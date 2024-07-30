Gearstd/iStock via Getty Images

Over the past five years, no property sector has been reshaped more than urban real estate. Broadly, office has taken the crown as the property sector with the most adverse impact since the pandemic and the era of rising interest rates. However, the reshaping of the office market has largely been a byproduct of shifts in urban culture.

Cities are changing. Consumer preferences continue to evolve, putting forth an everchanging puzzle for developers and property owners to solve. Simultaneously, the pandemic spurred a multiyear flight from urban areas, which has since largely reversed. However, hybrid working patterns continue to impact urban areas, as daily traffic remains lower than averages before the pandemic. Put simply, urban real estate is a complex game. In the past, we’ve discussed certain urban real estate specialists such as SL Green Realty (SLG), who focuses predominantly on office real estate in Manhattan, and Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR), who focuses on industrial real estate in Southern California.

A commonality between these two companies and many other urban specialists is a specific geography. Most large REITs acquire properties across diverse geographies, spreading their risk. However, large cities often require more expertise to compete, especially with trophy assets. This makes sense when you consider the added complexity of managing a multitenant office building in Manhattan as compared to a NNN-leased Dollar General in rural Oklahoma.

Today, we will explore an urban specialist who focuses on two cities, Philadelphia, PA and Austin, TX. On July 23rd, Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) reported Q2 earnings. We will introduce the company and provide an overview of their most recent earnings report amidst the broader market.

Who is Brandywine Realty Trust?

BDN is a developer, owner, and manager of urban properties in Philadelphia, Austin, and to a lesser extent, Washington D.C. The company operates a large portfolio of mixed-use assets across these cities emphasizing a progressive, consumer oriented business model. This means the integration of elements like co-working spaces and a stated emphasis on social responsibility.

Brandywine Realty Trust is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States, with a core focus in the Philadelphia, PA, Washington, D.C., and Austin, TX markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio. Our purpose is to shape, connect and inspire the world around us through our expertise, the relationships we foster, the communities in which we live and work, and the history we build together. Our deep commitment to our communities was recognized by NAIOP when we were presented with the Developer of the Year Award - the highest honor in the commercial real estate industry.

BDN owns, either wholly or through JV interest, a portfolio of 156 “transit-oriented” properties covering over 22 million square feet. Roughly 95% of net operating income is generated from Philadelphia and Austin accounting for 76% and 19% of NOI, respectively. These cities have some of the most desirable demographics, including a high income population and an attractive flow of businesses. BDN owns and operates large footprint mixed use properties inside of these cities. This means large office, retail, and residential properties sitting at the heart of downtown areas.

BDN includes several case studies from the comprehensive property list provided on their website. One such property is Uptown ATX located in Austin, TX. The mixed use redevelopment will cover 66 acres and build upon the existing 600,000 SF office building, which is currently partially occupied by International Business Machines Corporation (IBM). While currently an office property, the redevelopment will include a nearly comprehensive mix of property types including hotel, residential, life science, retail, additional office space, and a light rail station. Included in the plan is 11 acres of park space with more than 23 miles of trails.

BDN

Once complete, the project is anticipated to add 3,700 units of multifamily, 1.3 million SF of life science space, and a total of 1.4 million SF office space. Uptown ATX is one of many ongoing development projects in BDN’s portfolio. Their current pipeline is split between Office (43% of cost), Life Science (33% of cost), and Residential (24% of cost).

BDN

BDN’s golden goose is their land bank, which provides significant opportunity for future development. Currently, BDN has over 10M SF of development potential across a variety of permitted uses. This opportunity for future development ties into the growth potential of Philadelphia and Austin. As these cities grow and attract additional quality workforce, more workspace and housing are necessities to maintain economic balance and long-term growth.

The company is a key partner for cities acting as more than just a real estate company. Over the past several years, BDN has also been involved in various projects supporting Drexel University’s development of Schuylkill Yards.

One of the most important decisions I made was to ask Brandywine to be Drexel’s partner in what is now Schuylkill Yards. Without their vision, tenacity and desire to get it done right, we wouldn’t be here at the grand opening for Drexel Square today.

BDN is a unique real estate company and one of the largest developers of forward-thinking mixed-use assets around the country. With that in mind, how has BDN performed over the past several years?

BDN Stock Performance Update

Data by YCharts

The post-pandemic era has been unkind to BDN and similar developers. Various contributing factors have led to poor demand for office space and a trickledown effect of poor performance for dependent assets such as ground floor retail and upper-story residential.

A good representative case study of this ripple effect is Meta Platforms (META) and their move to Austin. Following their announcement of a massive move to the booming Texas city, META announced they would not occupy any of the leased square footage. META was initially planning to have thousands of workers occupy nearly 600,000 SF of office space. However, the tower also included retail and residential square footage. The expectation would be that the thousands of employees filling the office would create an ecosystem to support the retail and residential square footage. While META is trying to sublease the space, the sublease market remains weak, and the landlord is suffering as the other square footage dries up. The move came as META and competitors shrink their office square footprints.

