RDVY: Strong Fund Criteria Contributes To Outperformance

Overview

There are so many different dividend ETFs out there for investors to choose from and this can make it difficult to know which one to go with. I think that it ultimately comes down to what your investing objective. This can be different for everyone but dividend investors typically look for one or a combination of the following things.

An instant stream of high yielding dividend income to support supplement active or retirement income.

A consistent dividend growth rate from a diverse range of holdings

Total return comprised of both dividend income and capital appreciation.

Exposure to positive cash flowing companies in good financial health.

An ETF that provides a stress free investing experience that can be hold over the long term.

This list can go on but I believe that these are some of the top reasons that investors tend to lean towards dividend paying stocks. After some research and observation, First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) hits some of these bullet points and is a great option for exposure to high quality dividend paying companies. The fund's exposure spans across most sectors and provides a strategic balance between growth and value companies. RDVY has an inception dating back to 2014 which means we have a decade of performance to reference. The ETF is managed by First Trust Advisors and has a reasonable expense ratio of 0.49%.

I believe that RDVY includes a strategy that may help it outperform similar peers over the next decade. For example, RDVY excludes exposure to the Real Estate Sector (XLRE) as a way to minimize risk and vulnerabilities to macroeconomic factors like interest rates. Real estate was the most impacted sector to the rapidly rising interest rates over the last two years. RDVY's exclusion of the sector has helped it rebound much more aggressively and counteract the effects of higher rates.

Data by YCharts

Therefore, let's start by first taking a look at the criteria that stocks must have to be included within RDVY. I believe that the structure is well-equipped to provide an attractive level of diversity while also growing investor income when held with a long-term outlook.

Strategy & Holdings

RDVY's holdings leans more towards the financials sector with total exposure sitting at a weight of 30.30%. This is followed by a 17.89% weighting to the industrials sector and a 13.94% weight to the technology sector. Technology companies aren't typically known for their high priority towards paying shareholders a consistent dividend. Therefore, a lot of dividend ETFs lack any meaningful tech exposure and see limited upside price movement as a result. This inclusion of technology holding is one of the reasons I like RDVY and I believe this may be a contributing factor to the strong performance.

RDVY Fact Sheet

Diversity aside, RDVY also has some criteria that holdings must meet to be included within the fund. A company must have paid a dividend over the twelve-month period that is higher of the prior twelve-month period, three and five years ago. This indicates that RDVY puts value of companies that have a consistent history of growth of their dividend for a minimum of at least five years. The idea here is to capture exposure to companies that are able to consistently grow free cash flow year over year. Additionally, RDVY focuses on holdings that post positive earnings in the most recent fiscal year. The earnings per share amount needs to be higher than it was three years prior.

I also like the fact that RDVY requires eligible holdings to have a cash to debt payout greater than 50%. This indicates that a company is in great financial standing and doesn't have too much of a debt burden hanging over its shoulders. This helps mitigate the impact of rising interest rates, since higher rates typically translate to less growth for companies that hold large amounts of debt on the balance sheet. A large debt amount can translate to lower profit margins as some revenue will need to be channeled towards servicing that debt. Lastly, RDVY focuses on companies that maintain a dividend payout ratio of less than 65% over the last twelve-month period.

Companies with large payout ratios typically indicate that too much of the profits are being distributed to shareholders rather than reinvested back into the company. This can be an unfavorable trajectory for companies that are struggling with sales growth and may lead to dividend cuts as a way to offset the slow growth. RDVY tries to eliminate this risk by requiring a payout ratio of less than 65%. This may be surprising but there are a ton of globally recognized companies known for their dividend that have payout ratios above the required threshold. The first that comes to mind is Coca-Cola (KO), which has a payout ratio of about 68%.

As a result, RDVY misses out on some legacy names, but this isn't necessarily a bad thing. Instead of focusing on companies with long-established dividend histories, RDVY's requirements help look forward to potential new, established dividend payers. As a result, RDVY holds about 52 different positions within and Mueller Industries (MLI) takes the number one spot with a weight of 2.35%. This is followed by a 2.33% weight in East West Bancorp (EWBC). A majority of the positions hold weights between 1% to 2.3%, providing a well-balanced approach.

Seeking Alpha

Comparison

One of the most popular dividend ETFs out there would be Schwab's U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) because of its consistent performance, superior dividend growth, and diverse mix of holdings within. However, we can see that RDVY outperforms SCHD in total return since inception, providing a return greater than 250% in comparison to SCHD's return of 218%. Just to add more context, I also included Vanguard's High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) and iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY). RDVY is the best performing dividend ETF in this group, and I believe that one of the contributing factors is that RDVY maintains a larger tech exposure.

