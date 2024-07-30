XLK: Pivotal Week Will Shape The 2024 Trajectory, Expect Near-Term Volatility

Eoneren

Investment Thesis

The week will mark the most important week to shape the onward trajectory of the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK). Over a third of the companies that fall into the Information Technology complex will be reporting their respective quarterly earnings, with Microsoft (MSFT) being one of the most-watched stocks, given that a fifth of XLK’s assets are deployed towards Microsoft.

To add to the rapidly evolving landscape of expectations is the double-digit returns that markets have delivered to investors since the start of 2024, with the XLK trailing not too far behind benchmark indices as observed in Exhibit A.

Exhibit A: The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund or the XLK ETF is already up 12% year-to-date as the busiest week of earnings begin among IT stocks (Seeking Alpha)

Moreover, the rebalancing in XLK’s underlying index meant the XLK fund had to reconstitute its own fund assets to mirror those of the index, with Nvidia now almost replacing Apple as the second-highest weighted position in the XLK fund.

My analysis of XLK now points in a direction where I believe the XLK fund looks appealing sitting at this juncture in a pivotal week of IT-related earnings, moving me to upgrade the XLK as a Buy.

Recap of the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF

I previously covered the XLK fund at the beginning of March this year, where I explained my hesitation to recommend a Buy rating on the fund. At the time, the XLK fund had already run up in the high single-digits, but market expectations were conversely stagnant for the remainder of the year, in March. This led me to believe that elevated levels of optimism in the XLK fund were decoupling the fund’s performance from its expectations, creating premium valuations for the fund.

The XLK fund was up ~3% at the time of writing this research note, since my previous Hold rating.

Thereafter, there have been some fundamental changes that have occurred in the fund’s positions. Due to the rapid ascent in Nvidia’s market cap this year, the underlying S&P 500 Information Technology was reconstituted to account for Nvidia due to the index’s floating market-cap index constitution methodology, which the S&P DJI explains in their FAQ section accurately (check responses to questions #3, #4, and #5). Naturally, with the underlying index changing the weights of its constituents, the XLK fund also had to redeploy capital towards assets to mirror the S&P 500 Information Technology index it was tracking.

Note that this rebalancing does not change the fund objective of the XLK ETF, which is to provide investors exposure to the largest Information Technology companies in the U.S. and part of the S&P 500 index. But what this index will do due to the reconstitution is allocate a larger selection of the fund’s assets towards the largest companies, by market cap, in the Semiconductor industry, which, according to the GICS classification method, still falls under the Information Technology sector.

For example, I have added the top 15 holdings in the XLK, which account for 65% of the XLK fund’s assets after the reconstitution. But according to the latest figures, XLK’s assets add a larger exposure to Semiconductor stocks, which in the Top 15 list below account for 30% of the fund’s assets, up from ~20% semiconductor exposure noted in March of this year.

Exhibit B: Top 15 holdings for the iShares US Energy ETF (etfdb)

Peer Comparison

Nvidia’s continued ascent in its market cap this year has forced reconstitution in a few indices, leading many ETFs to redeploy their assets this year. But XLK’s asset redeployment has been unique due to the higher capped weight of the floating market cap for IT companies. This does bring some element of volatility to the XLK due to the elevated volatility levels that Nvidia is usually associated with.

That can be seen in the marginally diverging performance this year, with the XLK lagging its peers, the iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW) and Fidelity’s MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC), by ~4-5%.

Exhibit C: The XLK fund vs its peers (Seeking Alpha, etfdb)

Yes, the XLK fund is the largest fund to offer exposure to IT companies, trailing behind Vanguard’s Information Technology Index Fund (VGT) by AUM while also being one of the cheapest tech-focused ETFs with an expense fee of just 0.08%. But the lower weight in Apple may have pushed away some investors from the XLK.

