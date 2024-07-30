Natali_Mis/iStock via Getty Images

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) is a Chinese service provider that offers home cleaning and commercial contract cleaning services through its subsidiaries across 21 Chinese provinces. The business is quite diverse, with units that cover appliance installations and service, housekeeping services, senior care services, pharmaceutical sales, and educational consulting. The on-the-ground work is handled by a large network of smaller service companies and individual contractors. The holding company operates through two main subsidiaries, Fuzhou Bangchang and E-Home Pingtan.

One very interesting aspect about this business is that it is ripe for heavy AI automation. Indeed, when the company announced its H2 2023 results in May, the Chairman and CEO Mr. Wenshan Xie’s one particular prepared remark intrigued me:

The company is also introducing AI smart customer service and piloting the use of AI housekeeping robots to address customer service issues. The company expects these businesses to perform well in 2024 and contribute to the company's profitability.

That’s an inevitable move, as I see it, because EJH is facing tremendous headwinds as China’s economy continues to struggle. Recovery has been slow, and recent data shows the economy growing at 4.7% in the second quarter of 2024 - against a forecast target of 5.1%. That doesn’t look terrible considering that the EU is forecasting a 1% GDP growth rate in the EU and 0.8% for the euro region, per the Spring Forecast. The forecasts are looking up for 2025, but for this year, expectations are down.

Against that backdrop, China’s economy doesn’t look like it’s in the doldrums at the moment, but the major concern in this market is consumer weakness. The same Reuters report linked above reveals that deflation is causing havoc with the retail market, “with retail sales growth grinding to an 18-month low as deflationary pressures forced businesses to slash prices on everything from cars to food to clothes.”

Spoiler: I’m rating this a Hold due to less than favorable economic conditions that represent strong headwinds for the business. My thesis may turn bullish over the next two reporting periods, but it depends on the company achieving greater profitability as well as a return to revenue growth.

EJH H2 2023 Review

In that scenario, home cleaning services might seem like a luxury, and that’s reflected in EJH having to spend more aggressively on sales and marketing. Per the H2 report, gross margins were still at a healthy 24.4% on revenues of $26.95 million, but the top line contracted significantly from $24 million in H2 2022 down to $15 million in H2 2023. Moreover, the bottom line was also under pressure due to heavy opex allocated to online advertising and marketing. The result was a net loss of $5.2 million, which was partially offset by around $690,000 in forex adjustments.

Financially, though, the company is on solid footing, with C&CE of around $74 million as at December 31, 2023, up from $71 million as at June 30, 2023, and shareholder equity is still strongly positive and growing, hitting $148 million at the end of 2023. Although cash flows took a massive hit during the quarter, dropping to $1.4 million from the prior period’s $3.8 million, it’s still in positive territory.

Unfortunately, much of that was based on adding back to net income in the form of prepayments, receivable, and other current asset adjustments. If H1 2024 was anything like the second half of 2023, the company is very likely to report negative operating cash flows that are only going to be negative. What’s even more worrisome is that the company has been issuing stock even more aggressively in the second half of last year, recording $12 million in proceeds vs $7.8 million in the prior period. To facilitate this, as well as to stay listed on the Nasdaq, the company has already gone through one reverse stock split this year, and a vote has gone through last month for yet another, which I discuss at the end of the article.

The AI Turnaround and Other Developments

The reason I’m excited about the company’s use of house cleaning robots is that it can dramatically cut operational costs. The journey isn’t going to be easy, so it’s good news that it intends to roll out AI to its customer service operations in parallel with the robot effort. That type of automation in key customer touch points, such as answering common queries, directing customers to the right section of the site, and even online order-taking, is relatively easy to implement. According to Salesforce (CRM), which cites a Frost & Sullivan whitepaper), customer service automation can cut costs by as much as 27% - that’s 27% that EJH sorely needs for marketing and advertising, where it’s already begun to concentrate its opex.

With respect to the deployment of housekeeping robots, there’s obviously going to be a capex bump in the first half of 2024 and right through H2 2024, but once they’re operationally set, their personnel costs are organically going to reduce. Of course, we need to recognize that housekeeping is still less than 30% of overall revenues, but that’s where a lot of high-cost personnel are involved. In fact, the CEO specifically mentioned “the increase in service personnel costs” in the earnings release I’ve linked above as having a negative impact on the company’s performance in H2 2023.

So, what we’re likely to see in the H1 2024 report is a further deterioration of the top line, which could be partially offset by public cleaning and property cleaning contracts that were signed in the previous reporting period. I still see elevated opex putting pressure on the bottom line, because the AI transformation isn’t going to happen overnight. In fact, I’d be very surprised to see the housekeeping segment’s operating margins improve right away. For the last reported period, that was about 11% (segment revenue of $7.5 million against opex of $6.7 million.)

Should You Consider Investing in EJH?

In two words, not yet. There are too many risks facing this $121 million market cap company - the country’s economy weakening consumer spending power being the primary headwind. Over and above that, expenses are rising against declining revenues, and while cash flows are still positive, I expect them to turn negative in the absence of any major push to collect on outstanding payments and negotiate better terms for current payables.

That’s the hard truth for EJH, which is unfortunate because this seems like a great company with strong leadership that’s taking it in the right direction. Sadly, the prevailing economic currents aren’t in its favor, and the company will have to struggle through several more difficult reporting periods before it can come out the other side as a more efficient entity that’s able to grow both its top and bottom lines in a meaningful way.

Of course, I’ll be the first to alter my thesis if we see some indicators that point to sooner-than-expected recovery from the current revenue slump. Even a slightly more efficient operating model might make me hesitate to retain my Hold rating the next time I cover this stock. I’m hoping it’ll be a Buy in the next year or so, but some of that depends on how the company is able to navigate the current economic environment, while the bulk of it depends on the economy itself.

As a side note, the company did a 1 for 5 reverse stock split on February 14, 2024, presumably to bring its share price above the $1 mark and retain its Nasdaq listing. The shares are now trading at $1.42, and a recent 6-K filing reveals that we might be headed into yet another reverse split between 1 for 2 and 1 for 10, which shareholders approved at the end of May. There’s no guarantee this will, in fact, happen, because the stock has been rising steadily over the past month, gaining 42% and staying in the safe zone as far as getting a delisting warning goes. On the surface, that might seem like excellent momentum, but it looks like the steam has run out. Even if it hasn’t, I don’t recommend chasing the stock price upward. We still need to see tangible results in subsequent report filings.

For now, I can only rate this a Hold. I’m not bearish on EJH, by any means, but I’m not seeing enough to be bullish just yet. It’s definitely an interesting company, so aside from the reports, I’m going to keep an eye out for any significant news that will help change my thesis. I will say, though, that the stock looks really cheap at a price to trailing sales multiple of 0.04, with a more reasonable EV to TTM sales of 0.93, but that’s not quite enough to support a bullish view. Reviewing at least two more half-year reports should give me a much better perspective on whether or not I can confidently recommend a long-term Buy for this Chinese company.