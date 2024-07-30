Xponential Fitness: Future Growth Is All But Guaranteed

Laughing Water Capital profile picture
Laughing Water Capital
1.35K Followers

Summary

  • Xponential Fitness was previously a stock market darling but then became the subject of a well-regarded short seller at this time last year, causing shares to plummet.
  • Club Pilates - XPOF's crown jewel - had zero lawsuits.
  • Future growth is all but guaranteed as the number of global licenses sold far exceeds the number of global studios that are currently open.

Fitness Equipment And Healthy Nutrition

MarkSpirit/iStock via Getty Images

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) is a franchisor of boutique fitness concepts including Club Pilates, Pure Barre, Stretch Lab and others. The stock was previously a stock market darling, having nearly tripled from

This article was written by

Laughing Water Capital profile picture
Laughing Water Capital
1.35K Followers
Laughing Water Capital is a concentrated, long biased investment partnership open to accredited investors. We focus on owning pieces of businesses that are suffering from temporary problems or that are misunderstood by the market due to the vagaries of GAAP accounting or some sort of structural impediment. We consider our portfolio companies to be our partners, and we look for our management teams to have significant equity ownership in our companies. Properly incentivized, we expect our management teams to guide the company past their problems, at which point we will benefit from operational improvement and multiple expansion. Patience is essential.

Recommended For You

About XPOF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on XPOF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XPOF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News