Strong Growth, Robust Earnings to Aid XLK’s Rich Outlook

However, as markets move through the bulk of Q2 earnings this week, the outlook for IT companies has been looking even better. According to FactSet, while markets expect S&P 500 ~10% y/y earnings growth on 5% y/y revenue growth in Q2, the IT sector is expected to deliver 17.2% y/y earnings growth in Q2 on 9.7% y/y growth in Q2 sales. The expectations for the IT sector have moved higher, especially in earnings growth by at least a percent versus 30 days ago.

At the same time, markets would also be looking forward to evaluating the growth prospects of the IT companies that are part of the XLK fund. Q3 estimates project the IT sector will report the strongest of all sectors in Q3 this year, indicating strong double-digit growth in earnings and possibly the only sector to report double-digit growth in Q3 sales, as illustrated in Exhibit D below.

Exhibit D: IT sectors are expected not only to report strong Q2 but also guide to a strong Q3 (FactSet)

The strong performance should also continue through the year, with FY24 expectations for earnings now at 19% y/y on full-year sales growth of 10.2%, both moving 30 bp and 10 bp higher since 30 days ago, as illustrated in Exhibit E. The growth in IT is expected to further accelerate into 2025, positioning XLK as a strong contender for investor capital.

Exhibit D: IT sectors are expected to report a strong finish to 2024 (FactSet)

I believe these expectations are grounded, especially since I expect Microsoft to continue to penetrate the cloud infrastructure even further this year. In addition, the strong double-digit growth rate in sales and earnings it has been consistently delivering to investors warrants the increased capital investments Microsoft has been making to scale its AI-focused data center compute capacity. The increase in capital investments also bodes well for semiconductor stocks, which are the eventual beneficiaries of higher capex investment cycles by companies such as Microsoft and its peers.

Exhibit E: Capex cycles are rising especially among IT stocks (Bridgewater Associates)

While Elevated, Valuations Point to Further Upside in 2024 and Beyond

To understand the current valuation levels of the XLK fund, I have looked at how its underlying S&P500 Tech Sector Index is valued. As of last month’s update, the S&P 500 Tech Sector index is valued at ~29x NTM earnings. This may be considered expensive by many investors, given that the average PE over the last five years has been around 24x earnings. Hence, when compared to the historical average, XLK might see near-term volatility, with the possibility of the ETF falling by 12–15%.

However, I believe that given the longer-term expectations rising in line with increasing earnings growth as well as rising capex cycles, I believe 29x would be justified. According to FactSet, the S&P500 trades at ~20.6x forward earnings, with earnings growth expected to be growing at roughly 10.5% y/y this year and ~14% y/y in 2025. Compared to that, the IT sector is expected to grow its own earnings by ~19% this year and ~20% next year. This kind of relative growth could easily warrant a forward valuation of ~33x, which in this year alone could imply ~15% upside from current levels for the XLK fund.

Risks & Other factors to consider

As I mentioned in the previous section, a forward PE of 20x is not exactly cheap, which is expected to cause near-term volatility. The markets are traversing through a monumental week of earnings, especially with some big names such as Microsoft, Apple, AMD (AMD), and Qualcomm (QCOM). Any change in guidance from companies, especially from the perspective of earnings and capital investments, is bound to rattle markets, and investors should be cognizant of these risks in the near term.

To add to the complexity this week is the FOMC meeting, where the Feds will announce their expectations for interest rate courses throughout the year. Any downward deviation in interest rates is expected to de-rate valuation premiums across the board and will weigh heavily on tech stocks, hence the XLK.

Takeaway

The upward revisions in earnings estimates for the IT sector are looking very promising for the XLK fund. As the fund cycles through a monumental week of earnings where some of its largest fund components will be reporting earnings and providing their outlook, markets will reassess the premium valuation of the XLK fund while comparing the growth rates in earnings and sales of the fund’s components. This may cause near-term volatility, but with long-term earnings growth remaining stable and capex cycles in line with earnings, I believe the XLK fund is setting up for a rally this year.

I have now upgraded the XLK fund as a Buy.