump's anti-clean energy stance could affect RUN's long-term growth if he is re-elected.
  • The stock's P/B TTM of 0.7x appears attractive, but most of the company's assets are funded by debt, justifying the lower P/B ratio.
Go Green: Young Homeowners installing Solar Panels on a Suburban Western USA Home

Jeremy Poland

Why We Should Fade the Recent Rally

Sunrun's (NASDAQ:RUN) stock has been largely trading based on the sector sentiment and rate cuts expectation, rather than its fundamentals over the past months. The company failed to meet its revenue and non-GAAP

This article was written by

Johnny Zhang, CFA profile picture
Johnny Zhang, CFA
1.15K Followers
I'm specialized in fundamental equity research, global macro strategy, and top-down portfolio construction. I graduated from UCLA with a degree of Business Economics and UMich Ross School of Business with a Master of Accounting. I'm a senior analyst at a multi-strategy hedge fund. In my opinion, HODL can't generate significant alpha or maintain a high Sharpe ratio over the long run. Seeking Alpha requires active management and minimizing opportunity costs. Investors should understand seeking a high positive return doesn't necessarily mean you are generating high alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RUN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RUN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RUN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News