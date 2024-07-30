da-kuk

Last year, I wrote an article that described AST SpaceMobile's (NASDAQ:ASTS) lead in the race for cell phone service from space direct to your cell phone. It was titled AST SpaceMobile Screams 'Watson, I'm Calling You From Space'

Since that time, the stock is up over 250%. Between then and recently, subscribers to my service have been accumulating ASTS shares and selling cash-secured puts to generate income.

The temptation on a stock like this is to sell or trim under the usually misguided idea that "nobody ever lost money taking a profit." I intend to ride winner AST SpaceMobile a lot higher. I continue to rate AST SpaceMobile shares a strong buy, as I did last year.

I invite you to visit AST SpaceMobile's website, as well as, read their Investor Presentation and SEC documents to get necessary background as I do not provide much regurgitation. Instead, I focus on analysis that I think the market is missing.

A Chat With AST SpaceMobile President Scott Wisniewski

Last week, on the eve of AST SpaceMobile sending completed satellites, designed to provide DTC (direct-to-cell) 5G coverage from space, to Cape Canaveral for launch, I was able to spend a half-an-hour on a call with AST SpaceMobile's Chief Strategy Officer Steve Wisniewski. A day after our talk, he was made President of AST SpaceMobile. It was a great conversation.

I asked several key questions, and I got clarity on whether some of my bullish analysis was more or less likely to prove true over time. Here's the short version paraphrase of what we talked about:

Me: Will the 5 satellites (for North American cell coverage) planned to launch in September be delayed due to the SpaceX rocket issue last month?

Scott: To the extent they have to delay things, we could see a delay too. If your flight is delayed, you don't go next. They don't shift the entire line. You go to an empty time slot in the future. So, could be a little later than anticipated before the recent rocket problem. It appears the problem is fixable (indeed, SpaceX just resumed doing launches again).

Me: I have been trying to model revenues and free cash flow out over the next 5 years or so to when all the satellites are up. I keep coming up with big numbers in the billions for annual revenues and free cash flows. China is probably out as a customer and India is hard to always penetrate from what I've read and seen. How should I be thinking about customers and revenues?

Scott: We haven't issued any forward guidance on that. But, I think in markets like the U.S. you will see monthly subscription fees in the $10-15 range, and we get half of that, the MNO (Mobile Network Operator) the other half, so pretty straight forward. It's an incentive for the MNOs, who are growth challenged, to increase revenues by offering the service. AST SpaceMobile margins should be very high given periods where we have very low capex.

We have the two biggest cell providers in the U.S. in AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ). As we go global with the next batch of satellites, there are over 2 billion potential customers. Vodafone is a big partner. So is Rakuten and Telefónica. We're up to about 50 MNOs, I think the last time we mentioned it, we were at 45. China are not going to use us it wouldn't seem. Vodafone does have a presence in India (about 200 million accounts). South America we have good coverage. Africa is growing and we have agreements there too.

AST SpaceMobile 5G Connectivity (AST SpaceMobile)

Me: How often do the satellites have to be replaced and does a shift to 6G in the next decade make a difference?

Scott: In low earth orbit, satellites need to be replaced about every 7-10 years. So, there will be periodic capex, but spread out over windows using cash flow. The maintenance is fairly low during those multiyear windows when capex is very low. An upgrade to 6G does not impact us as our satellites are G agnostic. The conversion to use the spectrum happens at the MNO so we are "G agnostic."

We discussed a few other things that really had to do with clarifying my understanding of the technology from their patents which are heavily protected and how Nokia (NOK) radio technology makes a direct to cell phone signal more reliable.

Ultimately, I came away with the idea that the company is now transitioning from the science-based building of the company to taking the product to market and making the most of their first mover advantage.

AST SpaceMobile 1st Mover Advantage

I think AST SpaceMobile is going to have a huge first mover advantage, since no other company is really close to being able to deliver direct-to-cell 5G service. They seem to have a 3-5 year headstart from all indications. I also like the aggressive pricing strategy to capture market share.

Scotiabank in a recent investor note said "We believe ASTS has the potential to become the world’s largest wireless company by subscribers." I agree with that analysis.

By pure number of customers, no other company has this sort of potential, given the around 50 MNOs that AST SpaceMobile has contracts with. Eventually, there will be competition, but, by then, AST SpaceMobile could have well over a billion full (choosing monthly service all the time) and part-time (using service when they travel) customers.

So, given there are deals in place that potentially could cover around 3 billion people comprising two groups, relatively affluent in nations where 5G is expected and emerging markets without 4G/5G access at all now, I think penetration will be impressive. Eventually, with more MNO deals, coverage could get to near 6 billion people.

At $10 per month, as an add-on in relatively wealthy nations (about 2 billion people), and as a full service broadband offering in parts of the world without tower networks (about 3.7 billion people), I would expect triple digit growth rates until a year or two after the full constellation deployment. There is certainly some law of small numbers there, but, given three major deployments in the next few years to complete global coverage, that's a lot of new potential customers each time.

I think the odds of having over a billion customers is clearly non-zero, and I'd put at better than a coin flip they break the billion customer mark by decade end. I think making a run at 2 billion full and part-time customers is not unreasonable for them to shoot for given the MNO deals now and likely in the future.

