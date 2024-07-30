Yagi Studio/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Last summer, I saw shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) come to life after a few tougher years. Whilst volume trends were still dreadful, with the food industry at large impacted by inflationary pressures, Ingredion benefited from strong pricing whilst the same inflation was still coming down a bit on the cost side.

Having sat on a long-term modest position, returns were disappointing. I concluded to hold on to a modest stake after shares just regained triple-digit territory again.

Everyday Food Ingredients

Ingredion offers products found in everyday food and other products. In theory, these should be pretty attractive, stable and solid margin products, but the reality has been different for Ingredion (and its shareholders) in recent years.

The company offers over 1,000 ingredients, which are categorized under sweeteners, fruits and vegetable products, starches, among others. The company operates in a huge >$150 billion global ingredients market. These ingredients play a role in improving convenience, improving taste and making cooking easier. Moreover, the cost of such ingredients in relation to a meal is typically small.

Between 2017 and the pandemic, the company had seen sales come in flattish around the $6 billion mark. Stagnant sales in combination with higher costs meant that earnings fell from around $7 towards $5 per share over this period of time, as mid-teens operating margins moved down towards 10% of sales. All this meant that a peak share price around $135 in 2018 had come down as valuation multiple compression meant that shares have largely traded in an $80-$100 range until 2023.

The Performance Improves

Aided by the post-pandemic inflation wave, revenues of Ingredion rose to $6.9 billion in 2021 and advanced further to $7.9 billion in 2022. Operating profits of $762 million in 2022 came in just shy of 10%, as the quality of growth (price gains accompanied by declining volumes) has not been too impressive as well. The company posted adjusted earnings around $7.50 per share, as net debt of $2.2 billion worked down to a 2 times leverage ratio, with EBITDA coming in around the billion mark.

For 2023, the company guided for sales to increase by double-digit percentages, as more and continued margin pressure was seen, as adjusted earnings per share were set to advance just modestly to $7.70-$8.40 per share.

After a strong margin performance in the first quarter of 2023, the company hiked the full-year earnings guidance in a convincing manner, while it cut the full year sales guidance to around 10%. Trading at 12 times adjusted earnings, while leverage was modest, valuations looked compelling.

However, the unusual strong first quarter margin performance was welcomed, but it could open the door for setback as well, certainly after volume declines were continuing. That valuation was too low to sell out of my modest long position, as I have sat on the position over the past years.

It should be noted that Ingredion was not alone in these struggles. Its major listed peer, McCormick (MKC), has seen similar struggles over the last decade, yet unlike Ingredion, it did not see the same revenue uplift in recent years (while it grew pre-pandemic), while it posts operating margins in the mid-teens. Of interest is that it commands a premium valuation, at a mid-twenty times earnings multiple, making the peer trade look quite compelling.

Making Inroads

Despite a resilient second quarter earnings report, released in the summer of last year, shares slipped back to the $90 mark again in the fall of last year. What followed was a gradual recovery in the share price to a current high around the $120 mark.

Early this year, Ingredion completed a small divestment, as it sold its business in South Korea to Saja Group. With a $325 million sales contribution, the unit was responsible for about 4% of sales, as the net purchase price of $247 million inspired little confidence, at far less than reported sales.

In the end, full-year sales were reported up 3% to $8.16 billion, as this was largely driven by price, more than offsetting a $648 million volume/mix effect. With gross margins from lower inflationary pressure, the company grew operating earnings by 26% to $957 million. All this drove a 31% increase in GAAP earnings per share to $9.60 per share, with adjusted earnings posted a little lower at $9.42 per share, a very strong result on the bottom line.

The company managed to reduce net debt to $1.8 billion, all while EBITDA came in around a billion, reducing leverage below 2 times, as more deleveraging would be anticipated following the sale of the Korean activities.

Looking Into 2024

Alongside the release of the 2023 results in February, the company offered a solid guidance for this year. Adjusted earnings were seen at a midpoint of $9.50 per share, plus or minus thirty-five cents. While this suggests flattish earnings at best, it should be seen in the light of a strong 2023 margin performance, as well as the impact of the divestment of the Korean activities.

Following a reorganization of the business units, the company believes it can better serve customers, and subsequently improve the own business performance as well. This comes with some costs as well, at least in terms of cash flows, with capital spending seen around $340 million in 2024, comparing to just a $219 million depreciation expense in 2023.

In May, the company posted its first quarter results, the first report under this new reporting segment. Reported sales fell by 12% to $1.88 billion amidst a $40 million volume decline, a $51 million headwind from the divestment in South Korea and $176 million pricing/mix effect, as the latter used to be a positive driver in recent times. All this meant that adjusted earnings fell from $2.80 per share to just $2.08 per share.

Net debt net came down to just $1.4 billion and change, in line with expectations. Despite the softer start to the year, the company more or less maintained the midpoint of the full-year earnings guidance of $9.50 per share. For the year, total sales are seen between flat and up to low single digits, amidst lower pass-through pricing of corn. Note that this excludes the impact of the South Korean business. The company attributes the confidence in the full-year guidance to de-stocking headwinds being fully behind the business, as well as innovation within the own portfolio.

This tells me that we should look forward to a year of stagnation, but at a higher performance level, as shares now trade around 13 times adjusted earnings here. At the same time, volume growth still has to return, but leverage has come down quite a bit as the commentary looks quite upbeat. With the second quarter results set to be published shortly, the focus of investors will be on volume growth as commentary in the first quarter earnings call should provide comfort that growth is set to return. However, a confirmation of this will be key as consumers are squeezed by inflation, which has resulted in some negative surprises elsewhere in this market in recent times.

In either case, investors get paid reasonably well to wait, as a current dividend of $3.12, for a 2.5% dividend yield, looks quite compelling amidst a low payout ratio and strong financial footing.