Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK), the German company behind the famous namesake sandals, IPOed last year with a frothy valuation based on significant growth that has continued in FY24.

This article analyzes the company and its valuation, examining aspects such as fashion risk, operating leverage, geographic potential, and DTC strategy. The company has a great product with a stable core consumer group. Still, its current valuation is based on what seems like a fashion cycle, making it unsustainable and risky. Therefore, I consider the stock to be a Hold at current prices.

Core characteristics

Heritage sandals: Birkenstock is famous for its very characteristic sandal design, with a wide base, cork-made midsole, and neutral colors. 75% of its revenues come from only five models, that have been in the market since the late 1970s. Birkenstock is a brand that is heavily associated with specific products and materials.

Loyal follower base: The shoes are made with high-quality materials, are comfortable, and are built to be repaired. These characteristics and the company's lack of fashion impetus (same core lines since the 1970s) have helped it build a loyal customer base. The company's IPO materials boasted that the average US customer had 3.6 pairs of company sandals/shoes.

Summer weighted: Because most of the company's revenues come from sandals, and many of its other products do not cover the whole feet (like the currently trending Boston shoes), Birkenstock's revenues are heavily weighted towards the summer months. In the company's own fiscal year (ended in September) this translates in strength on Q2 and Q3.

Owned manufacturing: Unlike most Western apparel or footwear brands, Birkenstock controls its manufacturing, which is 100% made in Europe (mostly in Germany).

Wholesale and online: More than half of the company's revenues come from distributors and wholesale accounts. The remaining comes from DTC, but the company has fewer than 60 stores, so most of the growth must come from online channels. According to Semrush, the company's main website posted high traffic, with more than 9 million visitors per month, and growing.

US and Europe focused: The company derived 54% of FY23 revenue from the Americas (mostly the US), 35% from Europe, and the remaining from Asia, the Middle East, and Australia. This means the brand still has whitespace in the important Asian markets.

Luxury controlling shareholders: The company is owned by L Catterton, with about 70/75% of shares (after the recent secondary offering). L Catterton is a private equity fund that focuses on consumer products, with a lot of influence and equity from the luxury conglomerate LVMH (from where the L in the name comes from). For example, the son of LVMH's Chairman, Bernard Arnault, Alexandre Arnault, is a Director at Birkenstock. LVMH is famous for its scarcity-driven marketing strategy, which Birkenstock uses (more on this below).

Leveraged: As is normal in private equity strategies, Birkenstock was leveraged before being floated. As of 2Q24, the company had EUR 1.3 billion in debt, above tangible assets (the company's tangible book value is close to negative $800 million). Most of this debt matures in 2028 and 2029, and about half pays variable interest (at undisclosed spreads, unfortunately). This is close to 4x TTM net income, a significant figure.

Strategy

Tremendous growth: Birkenstock has been growing at 20% for 10 years (according to its IPO materials and as confirmed on its 2Q24 earnings call). Further, Birkenstock continues to thrust ahead while most consumer discretionary companies are flat or down for 2023 and 2024. In FY23, it grew revenues by 20% and has guided for the same figure for FY24.

This and last year's growth has been driven mainly by raising prices and selling more premium products. ASP increased 14% in FY23, and the company did not disclose 1H24 figures but hints from the 2Q24 call indicate that at least half of the growth comes from prices and not volumes (for example, management said that 'We told you that overall we will develop like 10% unit growth every year and that's what we are executing').

Product and price diversification: The company's revenues come disproportionately from five sandal designs. However, the company participates in other lines besides sandals (first picture below from 2Q24 presentation) and has several price ranges (second picture below from the company's IPO presentation).

Birkenstock product launches FY24 (BIRK IR)

Birkenstock variations on core model Arizona (BIRK IR)

Controlled DTC: Birkenstock is expanding in DTC, which already makes up 40% of sales, but without rushing to open physical stores. The company only had 57 stores as of 2Q24. I believe this strategy is correct because stores are a source of operating leverage, especially so for a company with a strong seasonal bias (because of the sandals) and a strong product bias. I have analyzed extensively the problems of expanding too fast to B&M DTC for a similar company, Canada Goose (GOOS). Birkenstock should only have stores in large, affluent, tourist-attracting cities and consider stores as part of the marketing strategy, not a strong sales channel.

