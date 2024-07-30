6 Dividend Increases Expected In August 2024

PM Images

We are always on the lookout for dividend increases. Whether it is on our website or social media platforms, we are always sharing dividend increase news. In this article, we are featuring 6 expected dividend increases in August 2024. There are a lot of Dividend Kings featured in this article. You won't want to miss it!

Why do we suspect these companies are going to announce a dividend increase in August? The dividend stocks featured in this article all have a history of announcing their annual dividend increases in August. The funny thing about large, blue-chip, dividend-paying stocks is that they are generally pretty consistent with dividend announcements. Management teams prefer announcing and paying dividends around the same time every quarter. Plus, shareholders like us also enjoy the predictability and consistency of dividend payments. Especially once you retire and live on your dividend income.

The same consistency applies for dividend increase announcements. For the most part, companies announce their annual dividend increases in the same month every year. (Of course, there are always exceptions to the rule.) Each of the featured dividend stocks, when reviewing their history, have announced dividend increases in August in recent history. That is why we are so confident that each of the featured dividend stocks will once again increase its dividend in August.

Why Dividend Increases Matter

Dividends are the foundation of our goal to reach financial freedom. We continuously invest in dividend growth stocks to grow our passive income. If you haven't figured it out by now, we eat, sleep, and breathe dividends. In 2024, with high inflation, buying undervalued dividend stocks that increase your dividend is as crucial as ever.

That is why dividend growth is a major deciding factor in all of our stock purchase decisions. It is the third metric of our Dividend Stock Screener for a reason. For each stock, we review a company's history of increasing dividends (consecutive annual dividend increases) and its five-year average dividend growth rate.

Actual Dividend Increases in July 2024

Last month, we featured 8 dividend stocks that were expected to announce dividend increases in July. Let's see how the actual dividend increases compared to each stock's five-year average dividend growth rate.

Stanley Black & Decker (SWK): 1.2% (BELOW Five-Year Average of 4.18%) Cummins (CMI): 8.3% (ABOVE Five-Year Average of 8.08%) J.M. Smucker (SJM): 1.9% (BELOW Five-Year Average of 4.51%) Hershey's (HSY): No dividend increase as of 7/29/24 Cintas Corp. (CTAS): 15.6% (BELOW Five-Year Average of 21.37%) Mondelez International (MDLZ): No dividend increase as of 7/29/24 Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC): Did not announce a dividend increase in July PPG Industries (PPG): 4.6% (ABOVE Five-Year Average of 6.65%) Bonus: BP plc (BP): 10% (ABOVE Five-Year Average)

Expected Dividend Increases in August 2024

Now, let's look ahead to August 2024 and review the expected dividend increases in the upcoming month. We are expecting 6 dividend increases.

In this section, we will present two dividend yields: the current dividend yield as of 7/29/24 and the forecasted dividend yield. The forecasted dividend yield is the potential future dividend yield for the stock if management announces a dividend increase in line with their five-year average dividend growth rate.

Dividend Stock #1: Altria Group (MO)

We are kicking off this article with one of the dividend investing community's favorite, and sometimes polarizing, dividend stock. Altria is a very high dividend-yielding stock that is pivoting from traditional tobacco to new-age tobacco products. Altria is having a strong 2024, up over 25% in 2024. However, the stock has been relatively flat over the last five years. The company's latest dividend increases have been modest. Perhaps that will change with such a strong performance this year!

Current Dividend Yield: 7.77% (as of 7/29/24)

Forecasted Dividend Yield: 8.09%

Consecutive Dividend Increases: 55+

2023 Dividend Increase: 4.26%

5-Yr Average Dividend Growth Rate: 4.14%

Expected Timing of Dividend Announcement: End of Month

Dividend Stock #2: Nordson Corp. (NDSN)

Nordson is a quiet Dividend King. It manufactures products and systems for adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, and so on. However, the company has done a great job growing its dividend for 6 decades. Nordson's 2023 dividend increase was well below its historical five-year average dividend growth rate. The stock is down 7% year-to-date. It will be fascinating to see if they exceed their 2023 increase.

Current Dividend Yield: 1.11% (as of 7/29/24)

Forecasted Dividend Yield: 1.27%

Consecutive Dividend Increases: 60+

2023 Dividend Increase: 4.62%

5-Yr Average Dividend Growth Rate: 14.21%

Expected Timing of Dividend Announcement: Beginning of Month

Dividend Stock #3: Illinois Tool Works ( ITW

Illinois Tool Works is one of my favorite Dividend Kings in my portfolio. The stock has been very consistent. The 2023 dividend increase was in line with the company's five-year average dividend growth rate. They have a solid blend of dividend yield and dividend growth too!

Current Dividend Yield: 2.26% (as of 7/29/24)

Forecasted Dividend Yield: 2.42%

Consecutive Dividend Increases: 59+

2023 Dividend Increase: 6.87%

5-Yr Average Dividend Growth Rate: 6.96%

Expected Timing of Dividend Announcement: Beginning of Month

Dividend Stock #4: Dover Corporation ( DOV

Dover Corporation is our fourth Dividend King on this month's list. We told you it was an excellent month for quality dividend payers. The company has increased its dividend for 67 years. However, Dover has a very frustrating statistical combination. They have a low dividend yield and a low dividend growth rate. That is why they have stayed off my dividend watch list and will continue to remain off of it until Dover increases its dividend by a larger percentage.

Current Dividend Yield: 1.10% (as of 7/29/24)

Forecasted Dividend Yield: 1.11%

Consecutive Dividend Increases: 67+

2023 Dividend Increase: .99%

5-Yr Average Dividend Growth Rate: 1.22%

Expected Timing of Dividend Announcement: Beginning of Month

Dividend Stock #5: Federal Realty Investment Trust ( FRT

Yet another Dividend King! Holy cow! For this one, we are heading over to the REIT sector. FRT specializes in high-end properties, shopping centers, and mixed-use properties in major city centers. The REIT benefits from a high occupancy rate and a strong dividend growth history. Unfortunately, FRT has small dividend increases. Historically, the dividend increases have been in the low-1% range!

Current Dividend Yield: 3.98% (as of 7/29/24)

Forecasted Dividend Yield: 4.03%

Consecutive Dividend Increases: 55+

2023 Dividend Increase: .93%

5-Yr Average Dividend Growth Rate: 1.34%

Expected Timing of Dividend Announcement: Beginning of Month

Dividend Stock #6: Deere & Company ( DE

John Deere is a company with an interesting track record of increasing its dividend. In the long run, the company continues to trend its dividend upward. However, Deere isn't necessarily a consistent dividend increaser. There are some years where the company decides to maintain its dividend and forgo a dividend increase. Deere has increased its dividend for the last 3 years. Let's hope this isn't one of the company's "off" years in which a dividend increase is not announced.

Current Dividend Yield: 1.52% (as of 7/29/24)

Forecasted Dividend Yield: 1.74%

Consecutive Dividend Increases: 3+

2023 Dividend Increase: 8.89%

5-Yr Average Dividend Growth Rate: 14.17%

Expected Timing of Dividend Announcement: End of Month

Summary

We told you this list has some high-quality dividend stocks. 5 Dividend Kings! That must be a new record for our monthly series. Of course, there will be other stocks that are expected to announce dividend increases that were not featured on this list. We can't get to them all! If you know of a stock we left out, please share them in the comment section below.

From the list, I actually only own one of the 6 featured stocks, Illinois Tool Works. How many dividend stocks from this list do you own? Are you as excited about dividend increases this month as we are?

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.