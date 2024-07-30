Marje

Introduction

I don’t publish a lot of “Buy” articles on Seeking Alpha. Most of my articles are “Hold”. I think that’s how it should be. Even though action words may attract more people, most of the names an investor looks at will be names to stay away from. Only a few will be “Buy”, and even fewer will be “Sell”, companies to sell short.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) was one of my few “Buy” recommendations. I believe my initial thesis is still intact, and the stock performance has satisfied me so far. This is the third quarterly follow-up article after that initial coverage.

Many drivers I discussed in my initial article persist. Consumers still prefer low-cost homes as housing affordability is low, mortgages remain high, homeowners are not selling, and the US economy hasn’t collapsed. We see that consumers are increasingly trading down on their spending, which is another factor that would benefit Cavco.

The stock price has surpassed my target price, but I will not make this an argument to sell. I think the stock has room to run as the Fed starts cutting rates in September and demand for new housing increases. At the same time, consumers are weak, which leads them to more affordable housing options. I expect Cavco to perform well in such an environment.

Therefore, Cavco remains a “Buy” for me.

Business Description

As always, I will start with a brief review of the business. For a more detailed business description, please refer to my initial coverage linked above.

Cavco Industries is among the largest manufactured home manufacturers in the US. Although its target customers may differ, it effectively competes with housing giants like D.R. Horton (DHI) and NVR (NVR), which is another “Buy” article of mine.

Cavco’s customers are different, as they prefer affordable housing options. Manufactured homes are cheaper and are of much better quality alternatives than I initially thought. They can be customized to have a specified number of bedrooms and include features like fireplaces, air conditioning, and much more.

The real competitive advantage of Cavco comes from two sources: manufacturing know-how and logistics. The company has an extensive network of manufacturing plants and has access to local distributors in many regions. It operates different brands for different regions.

Performance Since Publication

I published the first “Buy” article on Cavco on September 19, 2023. Since then, I have published two follow-up articles, tracking the new data to check if the initial thesis was still valid. We will do the same today.

For most of this period, the stock has outperformed the broader market. However, the decline after April 2024 brought the stock performance back to market levels. Thanks to the jump in the stock price this month (in July), it is once again outperforming the market.

S&P Capital IQ

This jump in July seems to be due to the interest rate cut expectations. The whole homebuilder industry outperformed together with my other recommendation NVR. They seem unaffected by the negative sentiment around the market these days.

For the remainder of this article, we will analyze the state of the US housing industry and the consumer.

Cavco Benefits From Favorable Housing Market Dynamics

My initial thesis argued that homeowners had no intention of selling their homes and buying new ones, which directed the homebuyer demand to homebuilders. Although it is not a traditional homebuilder, Cavco has benefited immensely from this trend.

Mortgage rates have increased rapidly together with interest rates. However, many people financed (or refinanced) their homes before that happened at rates around 3.5%. It makes little sense for these people to sell their homes, lose their timing advantage, and buy a new home at a 7% rate. They are likely to wait until rates fall to around 4.5%.

Currently, the 30-year fixed rate mortgage rate is around 7%, where it has been for several months now.

FRED - Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

Investors and analysts expect that the Fed will start cutting rates in September. This would lead to lower mortgage rates, which could initially increase the demand for homebuilders. As rates fall to 4%, the demand will split between new homes and existing homes as homeowners start to sell. That is when this favorable dynamic ends.

Another important factor for my thesis is housing affordability in the US. Some people have to buy homes, but especially for young adults without savings or parental backing, it is incredibly difficult to finance one. Houses are just not affordable anymore. That is why there is a high chance they will turn to more affordable houses, like the ones Cavco manufactures and sells.

The updated affordability chart can be found below. Affordability slightly improved as the median house price has come down, but it is still very low compared to historical levels.

FRED - Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

Cavco will continue to benefit from this house affordability trend. As we’ll explain in the next section, consumers are increasingly more willing to look for affordable alternatives.

State of The US Consumer

If you look at certain economic metrics, the economy seems fine. Unemployment ticked up slightly, but that doesn’t seem like something to worry about. Inflation seems under control thanks to high interest rates.

FRED - Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis US Inflation - tradingeconomics.com

However, the US consumer weakens. They have spent their pandemic savings, median weekly earnings have come down from pandemic highs, and the personal savings rate has declined. This leads to a lower consumer confidence index and higher delinquencies on consumer loans.

This was also the topic of a recent McKinsey study. The company examined the state of the US consumer, and what they are doing as a result.

The result was clear: consumers are trading down. This means adjusting the quantity, delaying purchases, and using the buy-now-pay-later options more. Most importantly for us, 37% of respondents said they are changing retailers for lower prices, and 25% said they are changing brands for lower prices.

McKinsey

This also works in Cavco’s case.

Cavco is the affordable alternative to traditional homebuilders. When consumers trade down, they turn to Cavco.

The company benefits significantly from this. Declining interest rates and weak consumer are the perfect combination for this business.

Q4 Earnings Missed Expectations, But The Underlying Business Was Strong

Cavco released its Q4 earnings at the end of May. In this quarter, the company missed revenue by $43 million, and EPS by $0.48. However, management seemed positive about the underlying business and outlook.

Management highlighted that this was the transition quarter they were looking for, and the company is now coming out of the holidays. Construction is typically low during winter months, and based on my experience, it is more common for construction companies to miss estimates in these quarters.

Management stated that orders are still strong. In fact, orders improved sequentially for the sixth straight quarter.

One weakness was the decline in the average selling price. We also see this in the house affordability chart shared above. However, the company managed to maintain gross margin quarter over quarter.

I am not overly concerned about these results. The market seems to agree with me, as the stock price continues to rise.

Cavco will release Q1 2025 earnings in a few days, on August 2nd. I will be listening to this call. Management’s statement about the overall macroeconomic environment will be important, as that is material to my thesis. I will be looking to reaffirm that the declining rates and weak consumer environment benefits them.

I do not expect that the company will miss earnings. However, we will see this thesis play out more clearly after the rate cuts. That is when I expect strong earnings numbers.

Finally, it would be positive if the order improvement streak continues.

Valuation

Cavco stock trades at $417 at the time of this article’s writing. I am happy to state that this is above my most recent target price, which was $393. Based on my earlier DCF valuation, I do not think that the company is very cheap. However, I have reasons to believe that the stock has room to run.

The housing market dynamics and the state of the US consumer are incredibly favorable to Cavco. I do expect that earnings will continue to increase as a result, and we are at the beginning of a strong cycle for the company. The first rate cut would be a significant catalyst for the stock to go up.

Additionally, despite the conclusion of the DCF, the stock has traded at higher multiples before. The historical adjusted price-to-book multiple shows us that the stock currently trades below the historical average. I believe this multiple can increase to highs seen in recent years.

S&P Capital IQ

Final Thoughts

I like homebuilders in general. I think there are strong short-term tailwinds for these companies. However, Cavco has a special place for me.

The company not only benefits from homeowners not selling, but also from low house affordability and weak consumers trading down. The combination of these factors paints a strong scenario for the company. Therefore, Cavco deserves a “Buy” rating.

I will be following the company the next few months and observing how the company performs and if the market recognizes this thesis. I hope to provide another buy article in three months with additional details.