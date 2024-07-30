Magdevski/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Bekaert (OTCPK:BEKAY) (OTCPK:BEKSF) is a Belgian producer of steel wire with almost 70 production sites and 10 R&D facilities while employing almost 25,000 employees. The company doesn’t just produce steel wire, it also manufactures finished products, including coated steel wire. The company’s performance is also related to the car manufacturing sector as about a third of its consolidated revenue is generated from the rubber reinforcement division, which produces steel cord and wires for the tire sector.

Bekaert Investor Relations

The second important division of Bekaert is the Steel wire solutions division (gates, fences, …), which represented about a quarter of the total revenue. The two other divisions (specialty business and the ropes group) represent about 30% of the sales.

As it has been more than a year since I last checked up on Bekaert, the recently published H1 result offer a good reason to have another look at Bekaert. I have been writing put options on this company, but all options expired out of the money and I wanted to have a look before committing to writing new options.

Yahoo Finance

Bekaert has its primary listing on Euronext Brussels, where it is trading with BEKB as its ticker symbol. With an average trading volume of 31,000 shares per day, which represents a monetary value of approximately 1.1M EUR. There are currently approximately 52.3M shares outstanding, which results in a market capitalization of approximately 1.95B EUR.

The first half of the year: higher margins on a lower revenue

The first half of the current year definitely was a mixed bag. On the one hand, the double-digit revenue decrease was disappointing, but on the other hand, the EBITDA margin increased to 14% on an underlying basis and this ultimately helped to keep the underlying earnings pretty stable compared to a year ago.

Bekaert Investor Relations

In the first half of this year, the consolidated revenue was 2.06B EUR, which indeed represents an 11% decrease compared to the first half of last year. Fortunately, the COGS also decreased, by approximately 12%, and that’s how Bekaert was able to keep the negative impact on its gross profit limited to just 26M EUR.

Bekaert Investor Relations

The company was able to reduce some of the other expenses as it reported lower selling and R&D expenses, but the flipside is that the net amount of ‘other operating revenue’ decreased compared to H1 last year. This resulted in a reported EBIT of 192M EUR and an underlying EBIT of 204M EUR, as there was approximately 12.6M EUR in non-recurring items that weighed on the reported results. Fortunately, the net interest expenses decreased from 14M EUR in H1 2023 to just around 9M EUR in H1 2024 while the ‘other financial expenses’ decreased as well, and this helped to report a pre-tax income of 174.5M EUR and a net profit of 129.5M EUR, which jumped to almost 150M EUR after also taking the 20.2M EUR contribution from JVs and associates into account. Of that 149.7M EUR, 146.7M EUR was attributable to the shareholders of Bekaert, resulting in a reported EPS of 2.80 EUR, and an underlying EPS of about 3.04 EUR per share thanks to the underlying earnings of 159M EUR.

That’s pretty strong (and even the reported EPS of 2.80 EUR is quite strong considering Bekaert is trading at less than 40 EUR per share), but keep in mind I tend to focus on the cash flow performance of a company, and my previous investment thesis for Bekaert was indeed based on the company’s cash flow performance.

Looking at the cash flow statement below, you see the company generated 219.4M EUR in operating cash flow before changes in the working capital position. That being said, there are a few adjustments that need to be made. First of all, Bekaert only paid 31.6M EUR in cash taxes, although the income statement shows it owed 44.9M EUR. Secondly, the company only paid 9M EUR in cash interest payments, which is almost 10M EUR less than the interest expense recorded in the income statement. The explanation for the latter is easy; some of Bekaert’s bonds only pay interest once per year, in the second semester. So the interest expenses are accrued, but not paid out yet. This also means the cash interest payments in the second half of the year will be higher than the interest expenses recorded in the income statement.

Thirdly, we need to deduct approximately 10M EUR in lease payments. These are included in the ‘repayment of long-term interest bearing debt’. And finally, we shouldn’t forget about the 17.5M EUR in dividends received from its investments.

This means the adjusted operating cash flow was approximately 205M EUR.

Bekaert Investor Relations

The total capex was 92M EUR (which also means the total capex plus lease payments comes in higher than the depreciation and amortisation expenses), resulting in a net free cash flow of 113M EUR, of which about 111M EUR would be attributable to the shareholders of Bekaert.

That’s lower than the net income due to 1) the difference between D&A expenses and the capex + leases as well as the 20.3M EUR in cash outflow related to the employee benefit obligations, as Bekaert is walking down the deficit in its pension fund. So technically, that’s not a capex nor a negative operating cash flow, as it will become non-recurring in nature when the deficit gets solved. At the end of FY 2022 the total deficit was almost 200M EUR, but this was already sharply reduced to around 150M EUR at the end of H1 (the balance sheet shows approximately 160M EUR in benefit obligations liabilities, but there also was a small positive balance eon the asset side).

This means that on a reported basis, the free cash flow result was approximately 2.12 EUR per share, and approximately 2.51 EUR excluding the payments towards the employee benefits obligations. The 2.51 EUR per share still includes the ‘overspending’ on capex versus the depreciation expenses.

Based on the H1 report, I think it isn’t a major surprise to see the company’s management reducing its full-year guidance somewhat. Referring to certain delays in growth prospects, it now expects a modest revenue decrease compared to last year. That being said, the Bekaert management team does expect the underlying EBIT margin to increase compared to last year, so that is very encouraging. Additionally, Bekaert’s management team is adamant the anticipated lower revenue is solely related to delays and the anticipated growth and achievement of its mid-term targets remains unchanged.

I ran the numbers on what the mid-term targets mean for the shareholders, and as explained in my previous article, it implies an EPS of close to 7 EUR per share by the end of 2026. Perhaps the company won’t meet this target, but an EPS of north of 6 EUR per share certainly seems feasible. That should also allow the company to further hike its dividend as the most recent dividend payment was 1.80 EUR per share (subject to the Belgian dividend tax withholding rate of 30%, which can be reduced), representing a dividend yield of 4.8%.

Investment thesis

At 37 EUR per share, the company is trading at approximately 7-7.5 times this year’s earnings, which will include a revenue decrease compared to last year before likely returning to growth in 2025. And even in a weaker year like this year, I expect the underlying free cash flow result excluding the employee benefit payments to come in above 5 EUR per share, which means the company is still trading at a 13% free cash flow yield.

I currently have no position in Bekaert but seeing how the first semester was actually quite robust, I may start writing put options again, although I haven’t decided yet on what I will focus on. A December Put 34 and 32 have option premiums of respectively 0.80 and 0.50 EUR, while a more aggressive P36 for December has an option premium of around 1.30 EUR.

I haven’t made up my mind yet, but I do think Bekaert is getting pretty interesting around these levels to start building a position.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.