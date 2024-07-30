Bekaert: The 13% FCF Yield In A Transition Year Is Appealing

Jul. 30, 2024 10:30 AM ETNV Bekaert SA (BEKAY) Stock, BEKSF Stock
The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Bekaert is a global company with almost 70 production sites and 25,000 employees, producing steel wire and finished products for various sectors.
  • H1 results showed a decrease in revenue but an increase in EBITDA margin, leading to stable earnings compared to last year.
  • Operating cash flow was strong, with adjusted free cash flow per share expected to be above 5 EUR, making Bekaert stock an attractive investment opportunity.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of European Small-Cap Ideas get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Close-up shot van de Chicken Wire roll

Magdevski/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Bekaert (OTCPK:BEKAY) (OTCPK:BEKSF) is a Belgian producer of steel wire with almost 70 production sites and 10 R&D facilities while employing almost 25,000 employees. The company doesn’t just produce steel wire, it also manufactures finished products, including coated

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors!

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
21.57K Followers

The Investment Doctor is a financial writer, highlighting European small-caps with a 5-7 year investment horizon. He strongly believes a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend and growth stocks.

He is the leader of the investment group European Small Cap Ideas which offers exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities not found elsewhere. The a focus is on high-quality ideas in the small-cap space, with emphasis on capital gains and dividend income for continuous cash flow. Features include: two model portfolios - the European Small Cap Ideas portfolio and the European REIT Portfolio, weekly updates, educational content to learn more about the European investing opportunities, and an active chat room to discuss the latest developments of the portfolio holdings. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I currently have no position in Bekaert stock, but I may write some out of the money put options. I also own two series of Bekaert's publicly traded bonds (but I may swap those for equity exposure).

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BEKAY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BEKAY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BEKAY
--
BEKSF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News