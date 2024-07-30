Images By Tang Ming Tung/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) has curiously underperformed by a wide margin this year, in spite of showing both sustained top-line growth and continued margin expansion. While its close competitor Uber (UBER) might be receiving most of the investor love, it is hard to ignore the steep relative discount as well as the high net cash position making up over 15% of the market cap. Management has outlined ambitious medium term targets which may imply that the stock is quite undervalued here. I am upgrading the stock to buy.

LYFT Stock Price

I last covered LYFT in December where I explained why I was downgrading the stock due to valuation. That proved to be fortuitous timing as the stock has since underperformed the broader market by around 30%.

That kind of underperformance can alleviate a great deal of valuation concerns, especially as the company continues to execute strongly.

LYFT Stock Key Metrics

In the most recent quarter, LYFT generated 27.5% YoY revenue growth to $1.277 billion and 21% YoY gross bookings growth to $3.69 billion, surpassing guidance for up to $3.6 billion. I note that the company is now lapping easier comparables, as revenue growth had previously lagged bookings growth due to pricing changes last year. Over time, I expect revenue growth to return to closely matching bookings growth.

The company generated $59 million in adjusted EBITDA, surpassing guidance of between $50 million and $55 million, and representing 90 bps of margin expansion on a YoY basis.

Many readers may be wary of using non-GAAP numbers, and I don’t blame them. But I should note that the company has made great progress in reducing its GAAP losses, with its GAAP net loss narrowing from $187.6 million to $31.5 million.

LYFT ended the quarter with $1.7 billion of cash versus $942 million of debt, representing a strong net cash balance sheet. I note that $389 million of the convertible debt matures in 2025 and carries a 1.5% interest rate, meaning that the company might see interest expenses rise when the company refinances this debt.

Looking ahead, management has guided for up to 19% YoY gross bookings growth and $100 million in adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter.

For the full-year, management expects gross bookings to grow around that same pace, with an emphasis on converting adjusted EBITDA into free cash flow.

On the conference call, management noted that they had reduced ride cancellations “by nearly 50% versus a year ago,” helping to improve driver satisfaction. That metric may help address investor concerns that UBER is taking over the market - that negative sentiment does not appear to be showing in the fundamentals. Management believes that they continue to benefit from some near term tailwinds, including the ongoing return to the office as well as the continued enthusiasm for live events like concerts. Regarding autonomous driving, management has tried to frame it more as an opportunity than a risk. At this point, I think it is still too early to make such a determination in either direction, as it remains unclear if the higher competition may be offset by reduced driver expenses.

At the company’s 2024 Investor Day, management targeted gross bookings to grow at a 15% CAGR through 2027 with adjusted EBITDA margins expected to rise 200 bps to 4%.

Management expects to drive approximately 10% of OpEx efficiencies annually through 2027. I find these targets to be believable given that they are mainly targeting promotional activity, which in theory should continue easing given the elevated driver supply post-pandemic.

Management expects these efforts to lead to approximately $25 billion in gross bookings and $1 billion in adjusted EBITDA by 2027.

Management has also targeted GAAP profitability “early” in the 2025 to 2027 horizon. Based on what I see in the income statement, I think that operating leverage alone may be able to allow the company to achieve these goals by that time frame.

Is LYFT Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

It was interesting that neither UBER nor LYFT saw its stock benefit from the favorable gig economy ruling in California, but perhaps investors were already expecting a positive outcome. After the recent underperformance, LYFT found its stock trading at just 6x 2028e non-GAAP earnings.

The undervaluation is made even more apparent in the stock’s 0.9x multiple of this year’s sales. Compare that to the 3.1x multiple at UBER.

Assuming that management can execute against their objectives to boost margins, I expect that relative discount to narrow over time (for reference, UBER’s adjusted EBITDA margin stands at around 3%). It is interesting to see UBER see its stock re-rate sharply higher over the last several years, as the market appears to be less worried about profitability and instead viewing it as a recurring revenue business. LYFT, in contrast, has seen its stock trade sharply lower over that same time frame. It appears that the market believes that this will be a “winner takes all” market, but therein lies the opportunity. I can see LYFT eventually re-rating to 1.5x sales, implying an 8x EBITDA multiple based on management’s 2027 target.

LYFT Stock Risks

It is possible that LYFT is unable to compete against UBER. This might occur if the “network effect” were to break down in the other direction, namely, if LYFT were to see deteriorating driver supply and rider demand to the point that it negatively affects its ability to operate efficiently. My anecdotal experience is that there may be room for at least two rideshare operators, but investors should closely monitor how the competitive landscape shapes up over the next several years. LYFT has already undertaken drastic cost reduction, and I am not so confident that there is much more “fat” that can be cut from here. As a result, any setbacks in the growth story may impair the company’s ability to hit its profitability targets, and hasten the projected downside.

LYFT Stock Conclusion

LYFT looks like a forgotten stock as investors are more enthusiastic about UBER. But LYFT has shown solid financial results in its own right, and the stock appears poised for solid upside if management can execute against their medium term targets. The stock’s recent underperformance has greatly improved the value proposition, leading me to upgrade the stock to buy.