Customers Bancorp: Falling Rates Make 8.3% Yield To Maturity Baby Bond Attractive

fstop123/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) is a smaller regional bank headquartered in Pennsylvania. Back in May, I discussed the shift away from the bank’s high yielding preferred shares (NYSE:CUBI.PR.E) (CUBI.PR.F) and into its baby bond (NYSE:CUBB). Today, the preferred shares are floating with the highest preferred share dividends among regional banks. While the Series E is trading below par plus the next dividend, I still believe the baby bond is the best income investment for investors.

Microsoft Excel API

Customers Bancorp Financial Performance

The last few quarters have been a challenge for Customers Bancorp. While other banks have seen their asset yields rise, Customers Bancorp saw their asset yields top off in the third quarter of 2023. After two straight quarters of decline, asset yields rose slightly in the second quarter. Meanwhile, borrowing yields continued to edge higher.

Bank Financials

Despite the improvement in asset yields during the second quarter, net interest spread (asset yield less borrowing yield) remains under 2%, which is more than 50 basis points lower than levels experienced before and during the pandemic. Fortunately, the net interest margin has not declined as much and remains above pre-pandemic levels.

Bank Financials

Interest income followed the same path as the bank’s asset yields, but Customers Bancorp has managed to reduce its interest expense slowly over the past three quarters. Ultimately, net interest income (interest income less interest expense) edged up in the second quarter and despite some volatility in 2021 and 2023, net interest income has grown significantly over the last five years.

Bank Financials Bank Financials

A Look at Loans and Deposits

Customers Bancorp grew its balance sheet significantly during the onset of the pandemic but growth was muted afterwards. Loans grew by 2.8% in the second quarter after lending declined in eight out of the last twelve quarters. Deposits shrank by more than 1.5% during the second quarter. The growth of loans and shrinking of deposits increases the bank’s loan to deposit ratio, which increases its dependence on external financing.

Bank Financials Bank Financials

Fortunately for Customers Bancorp, their loan to deposit ratio rose to nearly 75%, which is in line with the average commercial bank. In fact, Customers Bancorp has shown enormous improvement in managing its loan to deposit ratio down to reasonable levels after it was nearly 140% during the pandemic. Customers Bancorp has also managed to pay down its external borrowings by more than $1 billion in the last year to $1.3 billion. This reduction in external borrowings is the main reason behind lower interest expenses and higher net interest margin despite a lower net interest spread.

Bank Financials Bank Financials & Federal Reserve Earnings Release

Risks to Customers Bancorp

Investors need to monitor Customer Bancorp’s loan performance for possible problems. Nonperforming loans grew from $36 million to $47 million in one quarter but remained below the bank’s reserve for loan losses. Surprisingly, the bank’s nonowner occupied commercial real estate loans are performing well, but the owner occupied commercial real estate has reached nonaccrual levels beyond their designated reserves.

Earnings Release Earnings Release

Should non-owner occupied commercial real estate start performing poorly, the bank will have to sacrifice earnings to support its allowance for credit losses. The allowance for credit losses currently sits at 1% of gross loans, which is 60 basis points behind the average commercial bank. The possibility of needing more credit loss allowance, combined with the recent surge in share prices are why I’m not advocating for a position in the common shares.

Preferred Shares or Baby Bond?

The Series E preferred shares are trading at a premium of call price plus slightly above the next quarter’s dividend, which means there is a slight call risk in investing in these shares. The premium in the Series F shares would be recouped with the next dividend. One challenge with these floating preferred shares is that even though the dividend yields are high and would remain above market levels if rates fell, the chances are likely that at least one of these issuances would be called once rates started declining.

The bank’s baby bond is different as it cannot be called until 2029 and matures in 2034 if it is not called. The 8.32% yield to maturity is the highest among the handful of fixed rate baby bonds being offered by banks. The coupon yield is slightly less impressive at 6.7%, but the income is fixed through any eventual interest rate declines.

Conclusion

Income investors in Customers Bancorp preferred shares and baby bonds should feel secure in collecting their dividends and interest payments for the foreseeable future. The stellar performance of the bank’s nonowner occupied commercial real estate should be monitored carefully as that market has not bottomed out yet. Due to the high price and call likelihood of the preferred shares, I believe investors would be better served with an investment in Customer Bancorp’s baby bonds.