Is CLO Outperformance Set To Continue?

CLOs have been one of the best-performing investments these past few years, with below-average drawdowns during periods of market stress, and strong, market-beating returns and dividends.

CLO outperformance was due to a combination of higher interest rates and their comparatively strong yields. Interest rates will almost certainly come down in the coming months, an important negative. CLO yields should remain strong though unless rates plummet back down to zero. I'm expecting further CLO outperforming from here on out, in the low single-digit range. I remain bullish on CLOs, but don't think the significant outperformance of the past is likely to repeat itself.

CLOs 101

CLOs are a small, niche sub-asset class, so let's start with a quick explanation of how these work. Feel free to skip this section if you already know all about CLOs or have read my previous articles on the subject.

Senior secured loans are variable rate loans from banks to medium-sized, riskier companies. There are exceptions, but not too many. These loans are senior to other debt and secured by company assets.

Senior loans are sometimes bundled together in CLOs. Each CLO, or portfolio of senior loans, is divided into tranches. Income from the senior loans is used to make payments to all tranches. Senior tranches get paid first; junior tranches get paid last. CLO tranches are generally variable rate instruments, whose coupon rates fluctuate with Fed rates.

Investors can buy into these tranches and receive income from the CLOs / portfolios of senior loans. Quick graph of how these are structured.

Stanford Chemist SA Article

Different ETFs focus on different CLO tranches. A look at some of these follows.

Fund Filings - Table by Author

CLOs Outperformance Explained

CLO ETF have significantly outperformed since inception, with lower drawdowns, higher gains, and much stronger risk-adjusted returns and yields.

The largest CLO ETF, the Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA), has outperformed everything from t-bills to high-yield bonds since inception:

and with significantly below-average volatility:

The same is true for the two riskier CLO debt ETFs:

CLOs have outperformed for two reasons: their negligible duration, and their comparatively strong risk-adjusted yields.

Their negligible duration comes from the fact that CLOs are variable rate investments, at least the CLO tranches bought by these ETFs. Variable rate investments see their coupon rates fluctuate with Fed rates, and so have effectively zero interest rate risk or duration. This leads to comparatively stable share prices when interest rates move and fewer losses when these decrease.

As an example, both JAAA and JBBB have seen small, single-digit share price movements since early 2022, compared to double-digit losses for most bond sub-asset classes. CLOZ's share price has actually risen since inception, but this is due to good timing: the fund was created in early 2023 when prices bottomed.

CLO ETFs also sport strong yields compared to more traditional bonds of comparable credit risk. JAAA, for instance, yields 1.2% more than t-bills:

JBBB yields 2.1% more than BBB-rated corporate bonds:

CLOZ yields 4.4% more than BBB-rated bonds, 3.9% more than those rated BB, 4.2% on average.

CLOZ has a marginally higher yield than senior loans too, and with higher credit quality.

Higher dividend yields mean higher total returns and have been an important benefit and return driver for CLO ETFs in the past.

Circling back, CLO ETFs have outperformed due to their negligible duration and comparatively strong yields. The former has been more impactful in the past, due to the speed and magnitude of Federal Reserve hikes, with the higher yields playing a smaller, but still important, role.

Let's look at some specific figures to try and differentiate between the two factors above.

JAAA has outperformed t-bills by 6.9% since inception, broader bond indexes by 25.0%. That 6.9% was entirely caused by dividend yield spreads, as both JAAA and t-bills have zero effective duration. Outperformance relative to broader bond indexes was around 18.1% higher, as these do have positive duration. Both dividend yield spreads and the lack of duration played a role, but the latter was more impactful (18.1% versus 6.9%).

One can see something similar with JBBB. That CLO ETF has outperformed fixed-rate high-yield bond indexes by 12.4% since inception, mostly due to higher rates. It has outperformed variable rate senior loans by 2.6%, due to stronger risk-adjusted yields. Rates did not really impact the latter comparison, as both CLOs and senior loans are variable rate investments.

CLOZ's outperformance is even more dramatic, but timing played a role there, and so these results are not terribly informative.

Once again, CLO ETFs have outperformed due to their negligible duration and comparatively strong yields. The former has been more important, hence the significant outperformance relative to fixed-rate bonds. The latter matters too, hence their outperformance relative to variable rate investments of somewhat comparable credit quality (even worse in some cases).

Is CLO Outperformance Set to Continue?

In my opinion, and considering the above and present market conditions, CLO outperformance is set to continue, but at a much-diminished pace.

CLO outperformance caused by higher rates, so most of it, will almost certainly decrease in the coming months, contingent on the Federal Reserve cutting rates. Much will depend on the speed and magnitude of any cuts, however. Small, slow-paced cuts would almost certainly have a limited impact on CLO outperformance, while sizable, swift cuts would lead to significant underperformance.

As a (partial) example, CLOs have continued to outperform YTD even though rates have been flat. In this particular case, rates remaining higher for longer had a similar impact to rates increasing. Outperformance was significant enough that I don't think 0.25% in cuts would have changed anything then, or would change anything moving forward.

Excluding the pandemic, last time rates were cut was during 2019. CLOs did not exist at the time, but senior loans did, and their performance was reasonable enough. They outperformed most bonds, underperformed high-yield. Importantly, almost all the underperformance occurred during the first half of the year, even though the Fed only started to cut in the second half. In this particular case, the market priced-in the cuts before these occurred, so their ex-post impact was minimal.

In any case, significant rate cuts would almost certainly lead to significant CLO underperformance, but smaller, slower-paced cuts might not. In my opinion, the coming rate cuts are an important headwind for CLOs, and will decrease their outperformance, but not lead to underperformance.

CLO outperformance due to their comparatively strong yields should continue though, and I'm much more confident of this. Remember, CLO ETFs have outperformed variable rate ETFs too, with JAAA outperforming t-bills:

and JBBB and CLOZ outperforming senior loans:

That outperformance had nothing to do with interest rate movements, and would have occurred even if rates decreased. The factors underpinning said outperformance, the above-average dividend yields of most CLO ETFs, remains, and should be an important tailwind for these moving forward.

In my opinion, the above should lead CLO ETFs to outperform moving forward. I don't expect the significant, massive outperformance of the past to repeat itself though, as I'm not expecting rates to increase from here on out. As mentioned previously, significant, swift rate cuts would almost certainly lead to underperformance, but I don't think the expected set of cuts qualifies.

Conclusion

CLO ETFs have outperformed these past few years due to their strong yields, and as rates have risen. Although rates will almost certainly turn into a headwind moving forward, their strong yields remain, and I believe this will lead to outperformance moving forward.