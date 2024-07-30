Ford: Why I Don't Advise To Buy The Dip

Jul. 30, 2024 5:41 AM ETFord Motor Company (F) Stock
Cavenagh Research
Summary

  • Ford stock dropped 20% after Q2 results, missing EBIT estimates by 25% due to increased warranty costs and lower profitability.
  • Ford's outlook remains weak with ongoing warranty struggles, delayed product adjustments, and losses in the electric vehicles business, contributing to a negative investor sentiment.
  • Overall, I question Ford's ability and willingness to allocate capital in a shareholder friendly manner, e.g., through buybacks.
  • I use a residual earnings model to calculate the value of Ford shares, and my calculation indicates an implied fair target price of $9.5 per share.

Ford (NYSE:F) stock dropped as much as 20%, the worst drop in over 15 years, after the company released results for the June quarter. While Ford's revenue was higher than expected, its profitability and free cash flow were below consensus

Cavenagh Research