Data by YCharts

As mentioned, RDVY's tech exposure sits at a weight of 13.94%. While each of these peer dividend ETFs have their own unique approach, they all are underweight tech exposure compared to RDVY. Just for reference, here are each of the corresponding ETF's tech weighting.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD): 8.51% technology exposure.

Vanguard's High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) : 12.77% technology exposure.

iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY): 3.99% technology exposure.

Even if we exclude distributions and only measure price change, RDVY outperforms the same peer group. While the tech exposure is a contributing factor, it isn't the only thing that can explain this outperformance. RDVY's tight eligibility requirements also contributes to the outperformance, as RDVY avoids companies that have payout ratios above 65%. Typically, when a company has a high payout ratio, the growth prospects are limited as they have less capital to reinvest back into the growth of their operations.

Data by YCharts

A good example of this would be how DVY has Altria Group (MO) as its top holding. Altria Group has a dividend payout ratio that averages 79.5% over the last five-year period. The company distributes the majority of their free cash flow out as a dividend and is left with limited funds that can be reinvested back into the growth of the business. This is directly linked to the price growth over time, which can be reinforced by looking at the lack of growth that MO has experienced over a decade. We can see that MO has only provided shareholders with price growth of about 21% over the last ten years, but the high distribution yield of about 7.8% has helped to boost the total return.

Data by YCharts

Dividend Growth

As of the latest declared quarterly dividend of $0.2616 per share, the current dividend yield sits at 1.8%. Since the current dividend yield is so low, RDVY isn't the right choice for investors looking to create an instant stream of high yielding income. While the starting yield is quite low for a dividend focused ETF, the dividend growth rate is where the real magic lies. Dividend growth is something that I like to personally prioritize because having a growing stream of income produced from my portfolio makes it a lot easier to remain calm during hectic economic cycles of high volatility and uncertainty. A dividend investor with a consistent rate of distributions being produced from their portfolio is more likely to remain invested during huge market drops similar to the one experienced in 2020.

The dividend growth rate has remained strong and this can help boost your yield on cost when held over the long term. If we look back over the last ten-year period, the dividend has increased at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of a massive 19.43%. Can you imagine how quickly income would be growing if you received a 19.43% raise from your job every single year? Even on a smaller time frame of five years, the dividend has increased at a CAGR of 16.71%. If you held from the fund's inception, your yield on cost would now be greater than 5%.

To better visualize how great this dividend income growth can be, I ran a back test with an initial investment of $10,000 at the start of 2015. This graph assumes that you also invested a fixed amount of $500 per month throughout the entire holding period. Lastly, it is also assumed that all dividends received were reinvested back into RDVY to help accumulate more shares. In year one of your investment, your dividend income would have been a measly $284. Fast forwarding to the full year of 2023, we can see that your dividend income would have grown to $2,724. This is a near 10x growth from your original annual dividend income in year one.

Portfolio Visualizer

The best part about this growing distribution is that since real estate holdings are excluded, the dividends received would likely be classified as qualified dividends. These are the most tax friendly dividends that you can receive, which provides flexibility for RDVY to be effectively held in a taxable brokerage account.

Vulnerabilities

While RDVY is a strong contender against other dividend ETFs, RDVY does present some vulnerabilities. For example, the large allocation towards financials could present some concentration risk. If the financial sector sees some weakness due to unforeseen economic factors, this could cause RDVY to be more heavily impacted against other peers that do not have such a large exposure to the financial sector. On the other end of the spectrum, RDVY is a bit underweight to sectors such as healthcare and communications. There are plenty of companies within these sectors that could add to the overall diversity and growth prospects of RDVY so this small exposure may be missing out on some solid companies that could be including within.

Additionally, the small starting yield limits the appeal of RDVY. If you are a retired investor, you unfortunately may not have time on your side to hold on to RDVY for a long period of time and wait for the dividend growth to compound your income. This makes RDVY more suited for investors that can afford to accumulate over a longer period of time. If you depend on income generated from your portfolio, it may take a larger upfront position to create a sizeable income stream. Unfortunately, a large majority of investors do not have this luxury so the income seekers may have to look elsewhere.

Takeaway

In conclusion, RDVY is a great dividend focused fund that may continue to outperform peers over the next decade. This is because of the strong criteria that focuses on companies with lower payout ratios, a strong cash position, and consistent earnings growth. While the starting dividend yield may be small, the dividend growth here makes up for it and can provide long-term investors with a large yield on cost over time. RDVY remains well diversified and includes a meaningful weight in the technology sector, which may help capture more price growth compared to peers. For this reason, I rate RDVY as a Buy.