AST SpaceMobile MNO Deals (AST SpaceMobile)

Napkining AST SpaceMobile Future Finances

In the United States, which will be covered by this autumn's launch, AT&T and Verizon have about 230 million customers in the U.S. About three-quarters of Americans are considered at least casual travelers, according to Pew.

So, let's say there are about 170 million potential U.S. customers because those who do not travel probably also do not worry about intermittent signal in their residential area. I'm not sure if we should lop those potential customers off, but let's do it to be conservative.

How many Americans will pay $10-15 per month to have connectivity when they are out of cell tower range?

I think about 10-20% of people, corresponding to the "investor class," will pay for the service most of the time. Again, back of napkin, taking the low end of the customer range, that's about 17 million full-time customers. At the low end of the price range, keeping half (which is the agreed upon deal), equates to $85 million per month or over $1 billion annually in revenue. Margins are expected to be at least 50% (most expect margins well over 60%, likely into the 80% range and maybe 90%) which equates to over a half billion in free cash flow annually.

I think most Americans will intermittently use AST SpaceMobile services in months they travel. According to Pew, people travel 2 or 3 times per year on average. Let's say they travel twice and use the service once. That's another roughly 136 million months paid, or, $1.36 billion in annual revenue and another around $700 million in free cash flow.

So, I think a conservative estimate of U.S. free cash flow is around $1.2 billion per year. To be clear, I think those estimates are fair to light.

In a few years, they will be able to cover the rest of the MNOs. Let's suppose ASTS gets only 100 million all-the-time subscribers globally, that's $12 billion per year in revenues. Let's add a billion people using the service on average one month per year. That's another $10 billion per year in revenues.

I have no idea if those numbers are a bit hot, cold or just right. Time will tell. I did that exercise to point out how fast revenues can stack up.

If my numbers are close and ASTS sees revenues north of $2 billion per month at a margin of 50% (super-conservative) for free cash flows of a billion per month, or $12 billion per year, then we can start to model a future share price.

My experience and casual observation is that private equity firms like to buy businesses at about 6x free cash flow, dependent on the industry. Markets and potential buyouts can take prices higher.

At six times free cash flow, we could see a market cap of $72 billion by decade end, using my napkin. And, why shouldn't that be a target. American Tower (AMT), which has invested in AST SpaceMobile (2.17m shares), is currently trading at a market cap of about $99 billion. Their unlevered free cash flow last year according to Seeking Alpha Premium was $5.6 billion.

AST SpaceMobile Risks

There are multiple risks for AST SpaceMobile. I think the biggest risk are the unknown complications of space. They could need more time to optimize their network, they might have to tweak future technology and in the event of war, I think they'd likely be replacing a lot of satellites.

The competition risk is certainly there. SpaceX is trying to compete, but running into technological hurdles. It appears they are years away from being able to offer more than text DTC though. A recent failure to not interfere with other signals highlighted their challenges.

Despite regulators being cooperative to supporting of ATS SpaceMobile the past couple years, there is always regulatory risk. Costs could go up in the face of tougher rules making if that should occur.

Financing risk is what short investors point most to. There is certainly not much in the way of revenues yet. That is the nature of capex cycles for ramping up a company. A delay in revenues could lead to a need for more financing, which they have shown with prepayments from MNOs that they can get, but, it could certainly become more expensive in the future. More expensive future financing could lead to diminished margins (I allowed for that by using lower margin estimates).

Investment Thoughts

My clients made AST SpaceMobile shares a full position in their portfolios between last April and this spring with a scaling in approach. We consider a full position to be 3-4% of portfolio value. I have also sold puts along the way, further defraying my net cost for the position.

Here is my position held with Interactive Brokers for Bluemound Asset Management, LLC the registered investment advisor I own. My accounts held at Schwab are similar.

Bluemound Asset Management ASTS Client Cost Basis (Kirk Spano via Interactive Brokers)

As I mentioned in the introduction, a lot of people will be tempted to sell into the recent strength. I reiterate that it is probably a mistake unless you are an excellent trader.

Rain Man Was Probably An Excellent Trader (Wikicommons)

I still see ASTS shares as a "buy the dips" stock and for many of us, it will be a "sell cash-secured puts on weekly oversold conditions" stock.

Kevin Mack, a lecturer and researcher at Stanford's Graduate Business School, noted recently that it appears there has been institutional buying in ASTS shares recently.

ASTS Institutional Buying Pressure? (Kevin Mack, Stanford)

If institutions are adding shares, that puts a lot of pressure on shares to rise as insiders own about three-quarters of all shares net of dilution, according to Fintel.

Of note, an early investor, Gustavo Cisneros, with about 10 million shares, died last December. His family might be selling some or all of their shares in the short term for estate planning purposes. There is a filing which discusses such a potential sale.

If the family doing estate planning sells some shares, and my experience with estate planning as a financial professional is that selling about half is common if they want to keep some of the position, that could cause a few days of choppiness in the share price. 10 million shares is about one day's volume, but I think you'd expect it to take up to two weeks with smaller sales to clear that many shares into the market without impacting price much.

I think any such volatility by a forced seller would be a chance to buy the dips on ASTS shares. Selling cash-secured puts for those familiar is also a good strategy if you are bullish and volatility is high.

I have very little intention of selling shares before AST SpaceMobile gets into the global market opportunity. This is a generational investment opportunity in my opinion. A genuine 10 bagger opportunity at current prices.

