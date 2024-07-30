shulz

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) is about to release its Q2 2024 earnings on August 8, pre-market. If you have been buying between February and May this year, you might want to keep an eye on this release.

The shareholder excitement prior to the Q1 2024 earnings, seems to have cooled off, after a 10% decrease in the share price since the publication of the Q1 results.

Despite seeing NRG in a good position due to their strong growth in smart home and energy segments, I am not comfortable with the current share price, and the lack of insider buying activity following the 70% jump in share price between February and May is, in my view, an indication that management does not feel confident either about the current price level.

For the reasons discussed above, and below, I rate NRG as a Hold.

Strong Financials And Customer Growth

Every time I see a bull run before an earnings release, especially during no meaningful news, I see it as a potential red flag. I have a simple rule of thumb that I've developed with time by observing small and medium caps, mainly, in the energy sector: when the share price increases significantly in the weeks/months prior to the earnings release, shareholders are pricing in all the potential good news, so when the earnings are published, their excitement, most of the time, settles down, and the share price follows as well.

This was exactly the case for NRG. Previous to the Q1 2024 release, the share price jumped 50% between February and May.

I have to admit that NRG's results in Q1 2024 were quite impressive, but as I said, this was already anticipated in the bull run, so I am not surprised about the 10% decline in share price since the Q1 2024 earnings date.

Let's focus now on the Q1 results.

They reported a net income (GAAP) of $511 million, which is a significant turnaround from a net loss of $1.335 billion in Q1 2023.

They also reported an increase in adjusted EBITDA of 31% YoY.

To better understand the performance of each segment, I have included below a table with the adjusted EBITDA per segment:

Segment Adj. EBITDA Q1 2024 Adj. EBITDA Q1 2023 Texas 219 254 East 351 314 West/Services/Other 56 5 Vivint smart home 223 73 Click to enlarge

Table I. Adjusted EBITDA per segment (in millions)

The highlights of their Vivint smart home segment were a 6% growth in subscribers, and a 5% increase in monthly recurring service margins per customer. Additionally, their consumer energy and smart home platforms increased their customer count by 8% and 6% YoY, respectively.

I see this increase in subscriptions as a big achievement for NRG, given the current headwinds affecting the consumer discretionary sector.

Additionally, I see potential in their expansion plans into new markets. I don't say this every day, but marketing and sales played a key role in their expansion plans, especially in Lubbock, TX, as discussed by management in the Q4 2023 call transcript.

As a side note to the reader, I prefer companies that have inherently good products or services, that require minimum marketing and sales teams. NRG Energy seems to be an exception here, as their marketing efforts actually yield tangible results.

Mild winter in Texas

Given that NRG operates in a fluctuating market that is highly dependable on the weather, their adjusted EBITDA for some of their segments can vary from season to season, and from year to year.

An example of that was the mild 2023 winter in Texas, which resulted in lower gross margins on hedges that were obtained as part of NRG's supply strategy.

In other words, the lower energy demand during the winter months in Texas reduced significantly the effectiveness of their hedges, as their locked-in prices were above the actual energy prices during the mild winter.

Strategic Initiatives

I favor management's decision to conclude the $950 million accelerated share repurchase program in Q1, buying nearly 19 million shares at an average price of $50.43 per share.

I am also pleasantly surprised about the announcement of an additional $825 million in share buybacks in 2024, which I view highly encouraging, especially considering the recent bull run. I suggest monitoring their press release page, and their next earnings releases, to check on the status of their share buyback program, especially if there is another bull run before the end of the year.

I see other strong initiatives, like the advancements in site preparations for three new quick-start natural gas projects in Texas, totaling approximately 1.5 GW of new generation capacity. These projects include:

A new 721 MW natural gas combined cycle unit at NRG's Cedar Bayou plant in Baytown, Texas.

A 455 MW quick-start natural gas peaking project near Houston.

A 456 MW quick-start natural gas peaking project, also near Houston.

Given the growing demand for electricity in Texas, forecasted to increase by 65,000 MW, or nearly 77%, by 2030, I see NRG positioning themselves in a good spot to capitalize on this increase in demand. However, I have to admit that this is a long-term view. In the short and mid-term, I am not that convinced with their current share price, as I am about to cover in the section below.

Valuation

A quick look at their EV/EBITDA (both ttm and fwd) indicates that they are below the sector median by 23% and 30% respectively. Additionally, their ttm EV/EBITDA is 13% below their 5-year average, which I find reassuring.

Their Price to Sales, both ttm and fwd, are below the sector median. I found this quite surprising considering the bull run in Q1 2024.

What I found concerning was that the market is valuing the company's assets at a much higher rate compared to their book value. Their P/B ratio (ttm) is 235% above the sector median, and 40% above their 5-year average.

Dividend-wise, they have been consistently growing their dividend in the past 4 years. Additionally, their dividend yield is 44% below the sector median, which I generally find as something positive, as the company can reinvest a higher percentage of their free cash flows to keep growing.

Despite the financial ratios not looking that bad, when I look at the weekly chart, my opinion about NRG changes drastically.

Trading View

Between May 2023, and May 2024, the share price increased by 186%. It broke without any hesitation though, in my view, a solid resistance level at the price point of $48.

At its peak, the RSI was in the mid-80s, indicating overbuying activity, which is more than obvious by looking at the chart.

In the weekly chart, I see no other information that I can use in the short to mid-term to determine possible entry points.

I foresee that the recent shareholder excitement will further cool off in the next quarters, but as to how much the share price will go down, I am not sure.

I do not believe it will bounce back to $48 given the strong financials of the company.

In these scenarios, where the financial ratios look relatively ok, and the weekly chart doesn't tell you much, I rely heavily on insider buying activity.

Based on the transactions in 2024, all of them were sale operations; about $5 million in shares were sold by Patel Rasesh (President, NRG Consumer) and $2.5 million by Killinger Elizabeth (former EVP of NRG Home). Given that Elizabeth announced her retirement in March this year, I do not weigh her decision to sell 27% of her total shares as much as Patel's 20%. Additionally, Patel sold $2 million on May 17, close to the top of the bull run.

In my view, the insiders are not showing signs of confidence in the current, and future share price, following the recent bull run.

Therefore, my rating is a Hold, until I see more insider buying activity, especially in clusters, at a new lower price.

Conclusion

In light of the recent Q1 2024 results, NRG Energy appears to be in a favorable position with solid growth in both its smart home and energy segments.

However, the 10% decline in share price following the Q1 2024 results, suggests that shareholder excitement has cooled off, after the bull run between February and May.

I favor management's strategic initiatives, including a new share buyback program in 2024, and new natural gas projects, which look promising for long-term growth, particularly given the expected increase in demand for electricity in Texas.

Nonetheless, the lack of recent insider buying activity raises concerns about management's confidence in the current share price. The selling operations by some executives, including a notable sale by Rasesh Patel near the recent high, further underscores this sentiment.

For these reasons, I maintain a Hold rating on NRG until there is clearer insider confidence in the share price, supported by strong financial results.