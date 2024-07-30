SPHB: A Solid Choice For Riding The Recovery Wave

Konstantinos Kosmidis profile picture
Konstantinos Kosmidis
636 Followers

Summary

  • SPHB tracks the S&P 500 High Beta Index, providing exposure to high-beta stocks in the S&P 500.
  • High-beta stocks can amplify gains and losses, so exposure to them is suitable for only under certain circumstances.
  • Right now, investing in this fund is too risky, but it can have its use when the market is in recovery, so familiarizing yourself with it is a good idea.

Stock market boom, financial gains, safe investment concept. Green arrow soaring over financial figures. Digital 3D render.

hernan4429

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB), launched on May 5, 2011 and managed by Invesco Capital Management LLC., is an ETF that tracks the performance of the S&P 500 High Beta Index.

This fund's long-term performance hasn't

This article was written by

Konstantinos Kosmidis profile picture
Konstantinos Kosmidis
636 Followers
I am a self-taught value investor focusing on equity REITs. I'm interested in either those with high dividend growth potential and a long history of value creation through active capital recycling or high-yielding ones with sustainable distributions trading at a large discount to NAV.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SPHB ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SPHB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SPHB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News