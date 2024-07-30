Tomas Ragina

Throughout the first half of the year, I've been a consistent bull on Chinese equities. Before the decline of the Chinese stock market in the last two months, both of my bullish calls on Chinese stocks (in my articles about the CQQQ ETF and the PGJ ETF) outperformed the S&P500 by a decent margin.

However, the macroeconomic and geopolitical landscape keeps evolving, and it's tougher to stay bullish on Chinese equities at this point. While the Chinese government tries to revive economic growth, some of the critical parts of the economy keep struggling with recovery. Moreover, the pre-election environment in the United States will likely urge the US to impose more trade restrictions before or after the elections, worsening the sentiment due to heightened geopolitical and trade war risks.

I'd argue that the moment when Chinese stocks could shine and show their full potential has gone. Therefore, I downgrade the CQQQ (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) ETF to "Sell", but remain open to change my opinion if I see any significant positive developments.

CQQQ ETF Performance Recap

Since my previous article on CQQQ, the ETF has delivered mixed performance throughout the period. While CQQQ yielded 3.22% since late February, that's twice as low compared to the S&P500 index.

Seeking Alpha

Compared to other China ETFs, CQQQ's performance is generally in line with or slightly worse than its peers in the short to medium term. However, its long-term performance (5 and 10 years) is somewhat better than most of the other ETFs listed, except for the MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ).

Seeking Alpha

Overall, with more precise market timing, you could gain as much as +16.9% from the CQQQ ETF this year, which at least indirectly confirms the validity of my original bullish thesis.

Trading View

Such potential gains once again emphasize how important market timing in the Chinese market is. That's an area where I personally as an analyst could perform a little bit better, taking profits in Chinese stocks around May.

Chinese Economy Keeps Struggling

The recent economic data presents further evidence of the uneven recovery of China after the Covid-19 pandemic. After posting a relatively strong Q1 GDP growth of 5.2%, the Chinese economy performed weaker than anticipated in Q2, with just a 4.7% quarterly increase in GDP. Similarly, a strong 5.3% rise in industrial output in June was overshadowed by weaker-than-expected retail sales of only 2%. The slow pace of retail sales growth is especially important for the CQQQ ETF as its holdings are represented by consumer-oriented companies like PDD Holdings (NASDAQ:PDD).

Forbes, KraneShares

Home prices continued their downward trend in June, indicating that the Chinese real estate market is still facing difficulties despite the government's efforts to support the sector. Sales and investment in Chinese property have also shrunk during the first half of the year.

At the same time, China's recent economic policy meeting didn't offer much help or guidance to solve the country's most acute economic issues. Instead of dealing with the struggling housing market and low consumer spending, the government officials discussed long-term plans for high-tech manufacturing and security.

Such an economic background leaves little space for further growth of Chinese equities. Unsurprisingly, the CQQQ ETF, as well as other China ETFs, have given up most of their year-to-date gains. Unfortunately, there may be even more negative news for Chinese companies.

More Trade Restrictions Ahead

Relatively cheap Chinese exports have become a subject of serious concern around the world. The European Union recently imposed tariffs on Chinese EVs, pointing to "unfair subsidies from the Chinese government". It's quite controversial to call government subsidies "unfair" as providing state subsidies is a common practice around the world, including the European Union itself.

Anyway, this is only one episode of the ongoing trade tensions involving China. The US is targeting Chinese steel exports, as well as trying to limit China's ability to import advanced chips and semiconductor equipment from Western suppliers. Even countries of the so-called "Global South" like India and Indonesia are reviewing their trade relations with China within ASEAN and introducing protectionist measures to protect small and medium businesses.

In the short term, the effect of tariffs and other protectionist measures doesn't seem to be noticeable, though, in the longer term, the trend for more protectionist policies against cheap Chinese exports may seriously complicate the economic recovery of China. At worst, if Donald Trump wins the US presidential elections, US tariffs on Chinese goods can be hiked up to 60%, which may halve China's growth rate. In this regard, I expect much higher volatility in Chinese stocks ahead of the US elections.

The Bottom Line

China is currently stuck in an increasingly more complicated economic and geopolitical landscape, where cheap Chinese goods are no longer welcomed like it was in the 2000s, domestic consumer demand remains weak, and tensions with the US as a major competing superpower keep rising.

Despite a rating downgrade, my stance towards Chinese equities remains the same: it's all about finding the right moment to go long and time the exit. I see no convincing evidence that could support further growth of the Chinese stock market in the foreseeable future, thus, I'd recommend investors stay on the sidelines for now.