bjdlzx

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) announced an acquisition in the Delaware Basin. This is building upon previous acquisitions to likely create a more marketable and more profitable holding. The most notable success was the Howard County acreage some years back that was constructed over several acquisitions. A second success in the Permian would clearly add to future profitability.

The last article noted that the operators of previous acquisitions were often high or higher cost operators. Therefore, the first order of business was to bring down costs. Acquisitions made in the same area often help lower costs due to economies of scale, in addition to using the most current practices to lower the well breakeven costs. Right now, it would appear that management is building a decent sized position either in or near Reeves County (which is one of the most prolific and low-cost parts of the Permian).

The Acquisitions Made Last Year

Last year, management announced a series of (all stock) acquisitions that occurred towards yearend using all-stock. This quickly delevered the balance sheet while allowing management to refinance some debt to save some interest costs.

Vital Energy 2023 Acquisitions To Delever The Balance Sheet (Vital Energy Acquisition Presentation September 2023)

This transaction series, when combined with a largely unused bank line, has put the company in a position to go "shopping" for some better-quality acquisitions. Generally, there is hardly a better location than Reeves County or, in some cases, near Reeves County, Texas.

A lot of these smaller operators have breakeven costs above $50 WTI (and sometimes at $60 WTI or above). Usually, the "shopper" negotiates based upon what exists and then plans to do better.

Bringing Down Costs

Now let us move forward to the first quarter presentation where management was busy presenting that cost progress.

Vital Energy Delaware Acquisition Cost Improvement Progress (Vital Energy Earnings Conference Call Slides)

Management ("on the first try") has already brought down costs significantly. Now, as management learns about the acreage, they are naturally going to look for acquisitions where they have the most success and are very comfortable with the acreage. Of course, that area also needs a sizable group of small operators that can be persuaded to sell at a reasonable price to make the whole strategy work. Evidently, management has found that area and the balance sheet (and accompanying finances) was ready for the deal.

The Latest Deal

An all-cash price of roughly $880 million (before adjustments) is going to fund this deal. Note that the structure using all stock on the previous deal made this one possible.

Vital Energy 2024 Delaware Basin Acquisition Summary (Vital Energy Delaware Basin Acquisition July 28, 2024)

Given that the bank line has a very low rate of interest, the deal as structured will almost certainly be accretive. Probably more telling is that management expects Free Cash Flow (a non-GAAP accounting term) to increase more than 30%. Left out of this was how management would handle the debt "down the road" to get the company ready for another acquisition. It is getting really obvious that management is not done remaking the company.

However, there is also the likely improvement shown in the prior transaction that can be used for this acreage as well. In fact, management may be counting on similar benefits as part of the purchase.

Vital Energy Description Of Acquisition Upside (Vital Energy Delaware Basin Acquisition July 28, 2024)

The important idea is that the graph on the upper right-hand side is slightly better than the previous one shown earlier. Now this could be due to better acreage, or it could be due to a better understanding by management as to what is needed for better returns.

Basically, the large majority of the price paid is for reserves as stated in the reserve report. Only a small part is for other things. This accounts for a far lower price per remaining location than was the case not too long ago, where some acquirers paid as much as $3 million or even slightly more per well location.

The upside potential comes largely for free.

Debt

The debt ratio will definitely climb at the outset of this deal. But it should stay within the upper limit of acceptable range.

Vital Energy Financial Structure After Acquisition Closes (Vital Energy Delaware Basin Acquisition July 28, 2024)

Obviously, even with the hedging, some cooperation from commodity prices is needed. Once the debt ratio gets to that 1.3 number, things relax a bit, even though the market still wants progress towards a lower level.

The open question is: how much more free cash flow can we get from this acquisition by running it better than the last operator? This is where continuing technology improvements often make more intervals cost competitive while increasing the profitability of existing intervals.

Management did show some upside potential already with this acquisition. But there could easily be more in the future.

Summary

Management appears to be successfully building a significant lease position in one of the more lucrative areas of the Permian Basin. The last article discussed how the "bar was raised" for future acquisitions. This appears to be an example (with likely more to come).

Vital Energy Summary Of Acquisition Benefits (Vital Energy Delaware Basin Acquisition July 28, 2024)

Management has been transforming this company through a series of acquisitions into one with positive cash flow. Now management is building upon that positive cash flow.

The work done last year created several areas for management to build a significant presence in lucrative areas of the Permian by acquiring smaller holdings and piecing them together.

This parallels what management first did in Howard County years ago. In that case, management started with far smaller parcels because the company was far smaller as well. If something that size were to appear on the radar, management might well take advantage of it because they got some darn good discounts back then.

What lies ahead is hard to tell. As management noted in the last conference call, it still appears to be a buyers' market, as there are a lot more sellers than buyers. I suspect the reason is that the 2015-2020 period literally killed a lot of ideas about making a killing by selling a small holding for a huge profit.

Purchase prices still appear to be cheap compared to what they once were. Therefore, management has a way to quickly transform this company into something far more profitable than it once was.

However, should the deals dry up tomorrow, it is clear that the acreage acquired so far would support a slower transition to more profitability.

This stock remains a strong buy as management continues to execute the plan to build a strong competitor in the current environment. It is now a very different company from the one back in 2016 because conditions in the industry have dramatically changed.

Risks

Any upstream company is subject to the volatility and uncertainty of commodity prices in the future. The debt ratio will be a bit higher after the transaction. Therefore, some commodity price cooperation is needed. Management may be able to hedge out further into the future and in a more comprehensive fashion to cover more cash flow. However, that risks missing a rising commodity price market. Commodity prices are actually fairly strong right now. But there is no guarantee how long that environment will last.

A lot of the periodic technology advances that sweep the industry make these deals look even better in the future. However, the technology advances can stop at any time for a prolonged period. Any acquisition can fail to meet the expectations of management. At that point, a lack of technology advances could expose a poor deal.

A loss of key personnel could set the company back materially.