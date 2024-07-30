GoodLifeStudio/E+ via Getty Images

Here's one fact most of us can agree on: smartphone cameras have become incredibly good. That has become the bane of many specialty camera makers, including and especially GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO). The action camera maker has been experimenting heavily with making higher-end camera models and pushing subscription services, but despite these efforts, it's unable to combat the sheer utility of everyday smartphone cameras and convince the mass market that a specialized action camera is worth having.

This year, shares of GoPro have shed more than half of their value, after enjoying a brief rally at the end of 2023. In my view, it's highly unlikely for GoPro to ever see a rebound.

Data by YCharts

Very weak fundamentals make it unlikely for GoPro to ever see a rebound

I last wrote a very bearish note on GoPro in November, when the stock was still clinging to the high $3s. Since then, GoPro stock has continued to skid amid a very challenging reality for the company. For the first time since focusing on its subscription offerings, GoPro is losing subscribers - which has been the lynchpin of its recovery strategy.

Here are other core red flags to be mindful about:

Despite pushing higher-end cameras, GoPro's gross margin profile is not materially improving. The company likes to say that the majority of its camera sales are now above the $400 price point. Despite the gradual mix shift up toward higher-end cameras; however, GoPro's gross margin has barely improved, while operating margins and adjusted EBITDA continue to slide more negatively.

The company is sinking more resources into becoming a specialty camera maker. In February, the company acquired an Australian maker of motorcycle helmet cameras in order to push deeper into the motorcycle market. Despite these TAM expansion efforts, GoPro continues to see revenue and subscribers decline. Limited resources amid increased losses. GoPro has less than $150 million of cash left on its balance sheet, and after accounting for its debt position, its true net cash is actually less than $50 million. Amid a buildup of adjusted EBITDA losses from weaker sales as well as headcount investment, the tide is turning quickly against GoPro.

Amid all of these negative factors, it makes tremendous sense for GoPro stock to slide so sharply this year, and I'm retaining my strong sell rating on the stock. While the company still has cash left on its books and isn't in immediate danger of going bankrupt, continued revenue/subscriber declines on top of incremental opex investments to support the company's market expansion efforts will continue to be a drain on the company's remaining liquidity. Investors should feel comfortable buying puts here to take advantage of ongoing downside.

All trends pointing in the wrong direction

The next major catalyst for GoPro will be its Q2 earnings release, expected in early August. It's useful to note, ahead of that earnings release, that a number of key metrics have started to turn south for GoPro.

GoPro subscribers (GoPro Q1 earnings deck)

The first key problem, as I highlighted previously, is the first sequential decline in subscribers. GoPro's most recent quarter showed 2.504 million subscribers - or a loss of ~3k subscribers from 2.507 million in Q4. This may seem like a minor stumble, but it's indicative of the fact that GoPro's subscription products may not be as sticky as the company would like us to believe.

After all, the core benefits of a GoPro subscription are cloud storage and discounts on new hardware and accessories. Cloud storage is easily moved to more generalist providers (and especially as storage is becoming commoditized, offerings from the likes of Google Drive (GOOG) have become cheap and attractive, starting at just $1.99/month for 100GB), and GoPro discounts are irrelevant if cameras are very infrequent purchases with long replacement cycles.

The second core issue is that despite GoPro's supposed success with its flagship HERO12 Black camera and its focus on higher-end cameras, gross margins aren't materially expanding. Q1 gross margins of 34.4% were flat to Q4 (though up 410bps y/y).

GoPro trended metrics (GoPro Q1 earnings deck)

But these margin gains have been offset with higher operating expenses, which is unfortunate in the wake of declining revenue (in the most recent quarter, GoPro's revenue declined -11% y/y, while camera shipment units also declined -15% y/y). Headcount, meanwhile, saw a sequential gain of 7 and a y/y gain of 43 full-time employees. As a result, adjusted EBITDA losses widened to -$29.3 million, or a 7% larger loss y/y.

The company believes that investing into new products and markets will eventually help to course-correct its revenue trajectory. Per CEO Nicholas Woodman's remarks on the Q1 earnings call:

We believe tech-enabling motorcycle helmets and combining them with a value-added software experience, represents a meaningful opportunity for GoPro to extend its technical and marketing capabilities to create differentiated solutions within a $6 billion motorcycle helmet market, of which we believe we can target a SAM of approximately $3 billion. We are excited to expand our brand into this new product category and expect to announce our first helmet products in the second half of 2025. We also intend to partner with leading helmet brands as an OEM supplier to help them tech-enable their own premium SKUs. We have enormous respect for leading brands and look forward to working with them to help drive innovation together. And that's just on the hardware front. We're also excited to build upon our sync'd mobile, desktop, and cloud software experience to make GoPro an even more powerful yet simple solution for anyone wanting to create engaging content, regardless of what camera they use. We see this as a long-term opportunity and we believe our 2.5 million subscribers and high retention rates are a testament to that opportunity and our ability to execute against it."

But unfortunately, wider losses are straining GoPro's balance sheet - which as of the end of the first quarter carried only $133.7 million of cash, or $41.0 million of net cash after stripping out $92.7 million of debt.

GoPro trended balance sheet metrics (GoPro Q1 earnings deck)

We note that cash burn (free cash flow) for the entirety of FY24 was -$34.3 million. With heavier investments into headcount and acquisitions this year amid double-digit revenue declines, burn is likely only to get worse: raising the question of how much liquidity GoPro will be able to sustain.

Key takeaways

"Upside risks" for this stock remain few, but a bull case would need to depend on a strong HERO13 camera refresh cycle plus success in creating new products in even more niche markets like motorcycles.

In my view, however, GoPro's weak margin profile; its sharp declines in revenue, camera shipments, and subscribers; alongside diminishing liquidity is a major warning sign. Steer clear here and invest elsewhere.