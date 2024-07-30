Sunrun: Expected Rate Cuts Will Not Significantly Lower Interest Expense In The Near Term

Jeremy Poland

Why We Should Fade the Recent Rally

Sunrun's (NASDAQ:RUN) stock has been largely trading based on the sector sentiment and rate cuts expectation, rather than its fundamentals over the past months. The company failed to meet its revenue and non-GAAP EPS consensus in the recent quarter. Given the persistent YoY revenue declines, margin contractions, unprofitability, and potential insolvency due to higher net debt, it is unlikely that SUN will build reliable upside momentum. In my last article in November 2023, I issued a strong sell rating on the stock, arguing that it could be highly volatile and move significantly in either direction. At that time, due to an oversold condition, RUN could have experienced a strong relief rally. However, the potential insolvency risk posed a tremendous downside, similar to what we saw with SunPower (SPWR).

While RUN accomplished a tremendous bull run in July, I do not believe it was fundamentally driven but rather sector beta-driven. Most clean energy stocks significantly outperformed S&P 500 index due to headline news about cooling CPI data and potential rate cuts. However, the company's fundamentals and debt structure have continued to deteriorate since my last rating. Additionally, the potential re-election of Trump poses a headwind for the clean energy industry due to his policy stance. Therefore, I reiterate my strong sell rating on the stock.

Revenue Declines in Multiple Quarters, But See an Inflection Point in 2Q FY2024

The company model

As shown in the chart, RUN is currently suffering from multiple-quarter revenue declines, with the pace of decline accelerating from -5% YoY in 3Q FY2023 to -11% in 1Q FY2024. Additionally, total customer additions declined further, down 26% YoY in the last quarter, compared to -5% YoY from my previous review in 3Q FY2023. According to a report, U.S. residential solar is down 20% in 2024. In the 1Q FY2024 earnings call, management indicated a potential growth inflection point in 2Q FY2024, as they are seeing strong demand signals and expect a material pickup, leading to a strong rebound in installations in 2H FY2024. However, I believe a 50% rally over the past month has largely priced in a constructive growth outlook in FY2024.

Margins Continue Contracting

The company model

In order to avoid seasonality, I made a chart only for 1Q margin numbers. We can observe that RUN's margins profile has been deteriorating as well. Its operating margin has been deteriorating as well. Meanwhile, the company's net profit margin in 1Q was the lowest over the past three years. A revenue decline combined with margin contraction will create a significant headwind for the company's profitability. Investors should be mindful that RUN has maintained an extremely elevated debt structure, with its quarterly interest expense increasing by 35% YoY in the last quarter, and its net debt reaching more than $10 billion on the balance sheet.

Net Debt Continues Growing Amid Revenue Declines

The company model

The biggest concern about RUN is its mounting debt structure, rather than the current deteriorations in its fundamentals, as the overall solar energy industry faces a cyclical slowdown. The company's net debt and interest expense have increased significantly YoY every quarter. While the recent rally in stock was largely driven by expectations of the Fed's near-term rate cuts, which would relieve RUN's interest cost, I do not think the Fed will significantly cut interest rates, as current economic data does not show a warning sign of a looming recession.

10K FY2023

Although the management mentioned that they have been using interest rate swaps to hedge the interest rate risk, RUN's 10K FY2023 shows that the hedge only generated a $36.7 million gain compared to $653 million of "interest expense, net". Additionally, I do not think it will significantly reduce the company's insolvency risk, as the chart above shows a continuing increase in net debt over total revenue TTM, indicating that RUN's last four quarters' revenue needs to be five times bigger to cover its net debt in 1Q FY2024. It is alarming to see that interest expense weighed 42% of total revenue in the last quarter.

Although this kind of debt structure is common in solar companies due to recurring revenue streams secured by 20–25-year contracts, any potential credit risk could jeopardize existing contracts. For example, SPWR's stock fell 70% on July 19th as the company could not support installation services for shipments in transit or already delivered.

Trump is Not Focused on Solar Energy

Despite management's optimistic outlook on installations recovery, RUN is also exposed to potential sector headwind, especially if Trump is re-elected. During his campaign, Trump indicated that he is not a big fan of the IRA and advocates for budget cuts on related policies if re-elected. He even mentioned that clean energy is a scam. Therefore, due to many uncertainties under Trump's potential administration, RUN's long-term growth trajectory, supported by current Biden policies, could reverse, impacting the company's growth recovery and stock valuation.

Valuation

Seeking Alpha

Due to significant revenue decline, RUN's EV/Sales TTM has increased, currently sitting at 7.8x, which is not very appealing. The market also expects muted growth in revenue in the near term, keeping its forward multiple elevated, trading at 7.7x EV/Sales fwd. Since the company is extremely unprofitable, focusing on other multiples is less meaningful. While RUN seems to be trading at a very cheap P/B TTM of 0.7x, as a stock with less than 1x of P/B presents a strong bullish signal from a valuation standpoint, I believe high leverage companies like RUN are excluded due to the large amount of debt on its balance sheet. This indicates that most of the company's assets come from liabilities rather than equity, which will justify a lower P/B multiple.

Conclusion

In sum, the recent strong rally in the stock was driven largely by market sentiment rather than RUN's improvement in fundamentals. Persistent revenue declines, margin contractions, higher net debt levels, and potential insolvency risk, alongside the looming political uncertainties with Trump's possible re-election, make the stock highly volatile and less appealing given the current valuation. Despite the recent rally fueled by optimism over cooling CPI data and potential rate cuts, which may lower interest costs, the company's elevated debt structure poses a higher risk of insolvency and potential bankruptcy if the company's recovery takes longer than management expects. Therefore, I maintain a strong sell rating to reflect my concerns.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.