Net-net companies are usually not very pretty. They have been described by one proponent as "dirty, trodden, haven’t had a bath in 10 years types of stocks." They usually have systemic problems that make their stock so cheap. Buyers of net-net stocks often buy baskets of them to mitigate risk.

I prefer quality stocks. I like companies with little or no debt and pay a dividend. I would rather own one sound company than a basket of companies with issues.

But what if there was a company of quality that could be bought at net-net valuations? I would buy such a company in a heartbeat.

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCPK:AMNF) is just such a company. It is, in fact, the largest holding in my portfolio. Armanino is a net-net company, but unlike many other net-nets, it is a growing company with zero debt. The balance sheet is sparkling and pristine. The only problem the company has is that it is off the radar of all but a handful of investors.

Presented here are reasons to buy into the company.

Relentless Growth in Sales and Profits

Armanino Foods provides pesto, pasta, and other food products. The company's foodservice site lists fifteen different flavors of pesto and other sauces and thirteen different pastas. The company's retail site similarly lists pesto, meatballs, ravioli, and cheese products.

2020 was a difficult year for food service companies, and Armanino Foods suffered like the others. Sales and earnings dropped, due to the pandemic, and the company cut its dividend. But then the company began to recover. In November 2022, I wrote an article that showed how the company began to thrive with the company’s press releases:

October 19, 2020 : The company reports net sales and earnings for the third quarter, reversing second quarter loss.

February 22, 2021 : Earnings continue to grow.

April 23, 2021 : Earnings grow above pandemic levels.

October 25, 2021 : Armanino reports highest quarterly sales ever, and record-breaking year-to-date net sales for the third quarter.

March 10, 2022 : The company reports highest quarterly and annual net sales ever.

July 18, 2022 : The company reports highest ever quarterly and first half sales and profits.

October 14, 2022: The company reports the highest ever sales for the third quarter, and the highest ever sales and profits for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

The momentum did not stop after that article was published in 2022. Company has continued to grow and break records:

March 3, 2023 : Armanino reports its highest fourth quarter net sales.

April 24, 2023 : The company reports its highest quarterly net sales, and highest first quarter profits.

July 17, 2023 : The company reports its highest first half sales and profits.

October 16, 2023 : The company reports record-breaking sales, highest quarterly profits, and highest year-to-date profits.

March 11, 2024 : Armanino reports highest sales and profits ever for the fourth quarter and fiscal year-end.

April 23, 2024 : The company reports highest first quarter profits.

July 22, 2024: The company reports the highest quarterly sales and profits in the company’s history.

News of record growth is almost monotonous. As one reader, @glyptostroboides, put it in the comments of my last article, the numbers were "impressive as usual." What other company can boast such a record?

Armanino Results by the Numbers

The headlines look great, but is Armanino really doing that well? Indeed, it is.

Revenues have not only recovered from 2020 pandemic lows, but they have also been accelerating, and earnings have been tracking along with them. Here is a multiyear view, beginning in 1990:

Data by YCharts

The news that appears to have sparked a recent rally in the stock price was the fiscal year-end report on March 11th. The stock went from a few pennies above $4.80 to an all-time high of $6.30, an increase of more than 30%. Investors have since taken profits, but the stock price remains significantly higher than before the announcement was made.

Data by YCharts

The company makes much of growing its dividend. It has paid out a dividend for 96 consecutive quarters. In fact, I first discovered Armanino on the Dividend Champions, Contenders, and Challengers list years ago. The pandemic unfortunately ended the company's record of consecutive increases, forcing it off that list, but the company is now paying out record highs in dividends. If not for the pandemic, the company would be well in its way to being a dividend aristocrat.

More Good News

Investors have long wanted Armanino to expand beyond the West Coast. Well, they got their wish. Buried in the annual report is news of new distribution.

Sales increases continue to be driven by organic growth with existing customers, new distribution, new products, and for Q4 2023 from customers shipping ahead in anticipation of 2024 first quarter sales.

Where is the distribution? The company's website "where to buy" has added Brookshire Brothers in Texas. It also added Harris Teeter in Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and Washington. D.C. The company's products have expanded to the southwest and the east coast.

Regarding its management, the company announced the addition of two new board members in June. Tony Muscato and James Ford were appointed to fill the vacancies created by the passing of Edmond Pera and Patricia Fehling. Muscato brings with him more than 30 years of experience in the food industry. Ford is a "fixed income boutique broker dealer", and owns 3.498% of outstanding shares.

The company also made a curious announcement last June:

Additionally, the Board authorized an increase in the Company’s existing, but dormant, stock buyback program to purchase up to $7 million of additional shares of common stock in the open market, through block trades, and/or private transactions as permitted by applicable legal requirements.

The company acknowledged here that buybacks have been dormant, but nevertheless approved an increase in the program. It would appear that the board is considering buybacks as an option in the future. It would not be the first time that the company has done buybacks if they do.

A Look at Valuation

The P/E indicates that the current price might be a little high at present:

Data by YCharts

However, this ratio does not take into account its growth. At the time of this writing, the PEG Ratio is a very inviting 0.823:

Data by YCharts

As nice a number as that is, the PEG Ratio can be somewhat erratic, as can be seen above. I myself prefer an old tool from the value hunters' toolbox called Net Current Asset Value Per Share (NCAVPS). The formula I use is:

Current Assets - (Total Liabilities + Preferred Stock) / Shares Outstanding

The inventor of the ratio, Benjamin Graham, wanted to have a stock price no more than 67% of the NCAV per share. While the ratio has been climbing over the years, Armanino's stock still qualifies as a net-net stock. Unlike many net-net stocks, Armanino is a top-quality company that is growing. It is a true hidden gem.

Data by YCharts

What Can Go Wrong?

The risk factors are essentially the same as they have always been. Armanino is not exactly the only manufacturer of pesto and pasta. The company has many competitors, some of them much larger.

The company makes up for its lack of size by good, sound management, but size is still an issue. The company remains overlooked because it is so small.

The company has traditionally taken the initiative to provide investors with information, but the location of that information is not easy to find, and it is very easy to overlook. Few people know to find company information at OTCMarkets.com. The company does not hold calls, nor do they give guidance. No analysts are known to cover the company.

A common complaint has been the limited number of distributors. Armanino bulls have maintained for years that the company has had a long relationship with these distributors, so this is not an issue.

Some have further said for some time that the company will struggle to grow beyond its current distribution area. That objection appears to be fading into the past.

Conclusion

Armanino Foods has risen out of the pandemic and is thriving. The company's financial stability is as strong as ever. The stock is at a reasonable price and is a buy at by two measurements. Given the quality of the company, its growth, its pristine balance sheet, and having a net-net stock, the stock is rated a strong buy.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.