This effect has softened demand across BDN’s portfolio and also weakened forward demand forecasts. As a developer, this hurts BDN in more ways than one. Over the past few years, these problems have caught up to BDN and the company has been forced to address their deteriorating financial position. While BDN had maintained their distribution since before the pandemic, the company was ultimately forced to reduce the payout. The dividend was cut from $0.19 per share to $0.15 per share near the end of last year. This reduction aligns the dividend with the middle of 2016.

Data by YCharts

Pursuant to the first quarter, BDN laid out a Business Plan to address their financial position and bolster shareholder confidence. The plan includes goals for occupancy, acquisitions, dispositions, and same store NOI. Additionally, BND provided a capital plan with sources and uses for ongoing developments, dividend, and joint venture contributions.

BDN is shooting for nearly 90% occupancy across their portfolio and around $90 million of dispositions. No acquisitions are planned as the company looks to source liquidity for ongoing projects and near term capital requirements. The quarter included no development starts, no acquisition activity, and no share repurchase activity.

BDN

Perhaps more critical than ongoing operating estimates is the sources & uses summary. BDN is operating at a razor-thin margin to meet their dividend. BDN is depending on a variety of capital sources outside of retained earnings to meet current capital requirements, which brings forth execution risk. Typically, this means management has their work cut out for them.

So, let’s explore Q2 earnings to see how the plan is panning out.

Brandywine Realty Q2 Earnings

On July 23rd, BDN reported earnings for the quarter. Top level earnings for the company were strong with solid cash flow, occupancy, and leasing velocity aligned with expectations. The portfolio was 87% occupied with over 650,000 SF of leasing activity across wholly owned and JV assets. The tenant retention ratio was 67% across these leases. Same store net operating income also increased by 2.4% on a cash basis for the quarter, all marking progress towards the company’s goals. Gerard H Sweeney, President and CEO, provided additional commentary:

We continue to make excellent progress on our 2024 business plan highlighted by exceeding our speculative revenue target at the midpoint of our guidance…Based on our 2024 first half leasing performance, we are raising our full year midpoint target by $1.0 million from $24.5 million to $25.5 million. We continue to make progress on other business plan metrics anticipating positive mark-to-market rental rate increases on both a cash and accrual basis for 2024. We continue to make progress on addressing our joint venture debt portfolio maturities with a new mortgage at Cira Square and a recapitalization of our MAP joint venture. We continue to address our forward lease expirations and our average annual lease expirations through 2026 is 5.7%, one of the lowest in the office sector. Our liquidity is in excellent shape as we completed our previously announced refinancing of our 2024 unsecured bonds and we now have no unsecured bonds maturing until November 2027. Based on the progress made on our 2024 business plan we are narrowing our FFO range from $0.90 to $0.97 per share to $0.91 to $0.96 per share.

During the quarter, BDN refinanced over $300 million of unsecured bonds. The refinancing marked the successful management of BDN’s only major maturity for the next two years. Additionally, the new borrowing generated around $60 million of excess cash that will fund items in the 2024 capital plan.

Leasing activity remains a critical piece of BDN’s puzzle. As the market remains relatively soft, BDN is hard at work building and executing on their pipeline of leases. Management notes an additional 200,000 SF in advanced stages of negotiations and an additional 900,000 SF in the leasing pipeline beyond that. Additionally, management commented on the strength of both Philadelphia and Austin as markets.

In fact, activity levels in Austin had picked up second consecutive quarter of positive absorption in that marketplace and we plan to be a strong participant in that market's recovery. Philadelphia, which is one of the lowest vacancy rates among large cities in the country, continues to perform well as evidenced by our 94% leasing level and occupancy level of 91%.

The performance over the course of the quarter led to BDN raising guidance across all metrics. FFO per diluted share was tightened from $0.90 - $0.97 to $0.91 to $0.96.

Outlook & Takeaways

BDN continues to operate in one of the most impacted segments of the real estate market. Urban real estate is a living, breathing ecosystem with each city having a unique set of demand drivers. BDN’s focus on two booming cities has been a major boon for the brand. However, the headwinds of rising rates and shifting preferences have simply been too much for the company to overcome.

Based on the company’s 2024 capital plan, the dividend distribution appears safe for the remainder of the year. BDN has no near term plans to begin deploying capital into new developments, instead acting as a net seller of real estate. Proceeds generated are going to fund ongoing capital improvement projects and the distribution.

Urban investors are desperately looking for light at the end of the tunnel. The forecast around office and urban commercial real estate remains gloomy at best. Just today, a headline saying “The putrid boil that has been on the office market is finally being lanced. Will it finally allow the sector to move toward rehab?” landed in my inbox. This and similarly titled articles are hardly instilling confidence in the recovery of office real estate. However, nonetheless, BDN continues to navigate a challenging marketplace. Management is active in planning out near term requirements, rather than hoping the market will improve around them.

The future appears murky for BDN. Without a concerted path forward for the office market, BDN’s portfolio will continue to struggle and demand for new assets will be limited. BDN earns a “Hold” rating following Q2 earnings.