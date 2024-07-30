7 Upcoming Dividend Increases

M.photostock/iStock via Getty Images

Welcome back to another edition of upcoming dividend increases. I'm publishing earlier this week due to a scheduled vacation. Never fear, though, I have another seven increases to present. The overall group features an average increase of 7.1% and a median of 5.9%.

My investment strategy involves buying, holding, and adding to companies that meet two criteria: consistently increasing their dividends and beating an equivalent benchmark. The information in this article is generated for my investing needs, and I'm happy to share my findings with my Seeking Alpha audience. This list can help you make wise investment choices and create a successful long-term portfolio.

How I Created The Lists

The following information is a result of merging two sources of data: the "U.S. Dividend Champions" spreadsheet from a particular website and upcoming dividend data from NASDAQ. This process combines data on companies with a consistent dividend growth history with future dividend payments. It's important to understand that all companies included in this list have consistently grown their dividends for at least five years.

Companies must have higher total yearly dividends to be included in this list. Therefore, a company may not increase its dividend every calendar year, but the total annual dividend can still grow.

What Is The Ex-Dividend Date?

The ex-dividend date is when you must own shares to qualify for an upcoming dividend or distribution. To be eligible, you must have bought the shares by the end of the preceding business day. For instance, if the ex-dividend date is Tuesday, you must have acquired the shares by the market close on Monday. If the ex-dividend date falls on a Monday (or a Tuesday following a holiday on Monday), you must have purchased the shares by the previous Friday.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories, as I'll use them throughout the piece.

King: 50+ years.

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years.

Contender: 10-24 years.

Challenger: 5+ years.

Category Count King 0 Champion 1 Contender 4 Challenger 2 Click to enlarge

The Dividend Increases List

The data is sorted by the ex-dividend date (ascending) and then by the streak (descending):

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category 1st Source Corporation (SRCE) 37 2.28 5-Aug-24 5.88% Champion NextEra Energy Partners, LP Common Units (NEP) 10 14 6-Aug-24 1.40% Contender FS Bancorp, Inc. (FSBW) 11 2.52 7-Aug-24 3.85% Contender Orrstown Financial Services (ORRF) 9 2.68 8-Aug-24 15.00% Challenger MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) 5 2.11 8-Aug-24 13.04% Challenger Oil-Dri Corporation of America (ODC) 21 1.93 9-Aug-24 6.90% Contender SouthState Corporation (SSB) 13 2.19 9-Aug-24 3.85% Contender Click to enlarge

Field Definitions

Streak: Years of dividend growth history are sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.

Forward Yield: The payout rate is calculated by dividing the new payout rate by the current share price.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date you need to own the stock.

Increase Percent: The percent increase.

Streak Category: This is the company's overall dividend history classification.

Show Me The Money

Here is a table that shows the new and old rates and the percentage increase. The table is sorted by ex-dividend day in ascending order and dividend streak in descending order.

Ticker Old Rate New Rate Increase Percent SRCE 0.34 0.36 5.88% NEP 0.89 0.91 1.40% FSBW 0.26 0.27 3.85% ORRF 0.2 0.23 15.00% MTG 0.12 0.13 13.04% ODC 0.29 0.31 6.90% SSB 0.52 0.54 3.85% Click to enlarge

Additional Metrics

Some different metrics related to these companies include yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. The table is sorted the same way as the table above.

Ticker Current Price 52-Week Low 52-Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High SRCE 63.06 40.13 65.62 12.6 57% Off Low 4% Off High NEP 26 18.45 49.53 0 42% Off Low 47% Off High FSBW 42.85 27.38 45.3 7.19 57% Off Low 5% Off High ORRF 34.27 18.85 35.25 8.81 82% Off Low 3% Off High MTG 24.63 16.01 24.89 9.17 54% Off Low 1% Off High ODC 64.38 54.1 87.32 13.17 19% Off Low 26% Off High SSB 98.58 62.48 100.45 48.46 58% Off Low 2% Off High Click to enlarge

Tickers By Yield And Growth Rates

I've arranged the table in descending order for investors to prioritize the current yield. As a bonus, the table also features some historical dividend growth rates. Moreover, I have incorporated the "Chowder Rule," which is the sum of the current yield and the five-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule ORRF 2.68 2.6 4.6 7.4 10.1 FSBW 2.52 13.3 29 28.6 25.5 31.1 SRCE 2.28 4.7 5.2 5.2 7.9 7.4 SSB 2.19 4 3.4 6.9 10.5 9.1 MTG 2.11 15 24.2 ODC 1.93 3.6 3.7 3.9 4.3 5.8 NEP 14 9 13 13.8 27.7 Click to enlarge

Historical Returns

My investment approach involves identifying stocks that consistently outperform the market while increasing dividend payouts. I use the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) as a benchmark to gauge performance. I use the "Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Income Fund" (RNP) for REITs. SCHD has a strong track record of exceptional performance, offers a higher yield than the S&P 500, and has consistently grown dividends. I prefer to invest in the ETF if a stock cannot outperform its benchmark. I have selected several companies for my investment portfolio using this analysis. Additionally, I rely on this analysis to make well-timed additional purchases for my portfolio.

The ten-year dividend growth rate is one of the four main factors in the index behind SCHD. It's also a proxy for success, although it's not a perfect predictor. Share prices follow strong dividend growth over long periods, and longer trends will drown out short-term movements. Here's a comparison of SCHD versus those with a ten-year dividend growth rate. These are total return figures, which include reinvested dividends.

Data by YCharts

Because of the 10-year growth rate floor I've set, for the sake of this discussion, ORFF, MTG, and NEP are excluded. If you're interested, I would encourage following up with some additional research.

SCHD, the benchmark, returned 194% over the past decade, good for an 11.3% CAGR.

FSBW was the big winner over the time period, and it's not even close. In 2017, they separated themselves from the past and have never really looked back. Their 507% total return is good for a 19.7% CAGR for this small regional bank. Even here on Seeking Alpha, they are heavily uncovered, with just a few articles covering the bank over the past decade.

After FSBW, SRCE and ODC bested SCHD with total returns of 220% and 200%, respectively. Looking at the returns above, they both took different scenic routes, with SRCE being a better performer before COVID and then lagging behind SCHD until recently.

ODC, on the other hand, lagged behind SCHD until late last year and currently leads this comparison.

Finally, SSB comes in last this week with a 113% total return, or about 8% annually.

Next Steps

After reviewing each company's stats and total return performance, I found that the only one I'm remotely interested in is FSBW.

Besides their stellar total return profile, they have also been an aggressive dividend grower. Their 10-year growth rate averages 25%. This is one of those small, undercover stock stories that looks like a gem. But this goes back to past research where dividend initiators and growers outperform the market.

dividend growers and initiators performance (Hartford Funds)

There are different variations of this graphic online, but they all tell a similar story: companies that can reward shareholders over the long term are the best-performing stocks.

Let me know what you think of my strategy, and feel free to add yours in the comments below! As always, please do your due diligence before making any investment decision.