LVMH 'scarcity': LVMH, which is indirectly involved in Birkenstock via L Catterton, is famous for using a scarcity marketing strategy for its luxury brands. The company purposely maintains low stocks of certain products at wholesale channels, and even on its own DTC channels. In this way, it avoids market saturation and protects brand heat. Birkenstock says that it is following this strategy, but I find it difficult to believe, given some statements from management like the 10% volume expansion mentioned above, or another like '(wholesale partners) have allocated more space to Birkenstock and increased purchases by over 30% compared to last year' (also from the 2Q24 call).

Valuation is exaggerated and risky

Birkenstock is a fantastic brand and company. It has pricing power (60%+ gross margins while producing in Germany and having 50% of revenues from B2B are evidence of that). It has a time-tested product line with loyal followers. It also has strong shareholders, with involvement from the leading conglomerate in the luxury industry. However, I believe the stock is overpriced and risky for the following reasons.

Fashion cycle risk is high: Although Birkenstock's revenue growth rate of 20% YoY has been pretty consistent since 2014, I fear that the company is running a fashion wave. The comments above from wholesalers increase Birkenstock's shelf space and growth rates by 20% during a generalized downturn point in that direction. On the other hand, the company's brand has been hot since the late 2010s at least, and the trend has not stopped yet.

Fashion risk introduces two problems: first, that growth will be slower in the future, and second, that some of the revenue will not be as loyal as one would expect. The Birkenstock loyalists will continue buying the sandals when they are not on trend (they were not very fashionable before), but the fashionistas and trend followers will leave. It is difficult to estimate what percentage of revenue this loyal core represents.

Valuation requires even more growth: As seen below, Birkenstock is valued at the highest multiples among leading footwear companies. Being smaller than the companies below, it has more runway to grow, but its product line is also much smaller (at least compared to Nike and Deckers), and it has a much shorter public history to evaluate fashion and discretionary spending risk.

Data by YCharts

Growth avenues: Birkenstock will find it difficult to continue expanding margins from 60% gross and 20% EBIT, considering these are among the highest in the industry. This means that most growth has to come from the top line. I believe there are four main avenues for this.

The first is obviously selling more pairs in the same markets. With 6 million units sold in FY23, Birkenstock still has much room to grow over time (for comparison, Crocs sells 150 million pairs per year, albeit of a much cheaper product).

The second one is via mix and price, as done in 2022 and 2023. I believe there are limits to how much a brand can increase prices. On the mix side, the company's premium lines can continue gaining share, but at a more elevated fashion risk cost (vis a vis the traditional lines). I do not believe that the company's product line diversification strategy (to outdoors, boots, or croc-dupes) is going to be particularly successful, given that the cork midsole, which makes up the core of Birkenstock's brand, is difficult to translate to those products.

The third avenue is geographic expansion, especially in the Asia-Pacific region. If APAC grows to the size of Europe's market, it can provide a 25% boost to Birkenstock's FY24 expected revenues (growth of EUR 400 million on guided revenues of EUR 1.7 billion).

Finally, the company can grow by absorbing wholesale to DTC. Generally, I believe this strategy tends to fail on the bottom line, i.e., the company grows revenues, but these sales are less profitable. Assuming that Birkenstock could absorb all of its wholesale at the same EBIT margins, it could potentially grow revenues by another 50% to 60% (assuming the retailers' gross margin is 50%).

Most good developments already discounted: As seen above, Birkenstock can probably keep growing over time. The problem is that the stock price has already discounted this. For example, suppose that Birkenstock's multiple was eventually reduced to 18x EV/EBIT, just like Nike's or Decker's. In that case, the company's revenues should double from today's (or four years of 20% revenue CAGR) only to break even. To generate a 10% return, the company's revenues should grow by 150% or more. This means that even if Birkenstock tripled its Asian business and absorbed all of its wholesale business at constant EBIT margins, the investor would still lose money if the multiple was reduced to more reasonable levels.

Based on the above, I believe Birkenstock's shares are not an opportunity at these prices. The company's brand is great, it has a good strategy, and its products have interesting characteristics for a discretionary category. However, the price already discounts a lot of growth, which negates the benefit from most positive developments in the future and exposes the investor to the double risk of a revenue contraction (for example, from a fashion reversal) and multiple contractions.

For these reasons, I think BIRK is a Hold at these prices.