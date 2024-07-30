AST SpaceMobile Is Launching: A Chat With President Scott Wisniewski

Jul. 30, 2024 4:48 AM ETAST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) Stock
Kirk Spano profile picture
Kirk Spano
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • AST SpaceMobile is set to launch their first 5 LEO satellites for providing Direct-To-Cell 5g service in the United States.
  • The company is planning to launch about 90 satellites over the next few years to cover offer coverage to around 6 billion people.
  • AST SpaceMobile's first mover advantage in direct-to-cell 5G service, potential for billion-dollar revenues, and risks such as competition, regulatory changes, and financing concerns are highlighted.
  • President Scott Wisniewski discusses upcoming satellite launches, revenue projections, and potential customer base, emphasizing global expansion and partnerships with major MNOs.
  • I rate AST SpaceMobile stock as a buy the dips stock and a potential generational investment opportunity similar to Nvidia.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Margin of Safety Investing. Learn More »

USA seen from space at night. Glowing maps of USA. 3D render.

da-kuk

Last year, I wrote an article that described AST SpaceMobile's (NASDAQ:ASTS) lead in the race for cell phone service from space direct to your cell phone. It was titled AST SpaceMobile Screams 'Watson, I'm Calling You From Space'

Join Margin Of Safety Investing with Kirk Spano for a repeatable 4-step process to more profits and less risk. Find out what our members already know. Subscribe annually for 58% off today. 

This article was written by

Kirk Spano profile picture
Kirk Spano
26.14K Followers

Kirk Spano has managed money since the 1990s while avoiding all 3 major crashes for accredited investors and families. His boutique investment firm consults to hedge funds, private equity, businesses and charities. His passion is helping hardworking people make more money with less risk. Kirk is the leader of the investing group Margin of Safety Investing which features his stock and ETF focus lists, trade alerts, option selling for income and macro analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ASTS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ASTS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ASTS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ASTS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News